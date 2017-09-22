Muguruza advances to Pan Pacific Open semis

TOKYO — Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza advanced to the semifinals of the Pan Pacific Open by beating Caroline Garcia 6-2, 6-4 Friday.
A rare double-fault by the top-seeded Muguruza allowed Garcia to pull even at 3-3 in the second set, but the Spaniard broke back in the next game.
Playing in her first tournament since earning the No. 1 ranking, Muguruza will next face Caroline Wozniacki. The former top-ranked Dane advanced when Dominika Cibulkova was forced to retire with a right thigh injury while trailing 3-6, 7-6 (5), 3-1.
Also, Angelique Kerber upset second-seeded Karolina Pliskova 7-6 (5), 7-5. The seventh-seeded Kerber took advantage of several unforced errors by the Czech player and won with a powerful cross-court shot on her fifth match point.
Kerber will face Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the semifinals. The Russian beat Barbora Strycova 5-7, 6-3, 6-1.
METZ, France — French player Benoit Paire came out on top of a tight battle with David Goffin to reach the semifinals of the Moselle Open on Friday after saving one match point.
Paire edged the 2014 champion 7-6 (3), 5-7, 7-6 (7) after nearly 2 1/2 hours at the indoor tournament.
Goffin led 4-2 in the decider and failed to convert a match point at 6-5 in the tiebreaker.
Paire will next be up against Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia.
The other semifinal will pit Mischa Zverev against qualifier Peter Gojowczyk.
The fifth-seeded Zverev defeated lucky loser Kenny de Schepper 7-5, 7-6 (4) while the 95th-ranked Gojowczyk needed less than one hour to beat Marius Copil 6-2, 6-4.
NEW YORK (AP) A New York judge hearing a disciplinary case against a police officer who wrongly arrested tennis star James Blake temporarily sealed the courtroom.
Judge Rosemarie Maldonado said she had to close the proceeding for about 10 minutes Wednesday because attorneys were going to ask about Officer James Frascatore’s (fras-kuh-TOHR’-eez ) disciplinary record with the department. State law requires that these records remain private.
Frascatore testified that he sneaked up on Blake near Times Square two years ago because the former tennis pro had been misidentified as a target of a credit card fraud operation.
Blake was tackled to the ground and arrested before police figured out who he was.
Blake has said the officer should be fired. The officer says he did nothing wrong.