Jockey Mike Smith will wear helmet camera in Breeders’ Cup

Associated PressOct 30, 2017, 12:32 PM EDT
DEL MAR, Calif. (AP) Jockey Mike Smith will wear a miniature camera on his helmet during this weekend’s Breeders’ Cup, bringing fans a close-up view from the saddle.

The “Jockey Cam” will be incorporated in NBC and NBCSN’s live coverage of the season-ending championships at Del Mar on Friday and Saturday. This marks the first time viewers can watch a jockey’s tactical decisions as a major stakes race unfolds.

Smith leads the Breeders’ Cup with 25 victories and more than $34 million in purse earnings. He will ride several favorites, including defending champion Arrogate in the $6 million Classic on Saturday.

The camera helmet weighs only 2.6 ounces and can deliver high-definition pictures and video. NBC Sports Group coordinating producer Rob Hyland says the “fresh perspective” will allow viewers to see the “quick decisions a jockey must make during a race.”

Keen Ice retires, will miss Breeders’ Cup Classic

Associated PressOct 27, 2017, 3:36 PM EDT
DES MOINES, Iowa — Keen Ice will be retired after wrenching his right ankle while galloping and won’t run in the Breeders’ Cup Classic on Nov. 4, which was scheduled to be his career finale.

Jerry Crawford, president of Donegal Racing, says the injury isn’t severe, but it was enough for the owners to decide to end the 5-year-old’s career. Keen Ice will be retired to Calumet Farm in Lexington, Kentucky, and begin stallion duties next year.

Keen Ice finished third in last year’s BC Classic and fourth in the 2015 edition. He was third in the Jockey Club Gold Cup at Belmont in his last start on Oct. 7.

The horse had career earnings of $3,407,245, with three wins in 24 career starts. Keen Ice was trained by Dale Romans early in his career and most recently by Todd Pletcher.

Keen Ice is perhaps best known for upsetting Triple Crown champion American Pharoah to win the 2015 Travers Stakes at Saratoga. He finished seventh in the 2015 Kentucky Derby and third in the Belmont Stakes.

Crawford says Donegal Racing will be first in line to buy any progeny of Keen Ice.

Arrogate heads field for Breeders’ Cup Classic

Associated PressOct 26, 2017, 2:18 PM EDT
Defending champion Arrogate heads a full field of 14 horses for the Breeders’ Cup Classic, with the world’s all-time leading money earner facing off against a horse that has beaten him twice in a row in the $6 million race that includes five runners trained by Bob Baffert.

The Classic won’t include Kentucky Derby winner Always Dreaming, Preakness winner Cloud Computing and Belmont winner Tapwrit.

Pacific Classic winner Collected, who handed Arrogate his last two losses, Whitney and Suburban winner Gun Runner, Ireland-bred Mubtaahij and Travers winner West Coast are among the 14 horses expected to run in the 1 1\4 mile Classic. The Nov. 4 race will be shown live in prime time on NBC.

The Classic field is among a total of 187 horses pre-entered Wednesday for the $28 million, 13-race Breeders’ Cup world championships at Del Mar spanning two days. The track north of San Diego is hosting the event for the first time.

A record 46 foreign horses were pre-entered, including a leading 14 by Irish trainer Aidan O’Brien. New York-based Chad Brown is second with 13 horses. Coolmore Stud leads all owners with 14 pre-entries.

Baffert is going for his fourth consecutive victory in the Classic, after winning the last three years with Bayern, Triple Crown winner American Pharoah and Arrogate. It would be a record if all five of his horses start in the Classic. Besides Arrogate and Collected, his other runners are Cupid, Mubtaahij and West Coast.

Final entries and the post-position draw will be Monday at Del Mar.

Besides Arrogate, there are eight returning or former champions pre-entered: Highland Reel, Drefong, Oscar Performance, Lady Eli, Champagne Room, Queen’s Trust, Finest City and Mongolian Saturday.

Ridden by Mike Smith, Arrogate will try to become the first horse since Tiznow in 2000-01 to win the Classic in consecutive years.

O’Brien’s two Classic entries are Churchill and War Decree.

Stellar Wind makes a third attempt at trying to win the $2 million Distaff at 1 1/8 miles. She was second in 2015 and fourth last year, and comes into this year’s edition undefeated in three Grade 1 starts.

U.S.-based horses have won five of the last six runnings of the $2 million Mile, and could do it again. World Approval, winner of four of five starts this year, takes on several European Group 1 winners.

The Classic winner will earn $3.3 million. For the second straight year, purses will be distributed down to the eighth-place finisher in all 13 races.

The event will open with four races on Nov. 3, followed by nine races on Nov. 4.

A maximum of 14 are allowed in each race, except the Dirt Mile, which is capped at 12. Seven of the races drew more than the allowable limits.