Red River Rivalry on the board on college football Week 7 betting slate

OddsSharkOct 12, 2017, 1:11 AM EDT
The Oklahoma Sooners tend to recover very well after a loss, but they have also had trouble recently earning covers against the rival Texas Longhorns.

The Sooners and quarterback Baker Mayfield are a 7.5-point betting favorite against the Longhorns with a 64.5-point total in their Week 7 matchup, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Oklahoma comes into this edition of the Red River Rivalry at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas on a down note after a shock home loss last week against Iowa State. The Sooners are 24-2 straight-up in their last 26 games after a loss, but 0-4 against the spread in their last four games against Texas. The total has gone OVER in eight of Oklahoma’s last 11 games after losing as a favorite.

Texas, with QB Sam Ehlinger, is on a 4-0 ATS streak, which might override their longer-running trend of being 5-16 ATS in their last 21 games after consecutive covers.

The Clemson Tigers are 22.5-point road favorites against the Syracuse Orange, with a 56 total in their Friday betting matchup. Clemson is 2-5 ATS in its last seven games against its conference. The total has gone under in 11 of Syracuse’s last 13 games.

The Washington State Cougars are 14-point road favorites against the California Golden Bears, with a 53.5 total in their Friday meeting. Washington State is 2-10 SU in its last 12 games against Cal. Cal is 1-7 SU and 2-6 ATS in its last eight games against its conference.

The Alabama Crimson Tide are 30-point favorites against the Arkansas Razorbacks, with a 55.5 total. The total has gone over in 19 of Arkansas’ last 24 road games against teams with winning records. Alabama is 1-4 ATS in its last five home games according to the OddsShark College Football Database.

The Georgia Bulldogs are 30-point favorites against the Missouri Tigers, with a 56.5 total. Missouri is 1-7 ATS in its last eight road games. Georgia is 5-0 SU and ATS in its last five games against its conference. The total has gone UNDER in seven of Georgia’s last nine games in Week 7.

The Miami Hurricanes are 5.5-point favorites against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, with a 53 total. Georgia Tech is 1-7 SU and ATS in its last eight games against Miami. Miami is 9-0 SU and 8-1 ATS in its last nine games.

The Michigan Wolverines are seven-point favorites against the Indiana Hoosiers, with a 47.5 total. Michigan is 4-14 ATS in its last 18 road games after winning their most recent road game. Indiana is 0-6 SU in its last six games in Week 7.

The Ohio State Buckeyes are 24-point road favorites against the Nebraska Cornhuskers, with a 58 total. Ohio State is 2-5 ATS in its last seven games in Week 7. Nebraska is 2-5 ATS in its last seven games in October. The total has gone over in the past three games of this matchup.

The TCU Horned Frogs are six-point road favorites against the Kansas State Wildcats, with a 53 total. Texas Christian lost to Kansas State in 2016, but is 9-2 SU in its last 11 games after losing the previous game in a matchup. Kansas State is 11-4 ATS in its last 15 home games against teams with winning records.

And the USC Trojans are 13-point favorites against the Utah Utes, with a 53 total. Utah is 10-0 ATS in its last 10 road games against teams with winning records, as well as 8-1 SU and ATS in its last nine games in Week 7. Southern Cal is 0-4 ATS in its last four games.

For more info, picks and a breakdown of this week's top sports betting news check out the new OddsShark podcast with Jon Campbell and Andrew Avery.

 

 

College Football Odds: Michigan favored over Michigan State

OddsSharkOct 5, 2017, 1:11 AM EDT
The Michigan Wolverines take an unclear quarterback situation and a poor track record against the spread into their rivalry game against Michigan State this weekend.

Michigan is a 10-point betting favorite against the Michigan State Spartans with a 40-point total in their Week 6 college football matchup at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The head-to-head trend flatters the Spartans, who are 7-2 straight-up and 9-0 against the spread in their last nine games against Michigan.

The Wolverines, who got quarterback Wilton Speight (head/neck) banged up in their last outing two weeks ago and could be forced to turn to the less seasoned John O’Korn, do have some positive general trends. Michigan is 10-0 SU over its last 10 home games, as well as 5-1 SU and 6-0 ATS in its last six games in Week 6.

The Louisville Cardinals are 3.5-point road favorites against the North Carolina State Wolfpack, with a 66 total in their Thursday betting matchup. Louisville is 12-4 ATS in its last 16 road games against teams with winning records. North Carolina State is 3-9 ATS in its last 12 home games against teams with winning records.

The Wisconsin Badgers are 11.5-point road favorites against the Nebraska Cornhuskers, with a 45.5 total. Wisconsin is 7-0 ATS in its last seven road games. Nebraska is 9-1 SU in its last 10 home games.

The Alabama Crimson Tide are 26.5-point road favorites against the Texas A&M Aggies, with a 54 total. Alabama is 8-0 ATS in its last eight road games against teams with winning records. Texas A&M is 9-2 SU in its last 11 home games.

