Williams, Wozniacki win at WTA Finals

Oct 28, 2017, 8:13 PM EDT
SINGAPORE — Venus Williams rallied at the WTA Finals to beat Caroline Garcia of France 6-7 (3), 6-2, 6-3 Saturday and become the oldest women’s finalist at the year-end tournament.

In the other semifinal, Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark beat Karolina Pliskova of Czech Republic 7-6 (9), 6-3 to set up a championship match against the American.

The 37-year-old Williams said “it’s hard to produce your best tennis at the end of the year because you’ve given so much.”

Williams holds a 7-0 winning career record over 27-year-old Wozniacki and has only lost one of 15 sets they’ve played.

Williams, who appeared in the Australian Open and Wimbledon finals this season, won the WTA Finals in 2008, and was also a finalist in 2009. Wozniacki was a year-end finalist in 2010.

Williams started the semifinal flat but kept improving against Garcia.

“One more match and I’m going to be playing against one of the best players in the tournament, another Caroline, and it’s going to be like deja vu,” Williams told the crowd.

“This tournament is one of the best, the top eight players in the world. Nothing is easy and to be standing in the winner’s circle, almost, is so amazing.”

Williams became more aggressive and Garcia, making her WTA Finals debut, started to make too many errors. In the end, Williams saved 12 of 13 break points in the match, and took advantage of four of nine break-point opportunities.

“I think in the second and third (sets) I was able to figure it out a little more,” Williams said.

Garcia called it a “very difficult” match.

“She’s hitting the ball very hard, very aggressive, huge serve, sometimes no rallies,” Garcia said.

Sixth-ranked Wozniacki leads the tour with most match wins on the season at 59-21 so far.

The third-ranked Pliskova’s loss is good news for Simona Halep, who will retain the No. 1 ranking through to next year.

Pliskova, playing in the year-end semifinals for the first time, needed to win the WTA Finals title to return to the No. 1 ranking for a second time this year.

Wozniacki improved her career record over Pliskova to 6-3, and is 3-2 in meetings this year.

Both players had six set points in the first set, but it was Wozniacki who capitalized on the sixth offering when Pliskova netted a backhand.

All six of Wozniacki’s set points were in the tiebreaker where she initially led 6-1. Pliskova held her first three set points on Wozniacki’s serve in the 10th game and three in the tiebreaker.

“All of a sudden it’s 6-2, 6-3, 6-4, and I said this isn’t fun anymore,” Wozniacki said. “I started thinking I should have lost this set already, so actually this is just a bonus. So I had a lot of talks with myself at that point.”

From 3-3 in the second set, Wozniacki won 12 of the last 15 points to take her place in the final.

Also Saturday, Martina Hingis played the final match of her career when she and partner Chan Yung-Jan lost their semifinal 6-4, 7-6 (5) to Timea Babos and Andrea Hlavackova.

Hingis and Chan won nine titles this season, including the U.S. Open trophy.

“I think it’s been an amazing journey and amazing career that I can be proud of,” the 37-year-old Hingis said. “It’s not really goodbye. I hope I’ll still be part of the game.”

Cilic, Del Potro will meet at Swiss Indoors

Oct 28, 2017, 8:21 PM EDT
BASEL, Switzerland — Marin Cilic and Juan Martin del Potro will face each other in the Swiss Indoors semifinals after both were tested in three-set wins on Friday.

Second-seeded Cilic was on court for more than three hours to beat 100th-ranked qualifier Marton Fucsovics of Hungary 7-6 (3), 5-7, 7-6 (4).

Cilic, the defending champion at Basel, clinched the quarterfinal with a delicate sliced backhand volley for a winner.

Fourth-seeded Del Potro needed exactly two hours to win 6-2, 2-6, 6-4 against sixth-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain.

Del Potro won back-to-back Basel titles in 2012 and ’13, both times beating Roger Federer in the final.

The Argentine will qualify for the ATP Finals in London if he wins the title in Basel

Federer, top-seeded again at his hometown event, played later Friday against Adrian Mannarino of France.

Federer advances to Swiss Indoors final against del Potro

Oct 28, 2017, 6:14 PM EDT
BASEL, Switzerland — Roger Federer cruised past David Goffin 6-1, 6-2 in the Swiss Indoors semifinals on Saturday to reach an 11th straight final when playing at his hometown event.

The top-seeded Swiss will face Juan Martin del Potro on Sunday, after the fourth-seeded Argentine beat Marin Cilic 6-4, 6-4.

The final is a rematch of del Potro’s back-to-back Basel title wins over Federer in 2012 and ’13. The 19th-ranked del Potro also beat Federer in the U.S Open quarterfinals last month.

Federer clinched victory over third-seeded Goffin on his first match point when the Belgian sent a forehand service return long.

Del Potro fired an ace to seal his seventh straight victory over the second-seeded Cilic, who won at Basel last year when Federer was injured.

Federer is a seven-time champion at Basel and victory on Sunday will lift him into clear second place on the all-time title list in the 50-year professional era. The 36-year-old Swiss is tied on 94 with Ivan Lendl, behind Jimmy Connors who has 109.

Federer and del Potro are seeking to win a second straight tournament.

Federer also won the Shanghai Masters two weeks ago, where he beat del Potro in the semifinals.

Del Potro came to Basel direct from winning the Stockholm Open. With victory on Sunday, he will seal his place in the eight-player ATP World Tour Finals lineup in London next month.