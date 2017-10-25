Wawrinka needs coach after Norman leaves

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Three-time Grand Slam title winner Stan Wawrinka needs a new coach, because Magnus Norman is moving on.

Norman announced Wednesday that he was quitting after 4+ years as Wawrinka’s coach, saying he wants to spend more time with his two young children.

Wawrinka had never been past the quarterfinals at a major tournament before hiring Norman, a former player, in 2013.

During their time together, Wawrinka won the 2014 Australian Open, 2015 French Open and 2016 U.S. Open. He was runner-up at this year’s French Open. He also reached a career-best ranking of No. 3.

Wawrinka ended his 2017 season in August because of an injured left knee that needed surgery. He did not defend his U.S. Open title.