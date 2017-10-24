Federer beats Tiafoe in first round at hometown Basel event

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

BASEL, Switzerland — Top-seeded Roger Federer eased past United States teenager Frances Tiafoe 6-1, 6-3 in the first round of the Swiss Indoors on Tuesday.

Federer never faced a break point in the 61-minute match and won every point when his first service landed safely.

A seven-time champion at his hometown event in Basel, Federer clinched the victory when the 76th-ranked American put a backhand volley into the net.

Federer improved to 3-0 against the 19-year-old Tiafoe, whom he beat in five sets in the U.S. Open first round two months ago.

Federer next plays Benoit Paire of France. Earlier Tuesday, Paire beat the 43rd-ranked American Steve Johnson 6-3, 7-6 (4).