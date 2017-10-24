Federer beats Tiafoe in 1st round at hometown Basel event

BASEL, Switzerland (AP) Top-seeded Roger Federer eased past United States teenager Frances Tiafoe 6-1, 6-3 in the first round of the Swiss Indoors on Tuesday.
Federer never faced a break point in the 61-minute match and won every point when his first service landed safely.
A seven-time champion at his hometown event in Basel, Federer clinched the victory when the 76th-ranked American put a backhand volley into the net.
Federer improved to 3-0 against the 19-year-old Tiafoe, whom he beat in five sets in the U.S. Open first round two months ago.
Federer next plays Benoit Paire of France. Earlier Tuesday, Paire beat the 43rd-ranked American Steve Johnson 6-3, 7-6 (4).
SINGAPORE (AP) Venus Williams needed three match points and more than three hours to defeat Jelena Ostapenko 7-5, 6-7 (3), 7-5 at the WTA Finals on Tuesday.
The match, lasting 3 hours, 13 minutes, featured 20 service breaks with neither player finding any confidence on their service games.
Williams dropped her serve nine times, while the French Open champion Ostapenko conceded serve 11 times.
“I don’t know if there was any luck for me tonight, I just had to work for every point,” the 37-year-old Williams said. “It’s not easy to lose the first match, and both of us were in the same situation.”
The fifth-seeded Williams is now 1-1 in round-robin play, while the seventh-seeded Ostapenko – who is making her WTA Finals debut – fell to 0-2.
Williams’s first match point came on Ostapenko’s serve in the 10th game of the second set, but she squandered the opportunity by netting a forehand.
The 20-year-old Ostapenko kept the pressure on to force a tiebreaker and levelled the match. Prior to this match, Williams had only lost two tiebreakers in 12 played this season.
But Williams, the runner-up at the Australian Open and Wimbledon this year, then started taking Ostapenko’s second serve from well within the baseline. She broke her Latvian opponent in the 11th game by forcing her into a backhand error.
Williams, the only player in the field to have won the WTA Finals – back in 2008 – sealed victory with a backhand crosscourt winner.
STOCKHOLM (AP) Juan Martin del Potro won his 20th career title Sunday, beating Grigor Dimitrov in a successful title defense at the Stockholm Open.
Del Potro held serve throughout as he won 6-4, 6-2 against Dimitrov while also landing 70 percent of first serves and firing in nine aces.
It was the Argentine’s first title since he beat Jack Sock in last year’s Stockholm final. The two Stockholm wins are del Potro’s only tour titles since he returned in 2016 following chronic wrist problems.
For Dimitrov, it was his fourth final of the year and first defeat. The Bulgarian is now 7-6 in career finals,