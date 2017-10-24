Williams needs more than three hours to beat Ostapenko at Finals

SINGAPORE — Venus Williams needed three match points and more than three hours to defeat Jelena Ostapenko 7-5, 6-7 (3), 7-5 at the WTA Finals on Tuesday.
The match, lasting 3 hours, 13 minutes, featured 20 service breaks with neither player finding any confidence on their service games.
Williams dropped her serve nine times, while the French Open champion Ostapenko conceded serve 11 times.
“I don’t know if there was any luck for me tonight, I just had to work for every point,” the 37-year-old Williams said. “It’s not easy to lose the first match, and both of us were in the same situation.”
The fifth-seeded Williams is now 1-1 in round-robin play, while the seventh-seeded Ostapenko – who is making her WTA Finals debut – fell to 0-2.
Williams’s first match point came on Ostapenko’s serve in the 10th game of the second set, but she squandered the opportunity by netting a forehand.
The 20-year-old Ostapenko kept the pressure on to force a tiebreaker and levelled the match. Prior to this match, Williams had only lost two tiebreakers in 12 played this season.
But Williams, the runner-up at the Australian Open and Wimbledon this year, then started taking Ostapenko’s second serve from well within the baseline. She broke her Latvian opponent in the 11th game by forcing her into a backhand error.
Williams, the only player in the field to have won the WTA Finals – back in 2008 – sealed victory with a backhand crosscourt winner.
SINGAPORE — Caroline Wozniacki improved to 2-0 at the WTA Finals by beating top-ranked Simona Halep 6-0, 6-2 Wednesday.
The former No. 1 from Denmark, who made only seven unforced errors in the match, took advantage of the slow court, using the time to set up her shots and cover more ground.
In the first set, Halep won only 10 of the 35 points played, and Wozniacki never faced a break point.
“I played really well today and just went out and was aggressive,” Wozniacki said. “I wasn’t expecting to be leading by that much in the first set.”
The sixth-seeded Wozniacki saved the one break point she faced in the fifth game of the second set. She broke Halep’s serve twice in the second set.
Wozniacki improved her career record over Halep to 4-2. She won both of their meetings this season, although the other was a three-setter in the quarterfinals at Eastbourne.
Halep is now 1-1 in the round-robin tournament.
Three-time Grand Slam title winner Stan Wawrinka needs a new coach, because Magnus Norman is moving on.
Norman announced Wednesday that he was quitting after 4+ years as Wawrinka’s coach, saying he wants to spend more time with his two young children.
Wawrinka had never been past the quarterfinals at a major tournament before hiring Norman, a former player, in 2013.
During their time together, Wawrinka won the 2014 Australian Open, 2015 French Open and 2016 U.S. Open. He was runner-up at this year’s French Open. He also reached a career-best ranking of No. 3.
Wawrinka ended his 2017 season in August because of an injured left knee that needed surgery. He did not defend his U.S. Open title.