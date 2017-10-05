College Football Odds: Michigan favored over Michigan State

OddsSharkOct 5, 2017, 1:11 AM EDT
The Michigan Wolverines take an unclear quarterback situation and a poor track record against the spread into their rivalry game against Michigan State this weekend.

Michigan is a 10-point betting favorite against the Michigan State Spartans with a 40-point total in their Week 6 college football matchup at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The head-to-head trend flatters the Spartans, who are 7-2 straight-up and 9-0 against the spread in their last nine games against Michigan.

The Wolverines, who got quarterback Wilton Speight (head/neck) banged up in their last outing two weeks ago and could be forced to turn to the less seasoned John O’Korn, do have some positive general trends. Michigan is 10-0 SU over its last 10 home games, as well as 5-1 SU and 6-0 ATS in its last six games in Week 6.

The Louisville Cardinals are 3.5-point road favorites against the North Carolina State Wolfpack, with a 66 total in their Thursday betting matchup. Louisville is 12-4 ATS in its last 16 road games against teams with winning records. North Carolina State is 3-9 ATS in its last 12 home games against teams with winning records.

The Wisconsin Badgers are 11.5-point road favorites against the Nebraska Cornhuskers, with a 45.5 total. Wisconsin is 7-0 ATS in its last seven road games. Nebraska is 9-1 SU in its last 10 home games.

The Alabama Crimson Tide are 26.5-point road favorites against the Texas A&M Aggies, with a 54 total. Alabama is 8-0 ATS in its last eight road games against teams with winning records. Texas A&M is 9-2 SU in its last 11 home games.

The Florida Gators are 2.5-point favorites against the LSU Tigers, with a 45.5 total. LSU is 2-5 ATS in its last seven road games against teams with winning records. Florida is 5-2 ATS in its last seven home games in October. The total has gone under in eight of Florida’s last 11 home games, according to the OddsShark College Football Database.

The Clemson Tigers are 21.5-point favorites against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, with a 47.5 total. Wake Forest is 6-1-1 ATS in its last eight games against its conference. The total has gone under in nine of Clemson’s last 12 home games against teams with winning records.

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are 14-point road favorites against the North Carolina Tar Heels, with a 57.5 total. Notre Dame is 7-0 SU and 2-5 SU in its last seven road games as a favorite of at least 10 points. North Carolina is 7-3 ATS in its last 10 home games in October.

The Miami Hurricanes are three-point road favorites against the Florida State Seminoles, with a 46 total. Miami is 0-7 SU in its last seven games against Florida State, as well as 1-3 ATS in the past four. Florida State, who lost against N.C. State in its last outing at Doak Campbell Stadium, is 7-0 SU in its last seven home games after losing their most recent home game.

The TCU Horned Frogs are 13.5-point favorites against the West Virginia Mountaineers, with a 67 total. Texas Christian is 3-7 ATS in its last 10 games against its conference. West Virginia is 3-1 ATS in its last four games against TCU.

And the USC Trojans are 34-point favorites against the Oregon State Beavers, with a 58 total. Oregon State is 7-2 ATS in its last nine games in Week 6. Southern Cal is 6-2 ATS in its last eight games against its conference.

For more info, picks and a breakdown of this week's top sports betting news check out the new OddsShark podcast with Jon Campbell and Andrew Avery. Subscribe on iTunes, or check it out at OddsShark.libsyn.com.

Clemson, USC headline betting favorites for Week 5 of college football season

OddsSharkSep 28, 2017, 12:05 AM EDT
The Clemson Tigers, with Kelly Bryant now established at quarterback, have consistently proven worthy of getting a lot of respect from oddsmakers, even against strong competition.

Second-ranked Clemson is a 7.5-point road favorite against the Virginia Tech Hokies with a 51.5 total on the Week 5 college football odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Clemson is 7-0 straight-up and 5-2 against the spread over its last seven road games against teams with winning records; they’re also 10-0 SU in their last 10 road games where they were favored by at least seven points.

Virginia Tech, which needs true freshman QB Josh Jackson to hang in against Clemson’s tough defense, is 4-1 ATS in its last five games at home against teams with winning records. Six of the last eight games in this matchup have gone under the posted total.

The USC Trojans are 3.5-point road favorites against the Washington State Cougars, with a 65 total in a Friday betting matchup. Southern Cal is 9-1 SU and 7-3 ATS in its last 10 games against Washington State. Washington State is 6-1 ATS in its last seven games in Week 5.

The Miami Hurricanes are 6.5-point road favorites against the Duke Blue Devils, with a 55.5 total in another Friday contest. Miami is 5-2 ATS in its last seven games on the road against teams with winning records. The total has gone under in 12 of Duke’s last 15 games at home.

