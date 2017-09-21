Chelsea FC agree to sell Diego Costa to Atletico Madrid for a reported $77 million fee

By Alex LabidouSep 21, 2017, 9:51 AM EDT
Chelsea have confirmed that disgruntled striker Diego Costa has been sold to Atletico Madrid in a blockbuster 57 million pound ($77 million) move, pending personal terms and a physical.

If Costa agrees to terms and passes the physical, he’ll join Atletico in January when the winter transfer window opens.

After a summer filled with numerous reports of tension between Costa and Chelsea’s manager Antonio Conte, the two sides ultimately found a mutually beneficial resolution.

The Brazilian-born Spanish international striker never settled in London after agreeing to join Chelsea from Atletico in 2014 and was very public in his desire to leave the club. He rejoins Diego Simeone’s side in La Liga after scoring 52 league goals in 89 Premier League appearances for the Blues.

For Chelsea, the side will likely be thrilled that the public acrimony between both sides didn’t affect Costa’s transfer value. The team bought the striker at 25 for 32 million pounds and almost received double that amount in selling him.

Man City stable, Man United dips in English Premier League futures

OddsSharkSep 14, 2017, 9:53 PM EDT
Manchester City is still offering plus money in 2017-18 English Premier League futures betting, but perhaps not for long.

In the wake of consecutive blowout wins, Man City is offering +120 on the odds to win the EPL championship at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Cross-town rival and second favorite Manchester United has been revised to +275 after a stumble with a draw against Stoke City. The rivals are level with 10 points through four rounds of the 38-match season.

The top of the board also includes Chelsea (+450), Tottenham Hotspur (+1000) and Liverpool (+1400).

The highlights of Matchweek 5 include Huddersfield Town (+220) retaining good value at home against Leicester City (+125, +230 for the draw). Coming off of a loss, Huddersfield should be more driven and inventive with attacking and setting up striker Steve Mounie. Leicester City has yet to score an away goal.

Although Manchester City (-300) is heavily favored away at fellow unbeaten Watford (+800, +425 draw), it is dragging a negative trend into Vicarage Road. City’s Champions League match against Feyenoord on Wednesday was a 4-0 walkover, and it has won only two of its last seven weekend matches that came after midweek Champions League games. Watford and midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure offer excellent value for the upset, and they are -120 for covering a plus-1.5 goal line.

West Bromwich Albion (+130) hosts West Ham United (+230, +215 draw). West Brom’s top priority will be containing West Ham’s Andy Carroll and that might lead to a type of low-scoring game where the under on the 2.5 total hits.

The only three-way moneyline where each side is less than 2/1 for the outright win involves winless (and goal-less) Crystal Palace (+190) at home against Southampton (+150, +215 draw). If Ruben Loftus-Cheek (groin) and/or James Tomkin (groin) are good to go, then Palace will have a strong chance of evening out its luck and getting the win.

In its first outing without injured midfielder Paul Pogba, Manchester United (-310) hosts Everton (+900, +400 draw) on Sunday. With three full days’ recovery time since their Champions League game on Tuesday, United should have the juice to outpace Everton, which is on a three-match winless streak. United is at even money on the goal line (minus-1.5).

And Chelsea (-135) carries a three-win streak into a home fixture against Arsenal (+345, +280 draw). With Eden Hazard back and striker Alvaro Morata on a hot streak, Chelsea should help ensure the over hits on the 3.0 total.

Premier League: Manchester City Favored Over Liverpool

OddsSharkSep 8, 2017, 12:23 AM EDT
Manchester City is due – overdue, really – for a better result against Liverpool as they clash in the feature game of matchweek 4 of the EPL season.

Manchester City is a -120 favorite against +315 underdog Liverpool with a 3.0 total in their matchup, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The tie pays +285 on the three-way moneyline. Liverpool has owned his matchup, winning four of the last five with one draw.

Man City, which is the favorite to be the EPL outright champion, will be without wing-back Raheem Sterling (suspension), but certainly has the pace and skill to break down the high press Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp likes to use to give his team opportunities on the counter-attack.

Man City’s Sergio Aguero also has five goals in his last six home outings against Liverpool, and the striker has a favorable matchup with Liverpool being reliant on young fullbacks Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez. The teams’ scoring punch suggests the over will go down easily.

Defender Vincent Kompany (calf) is an injury concern for Man City.

Depleted Everton (+265) is a big home underdog against Tottenham Hotspur (+105, +235 draw), which it is winless against in its last nine matchups. With Spurs’ Harry Kane overdue to break through for a goal, the over on the 2.5 total might be a more solid play than trying to pick an outcome.

The tightest three-way moneyline is between Brighton and Hove Albion (+160) and visiting West Bromwich Albion (+195, +200 draw). West Brom has conceded just one goal in three games and manager Tony Pulis should have a tight, well-coached side that’s capable of eking out a draw.

Burnley (+125) hosts winless and goal-less Crystal Palace (+235, +215 draw) on Sunday, with CP manager Frank de Boer possibly needing a win to save his job. It’s justifiable to lay chalk here, especially as striker Chris Wood gets more acclimated to being with Burnley.

Swansea City (+135) hosts Newcastle United (+215, also +215 draw) on Sunday. It’s the Swans debut of new signings Wilfried Bony and Renato Sanches, and the emotional boost from those additions makes it hard to pass up a team getting plus money at its home ground.

Bottom-of-the-table West Ham United (-115) will be desperate for some result on Monday against undefeated newcomer Huddersfield Town (-330, +235 draw). Huddersfield under manager David Wagner is hard to play against, and West Ham United could be in trouble if it doesn’t earn an early reward in its home opener.

In outright champion props, Manchester City has come down to +130, with Manchester United (+200) drawing in as the second favorite. The price on Huddersfield Town (+50000) has dropped by two-thirds.