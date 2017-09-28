Clemson, USC headline betting favorites for Week 5 of college football season

The Clemson Tigers, with Kelly Bryant now established at quarterback, have consistently proven worthy of getting a lot of respect from oddsmakers, even against strong competition.

Second-ranked Clemson is a 7.5-point road favorite against the Virginia Tech Hokies with a 51.5 total on the Week 5 college football odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Clemson is 7-0 straight-up and 5-2 against the spread over its last seven road games against teams with winning records; they’re also 10-0 SU in their last 10 road games where they were favored by at least seven points.

Virginia Tech, which needs true freshman QB Josh Jackson to hang in against Clemson’s tough defense, is 4-1 ATS in its last five games at home against teams with winning records. Six of the last eight games in this matchup have gone under the posted total.

The USC Trojans are 3.5-point road favorites against the Washington State Cougars, with a 65 total in a Friday betting matchup. Southern Cal is 9-1 SU and 7-3 ATS in its last 10 games against Washington State. Washington State is 6-1 ATS in its last seven games in Week 5.

The Miami Hurricanes are 6.5-point road favorites against the Duke Blue Devils, with a 55.5 total in another Friday contest. Miami is 5-2 ATS in its last seven games on the road against teams with winning records. The total has gone under in 12 of Duke’s last 15 games at home.

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are 21-point favorites against the Miami-Ohio RedHawks, with a 53 total. Miami (Ohio), which won at Central Michigan in Week 4, is 8-0-1 ATS in its last nine games after winning as an underdog. Notre Dame, which won at Michigan State in Week 4, is 1-5 ATS in its last six games after a win.

The Penn State Nittany Lions are 17.5-point favorites against the Indiana Hoosiers, with a 64.5 total. The total has gone under in five of Indiana’s last six games on the road. Penn State is 11-1-1 ATS in its last 13 games.

The Wisconsin Badgers are 14.5-point favorites against the Northwestern Wildcats, with a 49.5 total. The visiting team is 2-8 SU and ATS in its last 10 games in this matchup. The total has gone over in six of Wisconsin’s last eight games.

The Ohio State Buckeyes are massive 29.5-point road favorites against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, with a 54 total. Ohio State is 10-0 SU and 8-2 ATS in its last 10 games on the road after consecutive home games. Rutgers is 4-1 ATS in its last five games at home in September.

The Georgia Bulldogs are seven-point road favorites against the Tennessee Volunteers, with a 47.5 total. Georgia is 6-0 SU and ATS in its last six games on the road against teams with winning records. Tennessee is 3-8 ATS in its last 11 games at home against teams with winning records.

The Alabama Crimson Tide are 28-point favorites against the Mississippi Rebels, with a 59 total. Mississippi is 3-0 ATS in its last three games against Alabama. The total has gone under in seven of Alabama’s last nine home games.

And the Auburn Tigers are 9.5-point favorites against the Mississippi State Bulldogs, with a 50.5 total. Mississippi State is 1-12 SU in its last 13 games in Week 5. Auburn is 6-2 SU and ATS in its last eight games against its conference.

