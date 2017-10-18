Penn State, Notre Dame among Week 8 betting favorites

Trace McSorley, Saquon Barkley and Penn State opened as a nearly two-touchdown favorite before bettors remembered what happened in their last game against Michigan.

Playing at home with one of the most potent offenses in the nation, the Penn State Nittany Lions are 9.5-point betting favorites against the Big Ten rival Michigan Wolverines with a 45-point total for their Week 8 college football matchup at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Penn State, which opened laying 12.5 points, is 0-3 straight-up and against the spread in its last three games against Michigan. However, since their 2016 defeat against Michigan, Penn State is 14-1 SU and 13-1-1 ATS in its 15 most recent games according to the OddsShark College Football Database.

Michigan, which will try to stop all-purpose RB Barkley and dual-thread QB McSorley with the country’s No. 1-ranked defense, is 1-6-1 ATS in its last eight games in October.

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are 3.5-point favorites against the USC Trojans, with a 66 total. Southern Cal is 0-5 ATS in its last five games. Notre Dame is 12-4 ATS in its last 16 games in October.

The Auburn Tigers are 15.5-point road favorites against the Arkansas Razorbacks, with a 53.5 total. Auburn is 6-1 ATS in its last seven games on the road against teams with losing records. Arkansas is 1-7 ATS in its last eight games.

The Alabama Crimson Tide are 34.5-point favorites against the Tennessee Volunteers, with a 50.5 total. Tennessee is 3-9 ATS in its last 12 games on the road after consecutive home games. The total has gone under in Alabama’s last six games at home in October.

The TCU Horned Frogs are 39-point favorites against the Kansas Jayhawks, with a 59.5 total. Kansas is 0-5 SU and 5-0 ATS in its last five games against TCU, which is 1-9 ATS in its last 10 games at home.

The Wisconsin Badgers are 24-point favorites against the Maryland Terrapins, with a 50.5 total. Maryland, is on a two-game losing streak but is 12-5 ATS in its last 17 games after consecutive losses. The total has gone over in six of Wisconsin’s last seven games against its conference.

The Oklahoma Sooners are 13.5-point road favorites against the Kansas State Wildcats, with a 56 total. The visiting team is 7-1 ATS in its last eight games in this matchup. Kansas State is 8-1 ATS in its last nine games in Week 8. The total has gone over in seven of Oklahoma’s last nine games against Kansas State.

The Oklahoma State Cowboys are 7-point road favorites against the Texas Longhorns, with a 65.5 total. Oklahoma State is 7-1 ATS in its last eight games in October. Texas is 5-0 ATS in its last five games, but overall is 6-16 ATS in its last 22 games after consecutive ATS wins.

