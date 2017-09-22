Manchester City now minus money in Premier League futures

Manchester United and Manchester City are shoulder-to-shoulder in the English Premier League standings, but not on the futures board.

Having won its past three matches by a combined 15-0, Man City has been re-appraised as a -110 favorite to win the league, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. That means the +275 price on Manchester United seems fairly attractive; the season is a marathon, not a sprint, and manager Jose Mourinho has the depth to help his team stay near the top.

Defending champion Chelsea (+500), still waiting on the return of Eden Hazard, is a distant third on the board. Prices have also risen on Tottenham Hotspur (+1400) and Liverpool (+2200).

Top matches this week on the EPL betting lines include Swansea City (+135) hosting Watford (+210, +225 draw). None of Swansea’s past five home matches against Watford have a had a total higher than two. That’s likely to continue. Watford is short-staffed due to injuries and Miguel Britos’ suspension, but getting an away win is attainable for one of the better teams in the EPL’s middle class.

West Ham United (+450) is home to Tottenham Hotspur (-170, +315 draw) with each club in need of a tangible result. A conservatively played contest could help the under 3.0 (-135) hit.

Everton (-160), who needs something good to happen, hosts struggling Bournemouth (+450, +280 draw), who’s yet to make use of striker Josh King. Everton has won its last four matches against Bournemouth and should grind out a win, but the under on the 2.5 total might hold up.

Leicester City (+305) hosts Liverpool (-115, +275 draw) just four days after the teams played in an EFL Cup match. Liverpool had the run of play before losing that match, which means it rates an excellent chance of getting instant revenge. Liverpool’s defensive issues suggest that over might hit on the 3.0 total.

Brighton and Hove Albion (+165) is a shaky play in its Sunday home fixture against Newcastle United (+185, +205 draw). Newcastle is on a three-match win streak and might be satisfied to wrangle a draw.

Arsenal (-310) hosts West Bromwich Albion (+850, +425 draw) in the lone Monday game. West Brom is a pesky team so goals will be at a premium, but Arsenal has momentum after tying Chelsea last week and is paying a decent -105 on the goal line (minus-1.5).