Goffin falls to Paire at Moselle Open

METZ, France — French player Benoit Paire came out on top of a tight battle with David Goffin to reach the semifinals of the Moselle Open on Friday after saving one match point.

Paire edged the 2014 champion 7-6 (3), 5-7, 7-6 (7) after nearly 2 1/2 hours at the indoor tournament.

Goffin led 4-2 in the decider and failed to convert a match point at 6-5 in the tiebreaker.

Paire will next be up against Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia.

The other semifinal will pit Mischa Zverev against qualifier Peter Gojowczyk.

The fifth-seeded Zverev defeated lucky loser Kenny de Schepper 7-5, 7-6 (4) while the 95th-ranked Gojowczyk needed less than one hour to beat Marius Copil 6-2, 6-4.