Kyrgios walks out on match after losing 1st-set tiebreaker

Associated PressOct 10, 2017, 9:50 PM EDT
SHANGHAI (AP) A year after being fined for “tanking” a match at the Shanghai Masters, Nick Kyrgios quit another one altogether.

The temperamental Australian argued several times with the chair umpire during his first-round match against Steve Johnson on Tuesday. After losing the tiebreaker 7-6 (5), Kyrgios shook hands with Johnson at the net and then with the chair umpire before packing his bags and walking off court.

Serving at 30-30 in the 12th game of the first set, a forehand by Kyrgios was called out. The Australian challenged the call and it was overruled. Kyrgios then hit two balls in anger and was assessed a code violation warning.

At the change of ends in the tiebreaker, Kyrgios was leading 4-2 but was annoyed that fans were being allowed to come into the court. Kyrgios lost the next point and then started to complain and curse, which earned him an audible obscenity code violation. He was docked a point, which made the score 4-4.

When the set was done, so was Kyrgios. He left the court without explanation, though took to Twitter later to firstly apologize for his actions then give his reasons.

“I’ve been battling a stomach bug for the past 24 hours and I tried to be ready but I was really struggling on the court today which I think was pretty evident from the first point,” he wrote.

“My shoulder started to hurt in the practice today which didn’t help either and once I lost the first set I was just not strong enough to continue because I’ve not eaten much the past 24 hours.”

Last year, Kyrgios was suspended by the men’s tour for tanking a match and insulting fans following a second-round loss to German qualifier Mischa Zverev at the Shanghai Masters. Kyrgios gave little effort during the 6-3, 6-1 loss, even patting easy serves over the net and turning away before his opponent’s serve crossed the net.

Kyrgios arrived in Shanghai this time after losing the China Open final to Rafael Nadal 6-2, 6-1 on Sunday.

Also, 12th-seeded John Isner beat Serbian qualifier Dusan Lajovic 4-6, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (6) on a day with temperatures soaring past 32 degrees C (90 degrees F).

“The conditions were brutal,” Isner said. “It felt like Atlanta in August. I think that could’ve been the hottest match I played all year.”

Ryan Harrison also advanced, beating Chinese wild card Zhang Ze 6-2, 6-3, while U.S. Open finalist Kevin Anderson defeated Adrian Mannarino 6-3, 6-1.

Nadal and Federer win in straight sets at Shanghai Masters

Associated PressOct 11, 2017, 12:33 PM EDT
SHANGHAI (AP) Rafael Nadal lost only four points on serve Wednesday in a 6-2, 6-1 victory over Jared Donaldson in the second round of the Shanghai Masters.

The top-ranked Spaniard and No. 2 Roger Federer both advanced by winning their opening matches in straight sets.

“It was a very quick match,” said Nadal, who won his sixth title of the year in Beijing last week. “I was happy to have that early break in the sixth game. After that I played a great match, not many mistakes, played aggressively.”

Federer defeated Diego Schwartzman 7-6 (4), 6-4, winning the match with his 14th ace on his second match point.

“I knew going in it was not going to be easy because he’s had a great run the last few weeks, months,” Federer said. “He was confident. He was shaking off misses, no problems. He was serving well, making the right decisions.

“He was confident and as an opponent you can feel that. I felt that today it was going to be dangerous down the stretch of every set.”

Nadal and Federer are both in contention for the season-ending No. 1 ranking, although only Nadal can clinch that honor this week. Nadal will be guaranteed to retain the No. 1 ranking through the end of the season if he wins his first career Shanghai title and Federer loses before reaching the semifinals.

Earlier, sixth-seeded Grigor Dimitrov saved three match points before finally defeating Ryan Harrison 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (6).

The 46th-ranked Harrison led 4-2 in the third set and then 6-3 in the tiebreaker. But Dimitrov won the final five points to get through.

“I just had to be there (on those match points),” Dimitrov said. “At (my) match point, I just had to make my first serve because I knew he would go for it if not.”

Also, U.S. Open finalist Kevin Anderson lost to Jan-Lennard Struff 7-6 (5), 7-6 (2), while Gilles Simon, Alexander Zverev, Sam Querrey and John Isner all advanced.

Del Potro advances to 2nd round at Shanghai Masters

Associated PressOct 9, 2017, 1:20 PM EDT
SHANGHAI (AP) Juan Martin del Potro needed all three sets to reach the second round at the Shanghai Masters, beating Georgian qualifier Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-2, 3-6, 6-4 on Monday.

Del Potro, a Shanghai semifinalist in 2013, struggled with his second serve. Although he won 40 of 49 points on his first serve, he only captured 13 of 30 second-serve points.

American qualifier Frances Tiafoe advanced to the second round by beating Benoit Paire 6-4, 6-4. The 92nd-ranked Tiafoe was playing in his first main draw match since a five-set loss to Roger Federer at the U.S. Open.

Tiafoe will play either 10th-seeded Sam Querrey or Yuichi Sugita in the second round.

“I hope I play Sam, two Americans, so their will be an American in the third round,” Tiafoe said.

Chung Hyeon also advanced, defeating ninth-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut 6-4, 6-3. Chung saved all four break points he faced against last year’s finalist.

“Today, I was trying to stay calm all the time in the match,” said Chung, who only won one game when he played Bautista Agut in Dubai in 2016. “I won today so I did everything good.”

Also, Feliciano Lopez advanced by beating Ivo Karlovic 7-6 (1), 7-6 (6), while Andrey Rublev and Greek qualifier Stefanos Tsitsipas also made it through.

Federer, who won the title in Shanghai in 2004, will play his opening match on Wednesday. The Australian Open and Wimbledon champion hasn’t played at an official tournament since losing in the U.S. Open quarterfinals.

“I’m playing just the big tournaments now,” Federer said. “I’ve been practicing for hours on the Centre Court. I’m here for a reason. I’m here for a purpose. Hopefully to do well and winning the tournament.

Federer will play either Diego Schwartzman or Australian qualifier Jordan Thompson in his first match.