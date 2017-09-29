Manchester City remain minus money on EPL futures ahead of visit to Chelsea

OddsSharkSep 29, 2017, 12:24 AM EDT
The price on Manchester City in English Premier League outright champion betting remains steady, but doesn’t reflect their latest injury woes. Manchester City are the -110 favourites on the EPL champion futures board at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com, with rival Manchester United coming down to +250.

Chelsea (+500), which coincidentally host Manchester City in the feature game of matchweek 7, have also come down slightly. Tottenham Hotspur (+1400) also pose good value as they continue to get comfortable playing out of Wembley Stadium.

Manchester City have another long-term absence on the back line, as left-back Benjamin Mendy (knee) is out for two months at least. Center-back Vincent Kompany has also been AWOL this season due to injury. Any stumble could cause City’s price to rise.

Chelsea (+175) are the slight moneyline underdogs at home to Manchester City (+150, +245 draw) on Saturday. With Alvaro Morata in peak form and Eden Hazard showing he can run for a full 90 minutes, Chelsea should be good to at least break City’s shutout streak.

With this being the quintessential six-pointer between top-of-the-table teams, a draw might be a zero-sum outcome.

Huddersfield Town (+750) might get exposed by Tottenham Hotspur (-280, +360 draw). The Spurs pulled Harry Kane early in their Champions League match to preserve him for Saturday, and they are even money on the minus-1.5 goal-line. Now that teams have more intel on Huddersfield, they might be easier to break down their resilient defence.

Stoke City (+190) might be a shaky moneyline play at home against Southampton (+150, +220 draw), since seven first-choice players, including four defenders, are banged-up. Southampton, with F Manolo Gabbiadini returning up front, might be good for at least a draw. The goal line is also a pick’em.

West Bromwich Albion (+125), which are on a five-match winless streak in all competitions, host Watford (+255, +205 draw), who are on a three-game road win streak. The under on the 2.0 total is at even-money, indicating belief this might be a 1-0 game either way. Watford will be in their first outing since MF Nathaniel Chalobah (broken kneecap) went down, so it’s hard to predict how they’ll manage without him.

Newcastle United (+390) welcome Liverpool (-150, +295 draw) on Sunday. Their last six matches on Newcastle’s home pitch have had 19 total goals, but the over on the 3.0 total is still even money. Liverpool will push the envelope on the attack with Sadio Mané back from a three-match ban, and they do not defend tremendously well on the road.

Manchester United (-600) face yet-to-score-this-season Crystal Palace (+1800, +600 draw).  Romelu Lokaku is going off at +210 to be the first goal scorer, and there’s a prop that pays +155 if each team scores a goal. Palace have to slot one home eventually, and Man United won’t have their most formidable lineup after playing a Champions League fixture in Russia on Tuesday.

Manchester City now minus money in Premier League futures

OddsSharkSep 22, 2017, 8:06 AM EDT
Manchester United and Manchester City are shoulder-to-shoulder in the English Premier League standings, but not on the futures board.

Having won its past three matches by a combined 15-0, Man City has been re-appraised as a -110 favorite to win the league, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. That means the +275 price on Manchester United seems fairly attractive; the season is a marathon, not a sprint, and manager Jose Mourinho has the depth to help his team stay near the top.

Defending champion Chelsea (+500), still waiting on the return of Eden Hazard, is a distant third on the board. Prices have also risen on Tottenham Hotspur (+1400) and Liverpool (+2200).

Top matches this week on the EPL betting lines include Swansea City (+135) hosting Watford (+210, +225 draw). None of Swansea’s past five home matches against Watford have a had a total higher than two. That’s likely to continue. Watford is short-staffed due to injuries and Miguel Britos’ suspension, but getting an away win is attainable for one of the better teams in the EPL’s middle class.

West Ham United (+450) is home to Tottenham Hotspur (-170, +315 draw) with each club in need of a tangible result. A conservatively played contest could help the under 3.0 (-135) hit.

Everton (-160), who needs something good to happen, hosts struggling Bournemouth (+450, +280 draw), who’s yet to make use of striker Josh King. Everton has won its last four matches against Bournemouth and should grind out a win, but the under on the 2.5 total might hold up.

Leicester City (+305) hosts Liverpool (-115, +275 draw) just four days after the teams played in an EFL Cup match. Liverpool had the run of play before losing that match, which means it rates an excellent chance of getting instant revenge. Liverpool’s defensive issues suggest that over might hit on the 3.0 total.

Brighton and Hove Albion (+165) is a shaky play in its Sunday home fixture against  Newcastle United (+185, +205 draw). Newcastle is on a three-match win streak and might be satisfied to wrangle a draw.

Arsenal (-310) hosts West Bromwich Albion (+850, +425 draw) in the lone Monday game. West Brom is a pesky team so goals will be at a premium, but Arsenal has momentum after tying Chelsea last week and is paying a decent -105 on the goal line (minus-1.5).

Chelsea FC agree to sell Diego Costa to Atletico Madrid for a reported $77 million fee

By Alex LabidouSep 21, 2017, 9:51 AM EDT
Chelsea have confirmed that disgruntled striker Diego Costa has been sold to Atletico Madrid in a blockbuster 57 million pound ($77 million) move, pending personal terms and a physical.

If Costa agrees to terms and passes the physical, he’ll join Atletico in January when the winter transfer window opens.

After a summer filled with numerous reports of tension between Costa and Chelsea’s manager Antonio Conte, the two sides ultimately found a mutually beneficial resolution.

The Brazilian-born Spanish international striker never settled in London after agreeing to join Chelsea from Atletico in 2014 and was very public in his desire to leave the club. He rejoins Diego Simeone’s side in La Liga after scoring 52 league goals in 89 Premier League appearances for the Blues.

For Chelsea, the side will likely be thrilled that the public acrimony between both sides didn’t affect Costa’s transfer value. The team bought the striker at 25 for 32 million pounds and almost received double that amount in selling him.

More to follow