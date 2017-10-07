AP Images

Simona Halep secures top ranking, Nadal vs Kyrgios in Beijing final

Associated PressOct 7, 2017, 1:03 PM EDT
Simona Halep will take over the top ranking after reaching the China Open final on Saturday, and Rafael Nadal will play Nick Kyrgios for the men’s title.

Halep beat French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko 6-2, 6-4, ensuring that when the WTA rankings are updated on Monday she will be the first women’s No. 1 from Romania.

Halep could have reached No. 1 earlier but was upset in the French Open final by Ostapenko in their first career meeting.

“Of course it’s the best moment in my life, and I want just to keep it,” Halep said in Beijing. “And I have a few more dreams in my career. I tell you one, only one. To win a Grand Slam.”

Halep only had to reach the final this week – and not lose to Elina Svitolina of Ukraine in the final – to knock Garbine Muguruza from the top spot. Muguruza retired during her opening match on Monday because of a cold.

Top-seeded Nadal defeated third-seeded Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria 6-3, 4-6, 6-1 in the semifinals, his tour-leading 60th match win.
Dimitrov’s only victory against the Spaniard in 10 matches came last year in the China Open quarterfinals. On Saturday, his backhand cross-court winner secured the second set, on a second set point, on Nadal’s serve in the 10th game.

But Nadal took immediate control of the third set, racing to 4-0.

Kyrgios didn’t drop his serve in ousting second-seeded Alexander Zverev of Germany 6-3, 7-5 in the other semi. The Australian had an impressive 70 percent first-serve percentage and posted 11 aces to none for Zverev, who is normally known for his serving prowess.
Nadal and Kyrgios are tied at two matches apiece in their head-to-head, but the Australian won their latest outing in August in straight sets in the Cincinnati quarterfinals.

Nadal is one of three players, along with Roger Federer and Zverev, to win five titles this year. He won the China Open 12 years ago.

“It’s very important for me to continue with the positive feelings after winning the U.S. Open,” Nadal said. “To be back here and be in the final with that very tough draw I had since the beginning is a great effort.”

Looking for her second title of the year after winning in Madrid, Halep will play Caroline Garcia of France in the Beijing final. Garcia beat Petra Kvitova 6-3, 7-5 in the second semifinal.

Ostapenko entered the semis without dropping a set. But Halep dominated the first set, breaking Ostapenko’s serve in the first game at love. She cemented her lead with another break in the seventh game for 5-2 to serve out the set.

In the second, Halep surrendered a 3-2 lead with a service break in the sixth game, but went on to break serve again in the ninth. At 40-0 in the final game, Halep won with a clean forehand winner down the line.

Garcia, who saved a match point against Svitolina, is on a 10-match winning streak. Garcia lost in straight sets to Halep in the Montreal quarterfinals in their last meeting.

“That’s the kind of match I want to play, against the top players,” Garcia said of Sunday’s final against Halep. “She’s a very tricky player.”

Top-ranked Rafael Nadal advances to semifinals at China Open

AP Images
Associated PressOct 6, 2017, 2:06 PM EDT
Top-ranked Rafael Nadal moved into the semifinals of the China Open by beating sixth-seeded John Isner 6-4, 7-6 (0) on Friday.

The French Open and U.S. Open champion has won five titles this season and is closing in on the year-end No. 1 ranking.

“In general terms, I think I played with not many mistakes,” Nadal said. “I don’t remember a lot of mistakes. I went to the net very often. I think I did the things that I want to do, and I did it well, so very happy.”

Nadal saved all three break points he faced against Isner. He will next play third-seeded Grigor Dimitrov, who defeated Roberto Bautista Agut 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-2.

Dimitrov spent time practicing with Nadal in Mallorca ahead of the hard-court season. The two also spent time fishing.

“We went out with the boat,” Nadal said. “We catch a few ones (fish), but not very big. But we had some good dinner.”

Nick Kyrgios also advanced. The eighth-seeded Australian won when opponent Steve Darcis retired from the match with a neck strain while trailing 6-0, 3-0.

Kyrgios will next face either second-seeded Alexander Zverev or Andrey Rublev.

Earlier, second-seeded Simona Halep reached the semifinals by beating Daria Kasatkina 6-2, 6-1.

The Romanian could take over the top ranking from Garbine Muguruza. She needs to reach the final and not lose to third-seeded Elena Svitolina.

Halep will next face either ninth-seeded Jelena Ostapenko or Sorana Cirstea.

Petra Kvitova advanced by beating Barbora Strycova 6-3, 6-4. The 12th-seeded Kvitova will next face either Svitolina or Caroline Garcia in the semifinals.

Rafael Nadal advances to quarterfinals of China Open

AP Photo
Associated PressOct 5, 2017, 8:44 PM EDT
BEIJING (AP) Rafael Nadal earned his season-leading 58th victory on Thursday by beating Karen Khachanov 6-3, 6-3 to reach the quarterfinals of the China Open.

The top-ranked Spaniard, who won the French Open and U.S. Open this year, saved all six break points he faced and increased his lead over Roger Federer at the top of the rankings.

Nadal will next face John Isner. The big-serving American defeated Leonardo Mayer 6-0, 6-3.

“Tomorrow will be a tough one against Isner,” Nadal said. “John is a very good player from the baseline, too. I saw him today. He played so aggressive, having a lot of success, hitting a lot of winners, returning very well.”

Second-seeded Alexander Zverev also advanced to the quarterfinals, beating Fabio Fognini 6-4, 6-2. The German will next play Andrey Rublev, who defeated seventh-seeded Tomas Berdych 1-6, 6-4, 6-1.

In the women’s tournament, Jelena Ostapenko advanced after Peng Shuai, the last Chinese player in the competition, retired from the match while trailing 3-0.

Also, third-seeded Sorana Cirstea defeated fourth-seeded Karolina Pliskova 6-1, 7-5, Caroline Garcia beat Alize Cornet 6-2, 6-1, and Petra Kvitova beat former No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki 6-1, 6-4.