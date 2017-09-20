Alabama, Georgia highlight college football odds in Week 4

OddsSharkSep 20, 2017, 11:14 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Getting the cover when they host good teams has bedeviled the Georgia Bulldogs recently, which suggests the line against the Mississippi State Bulldogs might be a bit generous. Georgia is listed as a six-point favorite against Mississippi State with a 48.5 total in their Week 4 matchup at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Georgia is only 2-5 against the spread in its last seven games against teams with winning records, although they are 12-1 straight-up in their last 13 games in September. Mississippi State is coming off a statement win where they won by 30 points against LSU, but these Bulldogs are 0-5 ATS in their last five games after winning as the underdog.

Most of the teams ranked in the Top 10 are on the road in Week 4.

The Alabama Crimson Tide are 18.5-road favorites against the Vanderbilt Commodores, with a 43 total. Alabama is 8-0 SU and 7-1 ATS in its last eight conference road games, according to the OddsShark College Football Database. The total has gone under in 15 of Vanderbilt’s last 18 games against its conference.

The Penn State Nittany Lions are 12.5-point road favorites against the Iowa Hawkeyes, with a 52 total. Penn State is 11-0-1 ATS in its last 12 games. Iowa is 2-7 ATS in its last nine conference games at home.

The Clemson Tigers are 34-point favorites against the Boston College Eagles, with a 53 total. The total has gone under in 14 of Boston College’s last 19 games against its conference. Clemson is 5-0 ATS in its last five games.

The Oklahoma Sooners are 27.5-point road favorites against the Baylor Bears, with a 62.5 total. Oklahoma is 8-2 ATS in its last 10 games on the road. The total has gone over in 16 of Baylor’s last 22 games at home against teams with winning records.

The USC Trojans are 16.5-point road favorites against the California Golden Bears, with a 64 total. The total has gone under in 10 of Southern Cal’s last 13 games on the road against teams with winning records. California, which defeated Mississippi in Week 3, is 1-4 ATS in its last five games after winning as an underdog.

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are four-point road favorites against the Michigan State Spartans, with a 54 total. Notre Dame is 2-9 SU in its last 11 games on the road against teams with winning records. Michigan State is 10-1 SU in its last 11 games in September

The Oklahoma State Cowboys are 14-point favorites against the TCU Horned Frogs, with a 71 total. TCU is 2-7 ATS in its last nine games against its conference. Oklahoma State, which is 3-0 SU so far this season, is 6-2 ATS in its last eight games after consecutive wins.

The Washington Huskies are 10.5-point road favorites against the Colorado Buffaloes, with a 50 total. Washington is 1-4 ATS in its last five road games in September. Colorado is 6-2 ATS in its last eight games in Week 4.

The Stanford Cardinal are 7.5-point favorites against the UCLA Bruins, with a 57 total. UCLA is 0-9 SU and 1-8 ATS in its last nine games against Stanford. Stanford, which is coming off of a loss against San Diego State, is 6-0 ATS in its last six games after losing as a favorite.

For more info, picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news check out the new OddsShark podcast with Jon Campbell and Andrew Avery. Subscribe on iTunes, or check it out at OddsShark.libsyn.com.

Clemson’s road winning streak on the line as betting favorite at Louisville

OddsSharkSep 13, 2017, 7:51 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Defending national champion Clemson’s road winning streak, built with a quarterback who’s now in the NFL, could be on shaky ground against the Louisville Cardinals, who are a tough out on home turf.

Clemson, now with Kelly Bryant at quarterback, is listed as a three-point road favorite against Louisville with a 56 total in their Week 3 matchup at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Clemson is 10-0 straight-up and 4-6 against the spread over its last 10 home games, with the over hitting in seven of those contests. Louisville, led by reigning Heisman Trophy-winning QB Lamar Jackson, is 9-1 SU in its last 10 home games as well as 7-1 ATS in its last eight Week 3 matchups.

The Florida Gators are 5.5-point favorites against the Tennessee Volunteers on the Week 3 college football odds with a 49 total. Tennessee is 1-11 SU and 4-6-2 ATS in its last 12 games against Florida. The total has gone over in seven of Florida’s last 10 games at home against teams with winning records.

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are 13.5-point road favorites against the Boston College Eagles, with a 51 total. The total has gone under in Notre Dame’s last seven games against Boston College. Boston College is 2-8 ATS in its last 10 games at home.

The USC Trojans are 16.5-point favorites against the Texas Longhorns, with a 67 total. Southern Cal is 11-0 SU in its last 11 games. Texas is 5-2 ATS in its last seven games against the Pac-12 conference.

The LSU Tigers are seven-point road favorites against the Mississippi State Bulldogs, with a 51.5 total. LSU is 14-6 ATS in its last 20 games against Mississippi State. The total has gone under in seven of Mississippi State’s last 10 games at home.

The Alabama Crimson Tide are 28.5-point favorites against the Colorado State Rams, with a 53.5 total. Colorado State is 8-3 ATS in its last 11 games. The total has gone under in seven of Alabama’s last eight home games according to the OddsShark College Football Database.

The Ohio State Buckeyes are 30-point favorites against the Army Black Knights, with a 53 total. Army is 7-2 ATS in its last nine games in September. The total has gone under in five of Ohio State’s last seven games in September.

The Wisconsin Badgers are 17-point road favorites against the BYU Cougars, with a 41 total. Wisconsin is 8-0 SU and 4-4 ATS in its last eight road games as a favorite of 14 or more points. Brigham Young is 2-8 SU and 7-3 ATS in its last 10 games as the underdog.

The Oklahoma State Cowboys are 14-point road favorites against the Pittsburgh Panthers, with a 64.5 total. Oklahoma State is 7-3 ATS in its last 10 games as a road favorite. Pittsburgh is 3-11 ATS in its last 14 games at home.

And the UCLA Bruins are three-point road favorites against the Memphis Tigers, with a 70.5 total. UCLA is 8-2 SU and 4-6 ATS in its last 10 games as a road favorite. Memphis is 4-6 ATS in its last 10 home games.

For more info, picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news check out the new OddsShark podcast with Jon Campbell and Andrew Avery. Subscribe on iTunes, or check it out at OddsShark.libsyn.com.

Must See: Is this the catch of the year in college football?

By John PaschallSep 9, 2017, 9:52 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Many players have tried to copy Odell Beckham Jr.’s incredible one-handed touchdown grab against the Cowboys.

And many have failed.

But Georgia’s Terry Godwin put up one heck of an effort that would’ve made OBJ proud.

On a fade in the end zone, Godwin put up one hand and came down with the ball in impressive fashion to tie up the game against Notre Dame in the second quarter.

So what if there was a slight bobble. Godwin’s catch is one for the 2017 college football highlight reel.