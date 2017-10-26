AP Photo

Venus Williams reaches semifinals at WTA Finals

Associated PressOct 26, 2017, 2:20 PM EDT
SINGAPORE — Venus Williams reached the semifinals at the WTA Finals by beating Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza 7-5, 6-4 on Thursday.

The 37-year-old Williams advanced from the White Group along with Karolina Pliskova, who lost to French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko 6-3, 6-1. Both Williams and Pliskova finished with 2-1 records.

Williams, who first reached the No. 1 ranking in February 2002, was asked how she has managed to have such a long career.

“I use a lot of sun protection, sunscreen. I eat a lot of fruits and vegetables,” Williams said. “That’s been the key to my success.”

Williams won the WTA Finals in 2008 and reached the final in 2009, which was the last time she appeared in the year-end tournament.

On Thursday, Muguruza made 32 unforced errors to 26 for Williams.

“I’m very proud of this year.” said Muguruza, who reached the No. 1 ranking for the first time this season. “I knew here that it’s going to be tough, the best eight players are playing.”

Pliskova led 3-2 in the first set of the early match, but the already-eliminated Ostapenko won the next seven games for a 6-3, 3-0 lead.

“Really tough to push myself into it and to play the best tennis if you know you’re qualified,” Pliskova said. “Wasn’t being ever in this situation, so I felt weird today.”

Pliskova, who earned the No. 1 ranking for the first time in her career after Wimbledon, remains in contention to finish the season at the top. Muguruza, Simona Halep, Elina Svitolina and Caroline Wozniacki also have a chance to become the year-end No. 1.

Wozniacki beats Halep to improve to 2-0 at WTA Finals

Associated PressOct 25, 2017, 3:05 PM EDT
SINGAPORE — Caroline Wozniacki improved to 2-0 at the WTA Finals by beating top-ranked Simona Halep 6-0, 6-2 Wednesday.

The former No. 1 from Denmark, who made only seven unforced errors in the match, took advantage of the slow court, using the time to set up her shots and cover more ground.

In the first set, Halep won only 10 of the 35 points played, and Wozniacki never faced a break point.

“I played really well today and just went out and was aggressive,” Wozniacki said. “I wasn’t expecting to be leading by that much in the first set.”

The sixth-seeded Wozniacki saved the one break point she faced in the fifth game of the second set. She broke Halep’s serve twice in the second set.

Wozniacki improved her career record over Halep to 4-2. She won both of their meetings this season, although the other was a three-setter in the quarterfinals at Eastbourne.

Halep is now 1-1 in the round-robin tournament.

Wawrinka needs coach after Norman leaves

Associated PressOct 25, 2017, 3:04 PM EDT
Three-time Grand Slam title winner Stan Wawrinka needs a new coach, because Magnus Norman is moving on.

Norman announced Wednesday that he was quitting after 4+ years as Wawrinka’s coach, saying he wants to spend more time with his two young children.

Wawrinka had never been past the quarterfinals at a major tournament before hiring Norman, a former player, in 2013.

During their time together, Wawrinka won the 2014 Australian Open, 2015 French Open and 2016 U.S. Open. He was runner-up at this year’s French Open. He also reached a career-best ranking of No. 3.

Wawrinka ended his 2017 season in August because of an injured left knee that needed surgery. He did not defend his U.S. Open title.