The Florida Gators are 2.5-point favorites against the LSU Tigers, with a 45.5 total. LSU is 2-5 ATS in its last seven road games against teams with winning records. Florida is 5-2 ATS in its last seven home games in October. The total has gone under in eight of Florida’s last 11 home games, according to the OddsShark College Football Database.

The Clemson Tigers are 21.5-point favorites against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, with a 47.5 total. Wake Forest is 6-1-1 ATS in its last eight games against its conference. The total has gone under in nine of Clemson’s last 12 home games against teams with winning records.

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are 14-point road favorites against the North Carolina Tar Heels, with a 57.5 total. Notre Dame is 7-0 SU and 2-5 SU in its last seven road games as a favorite of at least 10 points. North Carolina is 7-3 ATS in its last 10 home games in October.

The Miami Hurricanes are three-point road favorites against the Florida State Seminoles, with a 46 total. Miami is 0-7 SU in its last seven games against Florida State, as well as 1-3 ATS in the past four. Florida State, who lost against N.C. State in its last outing at Doak Campbell Stadium, is 7-0 SU in its last seven home games after losing their most recent home game.

The TCU Horned Frogs are 13.5-point favorites against the West Virginia Mountaineers, with a 67 total. Texas Christian is 3-7 ATS in its last 10 games against its conference. West Virginia is 3-1 ATS in its last four games against TCU.

And the USC Trojans are 34-point favorites against the Oregon State Beavers, with a 58 total. Oregon State is 7-2 ATS in its last nine games in Week 6. Southern Cal is 6-2 ATS in its last eight games against its conference.

For more info, picks and a breakdown of this week's top sports betting news check out the new OddsShark podcast with Jon Campbell and Andrew Avery.

Clemson, USC headline betting favorites for Week 5 of college football season

OddsSharkSep 28, 2017, 12:05 AM EDT
The Clemson Tigers, with Kelly Bryant now established at quarterback, have consistently proven worthy of getting a lot of respect from oddsmakers, even against strong competition.

Second-ranked Clemson is a 7.5-point road favorite against the Virginia Tech Hokies with a 51.5 total on the Week 5 college football odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Clemson is 7-0 straight-up and 5-2 against the spread over its last seven road games against teams with winning records; they’re also 10-0 SU in their last 10 road games where they were favored by at least seven points.

Virginia Tech, which needs true freshman QB Josh Jackson to hang in against Clemson’s tough defense, is 4-1 ATS in its last five games at home against teams with winning records. Six of the last eight games in this matchup have gone under the posted total.

The USC Trojans are 3.5-point road favorites against the Washington State Cougars, with a 65 total in a Friday betting matchup. Southern Cal is 9-1 SU and 7-3 ATS in its last 10 games against Washington State. Washington State is 6-1 ATS in its last seven games in Week 5.

The Miami Hurricanes are 6.5-point road favorites against the Duke Blue Devils, with a 55.5 total in another Friday contest. Miami is 5-2 ATS in its last seven games on the road against teams with winning records. The total has gone under in 12 of Duke’s last 15 games at home.

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are 21-point favorites against the Miami-Ohio RedHawks, with a 53 total. Miami (Ohio), which won at Central Michigan in Week 4, is 8-0-1 ATS in its last nine games after winning as an underdog. Notre Dame, which won at Michigan State in Week 4, is 1-5 ATS in its last six games after a win.

The Penn State Nittany Lions are 17.5-point favorites against the Indiana Hoosiers, with a 64.5 total. The total has gone under in five of Indiana’s last six games on the road. Penn State is 11-1-1 ATS in its last 13 games.

The Wisconsin Badgers are 14.5-point favorites against the Northwestern Wildcats, with a 49.5 total. The visiting team is 2-8 SU and ATS in its last 10 games in this matchup. The total has gone over in six of Wisconsin’s last eight games.

The Ohio State Buckeyes are massive 29.5-point road favorites against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, with a 54 total. Ohio State is 10-0 SU and 8-2 ATS in its last 10 games on the road after consecutive home games. Rutgers is 4-1 ATS in its last five games at home in September.

The Georgia Bulldogs are seven-point road favorites against the Tennessee Volunteers, with a 47.5 total. Georgia is 6-0 SU and ATS in its last six games on the road against teams with winning records. Tennessee is 3-8 ATS in its last 11 games at home against teams with winning records.

The Alabama Crimson Tide are 28-point favorites against the Mississippi Rebels, with a 59 total. Mississippi is 3-0 ATS in its last three games against Alabama. The total has gone under in seven of Alabama’s last nine home games.

And the Auburn Tigers are 9.5-point favorites against the Mississippi State Bulldogs, with a 50.5 total. Mississippi State is 1-12 SU in its last 13 games in Week 5. Auburn is 6-2 SU and ATS in its last eight games against its conference.

For more info, picks and a breakdown of this week's top sports betting news check out the new OddsShark podcast with Jon Campbell and Andrew Avery.