Red River Rivalry on the board on college football Week 7 betting slate

The Oklahoma Sooners tend to recover very well after a loss, but they have also had trouble recently earning covers against the rival Texas Longhorns.

The Sooners and quarterback Baker Mayfield are a 7.5-point betting favorite against the Longhorns with a 64.5-point total in their Week 7 matchup, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Oklahoma comes into this edition of the Red River Rivalry at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas on a down note after a shock home loss last week against Iowa State. The Sooners are 24-2 straight-up in their last 26 games after a loss, but 0-4 against the spread in their last four games against Texas. The total has gone OVER in eight of Oklahoma’s last 11 games after losing as a favorite.

Texas, with QB Sam Ehlinger, is on a 4-0 ATS streak, which might override their longer-running trend of being 5-16 ATS in their last 21 games after consecutive covers.

The Clemson Tigers are 22.5-point road favorites against the Syracuse Orange, with a 56 total in their Friday betting matchup. Clemson is 2-5 ATS in its last seven games against its conference. The total has gone under in 11 of Syracuse’s last 13 games.

The Washington State Cougars are 14-point road favorites against the California Golden Bears, with a 53.5 total in their Friday meeting. Washington State is 2-10 SU in its last 12 games against Cal. Cal is 1-7 SU and 2-6 ATS in its last eight games against its conference.

The Alabama Crimson Tide are 30-point favorites against the Arkansas Razorbacks, with a 55.5 total. The total has gone over in 19 of Arkansas’ last 24 road games against teams with winning records. Alabama is 1-4 ATS in its last five home games according to the OddsShark College Football Database.

The Georgia Bulldogs are 30-point favorites against the Missouri Tigers, with a 56.5 total. Missouri is 1-7 ATS in its last eight road games. Georgia is 5-0 SU and ATS in its last five games against its conference. The total has gone UNDER in seven of Georgia’s last nine games in Week 7.

The Miami Hurricanes are 5.5-point favorites against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, with a 53 total. Georgia Tech is 1-7 SU and ATS in its last eight games against Miami. Miami is 9-0 SU and 8-1 ATS in its last nine games.

The Michigan Wolverines are seven-point favorites against the Indiana Hoosiers, with a 47.5 total. Michigan is 4-14 ATS in its last 18 road games after winning their most recent road game. Indiana is 0-6 SU in its last six games in Week 7.

The Ohio State Buckeyes are 24-point road favorites against the Nebraska Cornhuskers, with a 58 total. Ohio State is 2-5 ATS in its last seven games in Week 7. Nebraska is 2-5 ATS in its last seven games in October. The total has gone over in the past three games of this matchup.

The TCU Horned Frogs are six-point road favorites against the Kansas State Wildcats, with a 53 total. Texas Christian lost to Kansas State in 2016, but is 9-2 SU in its last 11 games after losing the previous game in a matchup. Kansas State is 11-4 ATS in its last 15 home games against teams with winning records.

And the USC Trojans are 13-point favorites against the Utah Utes, with a 53 total. Utah is 10-0 ATS in its last 10 road games against teams with winning records, as well as 8-1 SU and ATS in its last nine games in Week 7. Southern Cal is 0-4 ATS in its last four games.

