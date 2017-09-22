Manchester City now minus money in Premier League futures

Sep 22, 2017, 8:06 AM EDT
Manchester United and Manchester City are shoulder-to-shoulder in the English Premier League standings, but not on the futures board.

Having won its past three matches by a combined 15-0, Man City has been re-appraised as a -110 favorite to win the league, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. That means the +275 price on Manchester United seems fairly attractive; the season is a marathon, not a sprint, and manager Jose Mourinho has the depth to help his team stay near the top.

Defending champion Chelsea (+500), still waiting on the return of Eden Hazard, is a distant third on the board. Prices have also risen on Tottenham Hotspur (+1400) and Liverpool (+2200).

Top matches this week on the EPL betting lines include Swansea City (+135) hosting Watford (+210, +225 draw). None of Swansea’s past five home matches against Watford have a had a total higher than two. That’s likely to continue. Watford is short-staffed due to injuries and Miguel Britos’ suspension, but getting an away win is attainable for one of the better teams in the EPL’s middle class.

West Ham United (+450) is home to Tottenham Hotspur (-170, +315 draw) with each club in need of a tangible result. A conservatively played contest could help the under 3.0 (-135) hit.

Everton (-160), who needs something good to happen, hosts struggling Bournemouth (+450, +280 draw), who’s yet to make use of striker Josh King. Everton has won its last four matches against Bournemouth and should grind out a win, but the under on the 2.5 total might hold up.

Leicester City (+305) hosts Liverpool (-115, +275 draw) just four days after the teams played in an EFL Cup match. Liverpool had the run of play before losing that match, which means it rates an excellent chance of getting instant revenge. Liverpool’s defensive issues suggest that over might hit on the 3.0 total.

Brighton and Hove Albion (+165) is a shaky play in its Sunday home fixture against  Newcastle United (+185, +205 draw). Newcastle is on a three-match win streak and might be satisfied to wrangle a draw.

Arsenal (-310) hosts West Bromwich Albion (+850, +425 draw) in the lone Monday game. West Brom is a pesky team so goals will be at a premium, but Arsenal has momentum after tying Chelsea last week and is paying a decent -105 on the goal line (minus-1.5).

Chelsea FC agree to sell Diego Costa to Atletico Madrid for a reported $77 million fee

Sep 21, 2017, 9:51 AM EDT
Chelsea have confirmed that disgruntled striker Diego Costa has been sold to Atletico Madrid in a blockbuster 57 million pound ($77 million) move, pending personal terms and a physical.

If Costa agrees to terms and passes the physical, he’ll join Atletico in January when the winter transfer window opens.

After a summer filled with numerous reports of tension between Costa and Chelsea’s manager Antonio Conte, the two sides ultimately found a mutually beneficial resolution.

The Brazilian-born Spanish international striker never settled in London after agreeing to join Chelsea from Atletico in 2014 and was very public in his desire to leave the club. He rejoins Diego Simeone’s side in La Liga after scoring 52 league goals in 89 Premier League appearances for the Blues.

For Chelsea, the side will likely be thrilled that the public acrimony between both sides didn’t affect Costa’s transfer value. The team bought the striker at 25 for 32 million pounds and almost received double that amount in selling him.

Man City stable, Man United dips in English Premier League futures

Sep 14, 2017, 9:53 PM EDT
Manchester City is still offering plus money in 2017-18 English Premier League futures betting, but perhaps not for long.

In the wake of consecutive blowout wins, Man City is offering +120 on the odds to win the EPL championship at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Cross-town rival and second favorite Manchester United has been revised to +275 after a stumble with a draw against Stoke City. The rivals are level with 10 points through four rounds of the 38-match season.

The top of the board also includes Chelsea (+450), Tottenham Hotspur (+1000) and Liverpool (+1400).

The highlights of Matchweek 5 include Huddersfield Town (+220) retaining good value at home against Leicester City (+125, +230 for the draw). Coming off of a loss, Huddersfield should be more driven and inventive with attacking and setting up striker Steve Mounie. Leicester City has yet to score an away goal.

Although Manchester City (-300) is heavily favored away at fellow unbeaten Watford (+800, +425 draw), it is dragging a negative trend into Vicarage Road. City’s Champions League match against Feyenoord on Wednesday was a 4-0 walkover, and it has won only two of its last seven weekend matches that came after midweek Champions League games. Watford and midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure offer excellent value for the upset, and they are -120 for covering a plus-1.5 goal line.

West Bromwich Albion (+130) hosts West Ham United (+230, +215 draw). West Brom’s top priority will be containing West Ham’s Andy Carroll and that might lead to a type of low-scoring game where the under on the 2.5 total hits.

The only three-way moneyline where each side is less than 2/1 for the outright win involves winless (and goal-less) Crystal Palace (+190) at home against Southampton (+150, +215 draw). If Ruben Loftus-Cheek (groin) and/or James Tomkin (groin) are good to go, then Palace will have a strong chance of evening out its luck and getting the win.

In its first outing without injured midfielder Paul Pogba, Manchester United (-310) hosts Everton (+900, +400 draw) on Sunday. With three full days’ recovery time since their Champions League game on Tuesday, United should have the juice to outpace Everton, which is on a three-match winless streak. United is at even money on the goal line (minus-1.5).

And Chelsea (-135) carries a three-win streak into a home fixture against Arsenal (+345, +280 draw). With Eden Hazard back and striker Alvaro Morata on a hot streak, Chelsea should help ensure the over hits on the 3.0 total.