College Football Odds: Michigan favored over Michigan State

The Michigan Wolverines take an unclear quarterback situation and a poor track record against the spread into their rivalry game against Michigan State this weekend.

Michigan is a 10-point betting favorite against the Michigan State Spartans with a 40-point total in their Week 6 college football matchup at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The head-to-head trend flatters the Spartans, who are 7-2 straight-up and 9-0 against the spread in their last nine games against Michigan.

The Wolverines, who got quarterback Wilton Speight (head/neck) banged up in their last outing two weeks ago and could be forced to turn to the less seasoned John O’Korn, do have some positive general trends. Michigan is 10-0 SU over its last 10 home games, as well as 5-1 SU and 6-0 ATS in its last six games in Week 6.

The Louisville Cardinals are 3.5-point road favorites against the North Carolina State Wolfpack, with a 66 total in their Thursday betting matchup. Louisville is 12-4 ATS in its last 16 road games against teams with winning records. North Carolina State is 3-9 ATS in its last 12 home games against teams with winning records.

The Wisconsin Badgers are 11.5-point road favorites against the Nebraska Cornhuskers, with a 45.5 total. Wisconsin is 7-0 ATS in its last seven road games. Nebraska is 9-1 SU in its last 10 home games.

The Alabama Crimson Tide are 26.5-point road favorites against the Texas A&M Aggies, with a 54 total. Alabama is 8-0 ATS in its last eight road games against teams with winning records. Texas A&M is 9-2 SU in its last 11 home games.

The Florida Gators are 2.5-point favorites against the LSU Tigers, with a 45.5 total. LSU is 2-5 ATS in its last seven road games against teams with winning records. Florida is 5-2 ATS in its last seven home games in October. The total has gone under in eight of Florida’s last 11 home games, according to the OddsShark College Football Database.

The Clemson Tigers are 21.5-point favorites against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, with a 47.5 total. Wake Forest is 6-1-1 ATS in its last eight games against its conference. The total has gone under in nine of Clemson’s last 12 home games against teams with winning records.

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are 14-point road favorites against the North Carolina Tar Heels, with a 57.5 total. Notre Dame is 7-0 SU and 2-5 SU in its last seven road games as a favorite of at least 10 points. North Carolina is 7-3 ATS in its last 10 home games in October.

The Miami Hurricanes are three-point road favorites against the Florida State Seminoles, with a 46 total. Miami is 0-7 SU in its last seven games against Florida State, as well as 1-3 ATS in the past four. Florida State, who lost against N.C. State in its last outing at Doak Campbell Stadium, is 7-0 SU in its last seven home games after losing their most recent home game.

The TCU Horned Frogs are 13.5-point favorites against the West Virginia Mountaineers, with a 67 total. Texas Christian is 3-7 ATS in its last 10 games against its conference. West Virginia is 3-1 ATS in its last four games against TCU.

And the USC Trojans are 34-point favorites against the Oregon State Beavers, with a 58 total. Oregon State is 7-2 ATS in its last nine games in Week 6. Southern Cal is 6-2 ATS in its last eight games against its conference.

For more info, picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news check out the new OddsShark podcast with Jon Campbell and Andrew Avery. Subscribe on iTunes, or check it out at OddsShark.libsyn.com.