Nadal, Federer advance to Shanghai final for 38th encounter

Associated PressOct 14, 2017, 3:57 PM EDT
SHANGHAI — Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer will face each for the 38th time after advancing Saturday to the Shanghai Masters final.

Top-seeded Nadal defeated Marin Cilic of Croatia 7-5, 7-6 (3) in the first semifinal, and second-seeded Federer was stretched to three sets before posting a 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 win over Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina.

Nadal, who won a tour-best sixth title of the season at the China Open last week, improved his current winning streak to 16 matches. The Spaniard, who has 16 Grand Slam men’s singles trophies, won the French and U.S. Open titles this season.

Federer, looking for his sixth title this year, won the Australian Open and Wimbledon this year to increase his Grand Slam men’s singles record to 19 titles.

Nadal holds a 23-14 winning record over Federer, but Federer has won their last four meetings, including all three this season. Nadal has won 14 of 23 finals against Federer.

“I’m not sure what the stat is because most of them, half of them, maybe, were in finals and that’s why the rivalry is so special,” Federer said. “I enjoy playing against him even if the head-to-head is not in my favor. He’s one of the guys who’s made me a better player. I don’t want to thank him for that, but it made me go back and rework my game.”

Del Potro went for an MRI on Friday night after falling and hurting his left wrist but showed little sign of the injury bothering him against Federer. The Argentine said his wrist was hurting after the match.

Federer, who lost in the quarterfinals to del Potro at the U.S. Open this year, looked shaky in the opener but found his form for the final two sets. He broke 16th-seeded del Potro on a fifth break point in a contentious sixth game of the second set. When Federer missed out on the fourth break point, the Swiss hit a ball in anger across the court. During the changeover after the seventh game, an annoyed del Potro asked why Federer wasn’t given a warning for the outburst.

“Getting that break and then holding is always key … especially with all the twists and turns in tennis,” Federer said. “If you blink at the right time your back can be against the wall.”

Nadal, who was a finalist here in 2009, has now beaten Cilic in five of their six matches.

Nadal hadn’t lost his serve in 32 service games but fourth-seeded Cilic broke him twice, in the sixth and 10th games of the second set.

At 30-40 in the sixth game, Nadal netted a forehand volley to surrender his serve for the first time, and responded by twice angrily banging his racket on his leg, just above the knee.

“Is true, sometimes I get frustrated too,” Nadal said.

Nadal failed to take advantage of his first match point when he made a forehand error at 40-30 in the 10th game, and went on to have his serve broken.

Leading 6-3 in the second-set tiebreaker, Nadal prevailed on his second match point when Cilic netted a service return.

Nadal said there were “mistakes with my serve in the second, that’s the only thing. For the rest, I am happy.”

Nadal saved three set points on his own serve when 5-4 down.

The Shanghai Masters wants to expand to a 10 or 11 day event, increase its draw size from 64 to 96, and raise prize money to more than $10 million, starting in 2019.

The ATP board is expected to discuss Shanghai’s request next month.

Del Potro goes for scan after wrist hurt in fall in Shanghai

Associated PressOct 13, 2017, 5:01 PM EDT
SHANGHAI (AP) Juan Martin del Potro headed to a hospital for a scan on his left wrist after a nasty fall while winning his quarterfinal at the Shanghai Masters on Friday.

Del Potro is due to play Roger Federer in the semifinals on Saturday. The other features top-ranked Rafael Nadal against Marin Cilic.

Del Potro tumbled on the court at 2-2 in the third set against Viktor Troicki of Serbia and instinctively tried to break the fall with his left wrist. Del Potro, who has undergone surgery on both wrists, conferred with a trainer as he repeatedly shook his wrist.

Del Potro ended up breaking Troicki’s serve in that fifth game and prevailed 4-6, 6-1, 6-4.

“I don’t know how my wrist is after I fell down,” del Potro said before leaving for a local hospital. “I felt something wrong in that moment, but I continued to play, just playing (backhand) slices just to finish the match. I’m going to the hospital to see what the MRI says, and what the doctor says.

“Then I will take a decision for tomorrow. I would like to play and be 100 percent.”

Del Potro beat Federer in the U.S. Open quarterfinals. Federer made another matchup by beating Richard Gasquet 7-5, 6-4.

“I hope for him (del Potro) that it’s nothing serious,” Federer said. “He’s had problems in the past and this is why he’s worried, rightfully so. At the end of the day nothing changes for me, I’ll be ready to come out here to play, and it’s for revenge for the U.S. Open.”

Meanwhile, Nadal tied Andre Agassi for sixth place on the list of all-time Open Era wins. Topping Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria 6-4, 6-7 (6), 6-3 was his 870th match win.

Nadal also improved his win streak to 15 having won the China Open last week. In Beijing, he defeated Dimitrov in a three-set semifinal.

Here, Dimitrov extended their quarterfinal to a third set when he rebounded from a 4-2 deficit to win the second-set tiebreaker.

In the third set, Nadal saved the one break point he faced in the match in the fifth game, and broke serve in the sixth to set up victory.

“Winning a lot of matches in a row, so I’m very happy for everything,” Nadal said. “Of course, being able to win the U.S. Open, Beijing, and being in the semifinals here … I have to try to keep focus and hold that momentum. We’ll see tomorrow if I can have another good day.”

Fourth-seeded Cilic stands between Nadal and a second ATP final in two weeks.

Cilic advanced to his first Shanghai semifinal by beating Albert Ramos-Vinolas of Spain 6-3, 6-4.

The 25th-ranked Ramos-Vinolas ended Cilic’s streak of winning 21 service games in the sixth game of the second set.

“I was a little bit angry with myself just with not keeping up the good tennis at that moment,” Cilic said.

Del Potro tops Zverev to secure Shanghai quarterfinal

Associated PressOct 12, 2017, 8:41 PM EDT
SHANGHAI (AP) Juan Martin del Potro advanced to the Shanghai Masters quarterfinals by overcoming third-seeded Alexander Zverev 3-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4 on Thursday.

Del Potro required four match points – two on Zverev’s serve in the ninth game, two on his own serve in the 10th – to win this first encounter career against the German.

Del Potro, who lost his serve for the only time in the match in the second game, won nine of his 15 service games at love.

“I’m happy with my success as I played one of the good guys on tour, he’s been playing so good this season,” del Potro said. “This was a positive for me looking to the future.”

Zverev, who was in the hunt for a sixth ATP title of the season, lost his composure after netting a backhand to surrender his serve in the fifth game of the third set to the Argentine.

Zverev whacked his racket on the court. That didn’t satisfy his anger so he kept smashing the racket courtside until it was a mangled mess.

“For me, it’s impossible to lose a match when I’ve only been broken one time,” Zverev said. “The game where he broke me I was up 40-15 and I was just unfocused there.”

Del Potro, a 2013 Shanghai finalist, was aware he made a likely permanent impact by breaking Zverev’s serve.

“I saw his frustration, for sure,” he said. “He’s still very young and has to keep learning. He has everything to be in the top of the game.”

Earlier, sixth-seeded Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria got past Sam Querrey of the U.S. 6-3, 7-6 (3) in the round of 16. Fourth-seeded Marin Cilic defeated another American, Steve Johnson, 7-6 (1), 6-4.