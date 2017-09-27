AP Photo

Kasatkina upsets Halep at Wuhan Open

Associated PressSep 27, 2017, 5:25 PM EDT
WUHAN, China — No. 2-ranked Simona Halep lost her opening match at the Wuhan Open, dismantled by Daria Kasatkina 6-2, 6-1 on Tuesday.

Halep received a bye into the second round. She broke Kasatkina early but the Russian dominated thereafter.

It was Kasatkina’s third win over a top-five player, after two wins over then-No. 1 Angelique Kerber this year.

“The game was much more difficult than the score is,” Kasatkina said.

Halep had a chance this week to supplant Garbine Muguruza as No. 1 by reaching the final with other results going her way.

No. 4 Karolina Pliskova kept alive her shot at No. 1 by beating local Shuai Zhang 6-4, 3-6, 6-4. To regain the No. 1 ranking, Pliskova must win the Wuhan title and hope Muguruza loses before the semifinals. Muguruza was in action late.

“I always want to play better than I did last year; I already won one round so hopefully I can win one more,” Pliskova said.

Another Russian, two-time major champion Svetlana Kuznetsova, lost to Alize Cornet of France 6-3, 6-3.

Three other seeds advanced: No. 7 and 2016 finalist Dominika Cibulkova, No. 8 Jelena Ostapenko, and No. 9 Agnieszka Radwanska.

Ostapenko came back to beat Barbora Strycova 2-6, 7-5, 6-3, and Radwanska saw off Julia Goerges of Germany 7-5, 7-5.

Ekaterina Makarova of Russia, Caroline Garcia of France, Wang Qiang of China, and Varvara Lepchenko of the U.S. were also winners on Tuesday.

Andre Agassi to remain Novak Djokovic’s coach in 2018

AP Photo
Associated PressSep 26, 2017, 3:06 PM EDT
BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) Novak Djokovic’s team says Andre Agassi will remain his coach in 2018.

The 12-time Grand Slam champion stepped off the ATP Tour following Wimbledon, where he retired during his quarterfinal against Tomas Berdych because of an elbow injury.

Djokovic brought Agassi into his team in May before the French Open. They worked together for two months. After Wimbledon, there were doubts the American great would continue coaching the Serb.

Djokovic hired Agassi to repair his form, and lost in the quarterfinals of the French Open and Wimbledon, and won in between at Eastbourne for his first title in six months.

He is expected to return to play at the Australian Open in January.

US Open finalists knocked out in 1st round at Wuhan Open

AP Images
Associated PressSep 26, 2017, 12:24 AM EDT
WUHAN, China (AP) U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens and runner-up Madison Keys were knocked out of the Wuhan Open in the first round on Monday.

In their first matches since the final at Flushing Meadows, the 17th-ranked Stephens lost to Wang Qiang of China 6-2, 6-2, while the 12th-ranked Keys was beaten by Varvara Lepchenko 6-2, 7-6 (4).

Stephens’ serve was broken early in both sets. Wang closed out the victory on her sixth match point.

The 22-year-old Keys, seeded 10th, broke Lepchenko early in the second set, but the Uzbekistan-born naturalized American rebounded to take the lead and eventually win in a tiebreaker.