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are 21-point favorites against the Miami-Ohio RedHawks, with a 53 total. Miami (Ohio), which won at Central Michigan in Week 4, is 8-0-1 ATS in its last nine games after winning as an underdog. Notre Dame, which won at Michigan State in Week 4, is 1-5 ATS in its last six games after a win.

The Penn State Nittany Lions are 17.5-point favorites against the Indiana Hoosiers, with a 64.5 total. The total has gone under in five of Indiana’s last six games on the road. Penn State is 11-1-1 ATS in its last 13 games.

The Wisconsin Badgers are 14.5-point favorites against the Northwestern Wildcats, with a 49.5 total. The visiting team is 2-8 SU and ATS in its last 10 games in this matchup. The total has gone over in six of Wisconsin’s last eight games.

The Ohio State Buckeyes are massive 29.5-point road favorites against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, with a 54 total. Ohio State is 10-0 SU and 8-2 ATS in its last 10 games on the road after consecutive home games. Rutgers is 4-1 ATS in its last five games at home in September.

The Georgia Bulldogs are seven-point road favorites against the Tennessee Volunteers, with a 47.5 total. Georgia is 6-0 SU and ATS in its last six games on the road against teams with winning records. Tennessee is 3-8 ATS in its last 11 games at home against teams with winning records.

The Alabama Crimson Tide are 28-point favorites against the Mississippi Rebels, with a 59 total. Mississippi is 3-0 ATS in its last three games against Alabama. The total has gone under in seven of Alabama’s last nine home games.

And the Auburn Tigers are 9.5-point favorites against the Mississippi State Bulldogs, with a 50.5 total. Mississippi State is 1-12 SU in its last 13 games in Week 5. Auburn is 6-2 SU and ATS in its last eight games against its conference.

Alabama, Georgia highlight college football odds in Week 4

OddsSharkSep 20, 2017, 11:14 PM EDT
Getting the cover when they host good teams has bedeviled the Georgia Bulldogs recently, which suggests the line against the Mississippi State Bulldogs might be a bit generous. Georgia is listed as a six-point favorite against Mississippi State with a 48.5 total in their Week 4 matchup at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Georgia is only 2-5 against the spread in its last seven games against teams with winning records, although they are 12-1 straight-up in their last 13 games in September. Mississippi State is coming off a statement win where they won by 30 points against LSU, but these Bulldogs are 0-5 ATS in their last five games after winning as the underdog.

Most of the teams ranked in the Top 10 are on the road in Week 4.

The Alabama Crimson Tide are 18.5-road favorites against the Vanderbilt Commodores, with a 43 total. Alabama is 8-0 SU and 7-1 ATS in its last eight conference road games, according to the OddsShark College Football Database. The total has gone under in 15 of Vanderbilt’s last 18 games against its conference.

The Penn State Nittany Lions are 12.5-point road favorites against the Iowa Hawkeyes, with a 52 total. Penn State is 11-0-1 ATS in its last 12 games. Iowa is 2-7 ATS in its last nine conference games at home.

The Clemson Tigers are 34-point favorites against the Boston College Eagles, with a 53 total. The total has gone under in 14 of Boston College’s last 19 games against its conference. Clemson is 5-0 ATS in its last five games.

The Oklahoma Sooners are 27.5-point road favorites against the Baylor Bears, with a 62.5 total. Oklahoma is 8-2 ATS in its last 10 games on the road. The total has gone over in 16 of Baylor’s last 22 games at home against teams with winning records.

The USC Trojans are 16.5-point road favorites against the California Golden Bears, with a 64 total. The total has gone under in 10 of Southern Cal’s last 13 games on the road against teams with winning records. California, which defeated Mississippi in Week 3, is 1-4 ATS in its last five games after winning as an underdog.

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are four-point road favorites against the Michigan State Spartans, with a 54 total. Notre Dame is 2-9 SU in its last 11 games on the road against teams with winning records. Michigan State is 10-1 SU in its last 11 games in September

The Oklahoma State Cowboys are 14-point favorites against the TCU Horned Frogs, with a 71 total. TCU is 2-7 ATS in its last nine games against its conference. Oklahoma State, which is 3-0 SU so far this season, is 6-2 ATS in its last eight games after consecutive wins.

The Washington Huskies are 10.5-point road favorites against the Colorado Buffaloes, with a 50 total. Washington is 1-4 ATS in its last five road games in September. Colorado is 6-2 ATS in its last eight games in Week 4.

The Stanford Cardinal are 7.5-point favorites against the UCLA Bruins, with a 57 total. UCLA is 0-9 SU and 1-8 ATS in its last nine games against Stanford. Stanford, which is coming off of a loss against San Diego State, is 6-0 ATS in its last six games after losing as a favorite.

