Cilic advances to second round of Japan Open

Associated PressOct 2, 2017, 11:20 PM EDT
TOKYO — Top-seeded Marin Cilic advanced to the second round of the Japan Open on Monday by beating Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 6-2.

Cilic, who is aiming for his first Japan Open title after reaching the 2016 semifinals and the 2015 quarterfinals, had eight aces and won 24 of his 29 first-service points.

“He (Tsitsipas) is a great player and we had a very high level of tennis,” said Cilic, who turned 29 on Thursday. “I’m glad to be in the second (round).”

The Croat’s next opponent will be either Yasutaka Uchiyama of Japan or Croatian qualifier Franko Skugor.

Also, fifth-seeded Kevin Anderson beat Gilles Simon 6-2, 7-6 (6) and Adrian Mannarino beat Japanese wild-card entry Go Soeda 7-5, 7-6 (3).

Nadal credits passion and overcoming injuries for success

Associated PressOct 2, 2017, 7:08 PM EDT
BEIJING (AP) Passion, and overcoming injuries, are the key to Rafael Nadal’s recent success.

The top-ranked Spaniard won the French Open and the U.S. Open this year, and reclaimed the No. 1 spot from Andy Murray. His next event is the China Open.

“I had some injuries, but good thing is I keep having the passion for the game and the love for what I am doing and the spirit of overcome tough situations in terms of physical issues,” the Spaniard said. “Of course, the spirit of improvement: every day when I wake up, going on court with the goal of doing something better than what I was doing.”

Nadal will open against Lucas Pouille on Tuesday at the China Open. The Frenchman beat Nadal in their previous meeting last year.

Nadal is 56-9 this season. He leads the tour with five ATP singles titles and will be trying to add this year’s China Open title to the one he took home as a teenager in 2005.

Nadal has made the tournament’s final in three of his six earlier appearances and has a 20-5 record in Beijing.

In the first round on Monday, top-ranked Garbine Muguruza retired from her opening match with a cold. Muguruza dropped the first set 6-2 and was trailing 2-0 against Barbora Strycova when she decided to stop.

“I couldn’t perform today,” said the Spaniard, who said she picked up a virus at the Wuhan Open last week but wanted to try to play despite her illness. “I don’t want to retire before the tournament starts for me.”

Also, U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens was beaten by Christina McHale 6-3, 6-0.

“It was a tough day,” Stephens said. “There’s not really much to say about. Obviously not a great match, so just forget about it and try to move on.”

In other women’s matches, former No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki beat Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-2, 6-2, while Peng Shuai, Elena Vesnina, Elise Mertens, Coco Vandeweghe and Alize Cornet also won.

Men’s winners included fifth-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut, Mischa Zverev, Steve Darcis, Fabio Fognini and Aljaz Bedene.

Bondarenko wins Tashkent for 1st singles title in 9 years

Associated PressSep 30, 2017, 3:16 PM EDT
TASHKENT, Uzbekistan (AP) Kateryna Bondarenko won her first WTA singles title in nine years Saturday after beating Timea Babos of Hungary 6-4, 6-4 in the final of the Tashkent Open.

The 31-year-old Ukrainian broke once in the first set and quickly went two breaks up early in the second against Babos, who at 52nd in the world was ranked 81 places above Bondarenko.

Bondarenko’s first singles title came in 2008, when she beat Yanina Wickmayer in Birmingham, England. On her way to the final in Tashkent, Bondarenko defeated the former second-ranked Vera Zvonareva in the semifinals.

Babos was in her third final of 2017, and her second in the space of two weeks after losing to Alison Van Uytvanck in Quebec City.