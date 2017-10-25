Notre Dame faces tough cover as home favorite on Week 9 college football odds

Laying a touchdown and change against an Atlantic Coast Conference opponent means the Notre Dame Fighting Irish have to buck two of their betting trends.

Notre Dame, led by QB Brandon Wimbush, is listed is a 7.5-point favorite against the North Carolina State Wolfpack with a 59-point total in their Week 9 college football matchup at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

The Fighting Irish, harboring legit College Football Playoff hopes, are 17-4 straight-up in their last 21 home games in October. However, they are 7-3 SU and 3-7 against the spread in their last 10 home games vs. ACC teams, as well as 2-8 ATS in their last 10 home games as a favorite of 7.0 to 13.5 points.

While N.C. State is 1-4 SU in its last five games against teams with winning records, it is 14-3 ATS in its last 17 games after consecutive wins.

The Ohio State Buckeyes are six-point favorites on the Week 9 college football odds against the Penn State Nittany Lions, with a 55 total. Penn State is 1-4 SU in its last five games against Ohio State. Ohio State is 10-3 ATS in its last 13 games in Week 9. The total has gone over in Ohio State’s last five games against its conference.

The Georgia Bulldogs are 13.5-point favorites against the Florida Gators, with a 44 total in their betting matchup at EverBank Field. While Georgia is 0-3 SU and ATS in its last three games against Florida, it is is 4-1 ATS in its last five games after losing the previous game in a matchup. Florida is 8-2 SU and 7-2-1 ATS in its last 10 games after a bye week.

The Oklahoma Sooners are 19.5-point favorites against the Texas Tech Red Raiders, with a 73.5 total. Texas Tech is 5-2 ATS in its last seven road games. The total has gone over in Oklahoma’s last six games against Texas Tech.

The TCU Horned Frogs are 6.5-point road favorites against the Iowa State Cyclones, with a 48 total. The total has gone under in six of TCU’s last seven games against its conference. Iowa State, riding a three-win streak, is 0-10 SU in its last 10 home games after winning their most recent home game. However, ISU is 7-2-1 ATS in its last 10 home games.

The Oklahoma State Cowboys are 7.5-point road favorites against the West Virginia Mountaineers, with a 73.5 total. Oklahoma State is 7-2 ATS in its last nine games in October. West Virginia is 12-1 SU in its last 13 home games. The total has gone under in 21 of West Virginia’s last 30 games against its conference.

And the Clemson Tigers are 14-point favorites against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, with a 49 total. Clemson is 2-6 ATS in its last eight games against its conference. Georgia Tech is 0-4 SU and ATS in its last four road games against Clemson.

