Bondarenko wins Tashkent for 1st singles title in 9 years

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan (AP) Kateryna Bondarenko won her first WTA singles title in nine years Saturday after beating Timea Babos of Hungary 6-4, 6-4 in the final of the Tashkent Open.
The 31-year-old Ukrainian broke once in the first set and quickly went two breaks up early in the second against Babos, who at 52nd in the world was ranked 81 places above Bondarenko.
Bondarenko’s first singles title came in 2008, when she beat Yanina Wickmayer in Birmingham, England. On her way to the final in Tashkent, Bondarenko defeated the former second-ranked Vera Zvonareva in the semifinals.
Babos was in her third final of 2017, and her second in the space of two weeks after losing to Alison Van Uytvanck in Quebec City.
WUHAN, China — Unseeded Caroline Garcia of France won her first title of the year on Saturday, beating Ashleigh Barty 6-7 (3), 7-6 (4), 6-2 in the Wuhan Open final.
“A title is the best, it’s the best thing you can have in tennis. A big one or a small one, it doesn’t matter,” said Garcia, who clinched her fourth career title.
The 20th-ranked Garcia, playing her first final of 2017, struck first by breaking Barty’s serve in the seventh game and holding the next to take a 5-3 lead. Barty easily held her serve and broke back for 5-5. Neither player could then hold their serve and Barty won the tiebreaker.
The second set saw both players struggling for consistency in their serves and trading breaks. Barty’s sliced backhand caused her Australian opponent some problems and she served twice for the set but was unable to close. It was Garcia’s turn to win the tiebreaker.
Garcia went 3-1 up in the decider and gained another break before taking the title with a stunning serve.
“I feel this where I belong,” said 37th-ranked Barty, who beat French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko in the semifinals. “I’ve had a fantastic year so far.”
WUHAN, China (AP) Ashleigh Barty of Australia reached her biggest WTA final when she beat French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko 6-3, 6-0 at the Wuhan Open on Friday.
Barty will play Caroline Garcia in the final after the Frenchwoman beat qualifier Maria Sakkari of Greece 6-3, 6-2 in the other semifinal.
Ostapenko, the last surviving seed at No. 8, appeared tired. Her previous three matches, including a win over top-ranked Garbine Muguruza on Thursday, all went three sets. But Barty’s three previous matches went the distance, too, plus she reached the semifinals in doubles.
Barty took command of their match with a break for 4-2. When she served out for the set, it began a run of seven straight games to finish the match and her third win over a top-10 player this week.
Unable to get going, Ostapenko complained to her coach and asked for treatment from a trainer. Neither helped the Latvian.
Garcia was hardly threatened by Sakkari, who was more tentative than she had been all week in her first WTA semifinal.
Garcia has reached her first final of the year, and will play for her fourth career title.
“It feels good,; it was long time without a final but a lot happened this year,” Garcia said.
She has never met Barty, who won her first career title in March in Kuala Lumpur.