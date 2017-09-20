Alabama, Georgia highlight college football odds in Week 4

Getting the cover when they host good teams has bedeviled the Georgia Bulldogs recently, which suggests the line against the Mississippi State Bulldogs might be a bit generous. Georgia is listed as a six-point favorite against Mississippi State with a 48.5 total in their Week 4 matchup at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Georgia is only 2-5 against the spread in its last seven games against teams with winning records, although they are 12-1 straight-up in their last 13 games in September. Mississippi State is coming off a statement win where they won by 30 points against LSU, but these Bulldogs are 0-5 ATS in their last five games after winning as the underdog.

Most of the teams ranked in the Top 10 are on the road in Week 4.

The Alabama Crimson Tide are 18.5-road favorites against the Vanderbilt Commodores, with a 43 total. Alabama is 8-0 SU and 7-1 ATS in its last eight conference road games, according to the OddsShark College Football Database. The total has gone under in 15 of Vanderbilt’s last 18 games against its conference.

The Penn State Nittany Lions are 12.5-point road favorites against the Iowa Hawkeyes, with a 52 total. Penn State is 11-0-1 ATS in its last 12 games. Iowa is 2-7 ATS in its last nine conference games at home.

The Clemson Tigers are 34-point favorites against the Boston College Eagles, with a 53 total. The total has gone under in 14 of Boston College’s last 19 games against its conference. Clemson is 5-0 ATS in its last five games.

The Oklahoma Sooners are 27.5-point road favorites against the Baylor Bears, with a 62.5 total. Oklahoma is 8-2 ATS in its last 10 games on the road. The total has gone over in 16 of Baylor’s last 22 games at home against teams with winning records.

The USC Trojans are 16.5-point road favorites against the California Golden Bears, with a 64 total. The total has gone under in 10 of Southern Cal’s last 13 games on the road against teams with winning records. California, which defeated Mississippi in Week 3, is 1-4 ATS in its last five games after winning as an underdog.

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are four-point road favorites against the Michigan State Spartans, with a 54 total. Notre Dame is 2-9 SU in its last 11 games on the road against teams with winning records. Michigan State is 10-1 SU in its last 11 games in September

The Oklahoma State Cowboys are 14-point favorites against the TCU Horned Frogs, with a 71 total. TCU is 2-7 ATS in its last nine games against its conference. Oklahoma State, which is 3-0 SU so far this season, is 6-2 ATS in its last eight games after consecutive wins.

The Washington Huskies are 10.5-point road favorites against the Colorado Buffaloes, with a 50 total. Washington is 1-4 ATS in its last five road games in September. Colorado is 6-2 ATS in its last eight games in Week 4.

The Stanford Cardinal are 7.5-point favorites against the UCLA Bruins, with a 57 total. UCLA is 0-9 SU and 1-8 ATS in its last nine games against Stanford. Stanford, which is coming off of a loss against San Diego State, is 6-0 ATS in its last six games after losing as a favorite.

