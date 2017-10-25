Wozniacki beats Halep to improve to 2-0 at WTA Finals

SINGAPORE — Caroline Wozniacki improved to 2-0 at the WTA Finals by beating top-ranked Simona Halep 6-0, 6-2 Wednesday.
The former No. 1 from Denmark, who made only seven unforced errors in the match, took advantage of the slow court, using the time to set up her shots and cover more ground.
In the first set, Halep won only 10 of the 35 points played, and Wozniacki never faced a break point.
“I played really well today and just went out and was aggressive,” Wozniacki said. “I wasn’t expecting to be leading by that much in the first set.”
The sixth-seeded Wozniacki saved the one break point she faced in the fifth game of the second set. She broke Halep’s serve twice in the second set.
Wozniacki improved her career record over Halep to 4-2. She won both of their meetings this season, although the other was a three-setter in the quarterfinals at Eastbourne.
Halep is now 1-1 in the round-robin tournament.
Three-time Grand Slam title winner Stan Wawrinka needs a new coach, because Magnus Norman is moving on.
Norman announced Wednesday that he was quitting after 4+ years as Wawrinka’s coach, saying he wants to spend more time with his two young children.
Wawrinka had never been past the quarterfinals at a major tournament before hiring Norman, a former player, in 2013.
During their time together, Wawrinka won the 2014 Australian Open, 2015 French Open and 2016 U.S. Open. He was runner-up at this year’s French Open. He also reached a career-best ranking of No. 3.
Wawrinka ended his 2017 season in August because of an injured left knee that needed surgery. He did not defend his U.S. Open title.
BASEL, Switzerland — Top-seeded Roger Federer eased past United States teenager Frances Tiafoe 6-1, 6-3 in the first round of the Swiss Indoors on Tuesday.
Federer never faced a break point in the 61-minute match and won every point when his first service landed safely.
A seven-time champion at his hometown event in Basel, Federer clinched the victory when the 76th-ranked American put a backhand volley into the net.
Federer improved to 3-0 against the 19-year-old Tiafoe, whom he beat in five sets in the U.S. Open first round two months ago.
Federer next plays Benoit Paire of France. Earlier Tuesday, Paire beat the 43rd-ranked American Steve Johnson 6-3, 7-6 (4).