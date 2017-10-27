Tottenham, Man United Highlight Week 10 EPL Betting Slate at Old Trafford

While the value on Manchester City becomes ever-negligible, the big news with English Premier League champion futures is that Tottenham Hotspur are second on the board.

Undefeated and once-tied, Manchester City has come down to -550 to be the EPL’s outright champion at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Tottenham carries a +800 price as it stands level with Manchester United, now at +1200, as the Spurs ready to visit the Reds at Old Trafford in one of the feature matches of Week 10. Whoever wins will stay in contact with Man City.

Defending champion Chelsea, already nine points adrift of Manchester City, is listed at +2000.

Two major questions hang over the tilt between Manchester United (+115) and Tottenham Hotspur (+245, +220 for a draw). In response to last week’s loss to Huddersfield, Man United manager Jose Mourinho reportedly aired out his players during training, so their response will be interesting. Spurs striker extraordinaire Harry Kane (hamstring) might also be a match-day decision, especially with a Champions League game against Real Madrid looming.

With midfielder Moussa Dembélé back, Tottenham stands a great chance of attaining at least a tie.

Liverpool (-475), unlike Man United, is in no position to play without urgency or have a sense of false security against Huddersfield Town (+1200, +550 draw). The Reds have won 19 matches in a row against newly promoted teams, and Philippe Coutinho and cohorts might be able to cover a 2.0-goal line.

Watford (EVEN) has only one win and one draw in its last five fixtures against Stoke City (+265, +240 draw). Stoke has allowed a league-most 20 goals and key playmaker Xherdan Shaqiri might not play, so Watford could be due even though it is dealing with injuries.

Brighton and Hove Albion (+215), led by Pascal Gross, offers excellent value at home against Southampton (+140, +210 draw) in a Sunday matchup. Southhampton is struggling to turn a high possession rate into goals. The -125 on over 2.0 also offers value.

Leicester City (+110), now managed by Claude Puel, takes a four-match unbeaten streak (in all competitions) into a Sunday home game against Everton (+260, +230 draw), which will be guided by David Unsworth after sacking its manager. That shake-up contributes to the over on a 3.5 total being a smart play. There has not been a shutout in the teams’ last five games.

And Burnley (+190) hosts Newcastle United (+160, +210 draw) in the Monday betting matchup. With Chris Wood (hamstring) laid up and Sam Vokes drawing in at striker for Burnley, scoring might be at a premium. None of Burnley’s home matches at Turf Moor have had a total go higher than 2.0, which is the total for this one.