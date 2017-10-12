Associated Press

Nadal, Federer cruise into Shanghai Masters quarterfinals

Associated PressOct 12, 2017, 1:35 PM EDT
Leave a comment

SHANGHAI (AP) Rafael Nadal won his 14th consecutive match to reach the Shanghai Masters quarterfinals, beating Fabio Fognini of Italy 6-3, 6-1 on Thursday.

Fognini occupied Nadal for 63 minutes, nine minutes longer Nadal’s second-round match.

Roger Federer, seeded second to Nadal, also was not detained for long as he defeated Ukrainian qualifier Alexandr Dolgopolov 6-4, 6-2.

“Of course it’s good news, and especially in this part of the season,” Nadal said. “Its better like this than having long matches. You save a little bit more the body.

“It doesn’t matter how long you are on court, (the) most important thing is be enough competitive to (handle) all the situations.”

Nadal hadn’t won an ATP hard-court title in more than three years until the U.S. Open last month, and now he’s gunning for his third in five weeks.

Nadal saved both break points he faced in the round-of-16 match, in the fourth game of the second set.

In the quarterfinals, Nadal will play sixth-seeded Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria, who got past Sam Querrey of the U.S. 6-3, 7-6 (3).

Federer will play Richard Gasquet in the quarterfinals.

Juan Martin del Potro advanced by overcoming third-seeded Alexander Zverev 3-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Del Potro required four match points – two on Zverev’s serve in the ninth game, two on his own serve in the 10th game – to win this first encounter against the German.

Del Potro, who lost his serve for the only time in the match in the second game, won nine of his 15 service games at love.

Zverev, in the hunt for a sixth ATP title of the season, lost his composure after netting a backhand to surrender his serve in the fifth game of the third set to the Argentine. He repeatedly smashed his racket until it was a mangled mess.

“For me, it’s impossible to lose a match when I’ve only been broken one time,” Zverev said. “The game where he broke me I was up 40-15 and I was just unfocused there.”

Del Potro knew Zverev’s reaction to losing serve was likely a good omen.

“I saw his frustration, for sure,” del Potro said. “He’s still very young and has to keep learning. He has everything to be in the top of the game.”

Del Potro will John Isner of the U.S. or Viktor Troicki of Serbia in the last eight on Friday.

Fourth-seeded Marin Cilic will face Albert Ramos-Vinolas of Spain.

Del Potro tops Zverev to secure Shanghai quarterfinal

AP Photo
Associated PressOct 12, 2017, 8:41 PM EDT
Leave a comment

SHANGHAI (AP) Juan Martin del Potro advanced to the Shanghai Masters quarterfinals by overcoming third-seeded Alexander Zverev 3-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4 on Thursday.

Del Potro required four match points – two on Zverev’s serve in the ninth game, two on his own serve in the 10th – to win this first encounter career against the German.

Del Potro, who lost his serve for the only time in the match in the second game, won nine of his 15 service games at love.

“I’m happy with my success as I played one of the good guys on tour, he’s been playing so good this season,” del Potro said. “This was a positive for me looking to the future.”

Zverev, who was in the hunt for a sixth ATP title of the season, lost his composure after netting a backhand to surrender his serve in the fifth game of the third set to the Argentine.

Zverev whacked his racket on the court. That didn’t satisfy his anger so he kept smashing the racket courtside until it was a mangled mess.

“For me, it’s impossible to lose a match when I’ve only been broken one time,” Zverev said. “The game where he broke me I was up 40-15 and I was just unfocused there.”

Del Potro, a 2013 Shanghai finalist, was aware he made a likely permanent impact by breaking Zverev’s serve.

“I saw his frustration, for sure,” he said. “He’s still very young and has to keep learning. He has everything to be in the top of the game.”

Earlier, sixth-seeded Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria got past Sam Querrey of the U.S. 6-3, 7-6 (3) in the round of 16. Fourth-seeded Marin Cilic defeated another American, Steve Johnson, 7-6 (1), 6-4.

Nadal and Federer win in straight sets at Shanghai Masters

AP Images
Associated PressOct 11, 2017, 12:33 PM EDT
Leave a comment

SHANGHAI (AP) Rafael Nadal lost only four points on serve Wednesday in a 6-2, 6-1 victory over Jared Donaldson in the second round of the Shanghai Masters.

The top-ranked Spaniard and No. 2 Roger Federer both advanced by winning their opening matches in straight sets.

“It was a very quick match,” said Nadal, who won his sixth title of the year in Beijing last week. “I was happy to have that early break in the sixth game. After that I played a great match, not many mistakes, played aggressively.”

Federer defeated Diego Schwartzman 7-6 (4), 6-4, winning the match with his 14th ace on his second match point.

“I knew going in it was not going to be easy because he’s had a great run the last few weeks, months,” Federer said. “He was confident. He was shaking off misses, no problems. He was serving well, making the right decisions.

“He was confident and as an opponent you can feel that. I felt that today it was going to be dangerous down the stretch of every set.”

Nadal and Federer are both in contention for the season-ending No. 1 ranking, although only Nadal can clinch that honor this week. Nadal will be guaranteed to retain the No. 1 ranking through the end of the season if he wins his first career Shanghai title and Federer loses before reaching the semifinals.

Earlier, sixth-seeded Grigor Dimitrov saved three match points before finally defeating Ryan Harrison 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (6).

The 46th-ranked Harrison led 4-2 in the third set and then 6-3 in the tiebreaker. But Dimitrov won the final five points to get through.

“I just had to be there (on those match points),” Dimitrov said. “At (my) match point, I just had to make my first serve because I knew he would go for it if not.”

Also, U.S. Open finalist Kevin Anderson lost to Jan-Lennard Struff 7-6 (5), 7-6 (2), while Gilles Simon, Alexander Zverev, Sam Querrey and John Isner all advanced.