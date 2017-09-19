National Dog Show

National Dog Show Month starts in October

By NBC SportsSep 19, 2017, 9:34 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The Kennel Club of Philadelphia has finalized dates for this year’s National Dog Show Month in Philadelphia, the Delaware Valley’s annual canine extravaganza culminating in two all-breed dog shows to be held on Saturday and Sunday, November 18 – 19, 2017 at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, Oaks (Saturday’s show is the National Dog Show presented by Purina® aired nationally on Thanksgiving Day).

NB: Please consider for calendar listings and things-to-do items for notes, round-ups or other news content. Further information is available at NationalDogShow.com or (610) 644-2902 or email: Steve Griffith at sgriffith@viziongroup.net.

*** FACTS ***

 The National Dog Show on November 18 – 19, 2017 is one of only three shows in the United States that is “benched,” meaning that all dogs (estimated 2,000) from among some 200 breeds are located all day long in specific areas to interact with the public. 

Tickets are $16 for adults, $7 for children 4-12 years. Children three and under are admitted free.*  Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, 100 Station Ave, Oaks, PA

 * Temple University research shows that the average family spends three and one-half hours at the show, making the National Dog Show one of the best entertainment values in the region.

 

***  EVENTS  ***

 National Dog Show Charity Walk

Sunday October 15, 9 a.m. – Noon.

Wilson Farm Park, 500 Lee Road, Wayne, PA.

  • Kicks off National Dog Show Month in Philadelphia.

National Dog Show Art Exhibit

Friday October 27, 6-8 p.m.

Saturday October 28, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Sunday October 29, noon-4 p.m.

Exhibit B Gallery, 105 N Main St., Souderton, Pennsylvania, PA.

  • Features the works of Delaware Valley artists depicting man’s best friend.

National Dog Show Press Preview

Thursday November 9, starting at 11 a.m.

Petplan Pet Insurance, 3805 West Chester Pike, Suite 240, Newtown Square, PA.

  • New Breeds, NDS Therapy Dog Ambassador Team and more.
  • Petplan will provide lunch and gift bags, and will make donations to Philadelphia Ronald McDonald House for everyone who takes a ride down its two-story, indoor sliding board.

The Perfect Dog Theatrical Production

Friday November 10, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday November 11, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday November 12, 2:00 p.m.

Thursday November 16, 7:00 p.m. with special guest John O’Hurley 

Footlighters Theater, 58 Main Avenue, Berwyn, PA.

  • Children’s musical inspired by John O’Hurley book. B Sharp Productions is the producer.

National Dog Show Gala

Friday November 17, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Valley Forge Casino, 1160 First Avenue, King of Prussia, PA.

  • Benefitting Philadelphia Ronald McDonald House, Philadelphia Animal Welfare Society and Pennsylvania Veterinary Foundation.
  • Special Performance by John O’Hurley from his one-man show, “A Man with Standards”

Kennel Club of Philadelphia’s National Dog Shows

 Saturday & Sunday, November 18-19, All Day

Greater Philadelphia Expo Center at Oaks, 100 Station Avenue, Oaks, PA.

  • Features dogs from some 200 breeds plus agility dogs, search and rescue dogs, diving dogs in daytime competition and demonstrations as part of the century-old Philadelphia tradition.
  • Saturday’s show is the National Dog Show presented by Purina® aired nationally on Thanksgiving Day from noon – 2 p.m.

Full list of breeds at 2017 Beverly Hills Dog Show

By Tess QuinlanApr 16, 2017, 11:25 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Missed your favorite dog at the Beverly Hills Dog Show?

Don’t worry, we’ve got all of the dog breeds sorted by group below.

(If you want to watch all the breeds compete in one group, just click on the respective group, which will take you to all of the competitors in one group.)

Terrier Group

Airedale Terrier

Irish Terrier

Welsh Terrier

Lakeland Terrier

Wire Fox Terrier

Smooth Fox Terrier

Parson Russell Terrier

Russell Terrier

Border Terrier

Kerry Blue Terrier

Soft Coated Wheaten Terrier

Bedlington Terrier

Manchester Terrier (Std)

Rat Terrier

American Hairless Terrier

Miniature Schnauzer

Australian Terrier

Cairn Terrier

Scottish Terrier

Cesky Terrier

West Highland White Terrier

Dandie Dinmont Terrier

Glen of Imaal Terrier

American Staffordshire Terrier

Staffordshire Bull Terrier

Miniature Bull Terrier

Norfolk Terrier

Norwich Terrier

Herding Group

 

German Shepherd Dog

Belgian Sheepdog

Belgian Tervuren

Briard

Collie (Rough)

Collie (Smooth)

Shetland Sheepdog

Australian Shepherd

Miniature American Shepherd

Border Collie

Bearded Collie

Old English Sheepdog

Polish Lowland Sheepdog

Pumi

Australian Cattle Dog

Bouvier des Flandres

Entlebucher Mountain Dog

Cardigan Welsh Corgi

Pembroke Welsh Corgi

Non-Sporting Group

Poodle (Standard)

Poodle (Miniature)

Bichon Frise

Coton de Tulear

Dalmatian

Xoloitzcuintli

Keeshond

Shiba Inu

Lhasa Apso

Tibetan Terrier

French Bulldog

Bulldog

Chinese Shar-Pei

Chow Chow

Hound Group:

Afghan Hound

Saluki

Ibizan Hound

Pharaoh Hound

Greyhound

Whippet

Borzoi

Irish Wolfhound

Harrier

Beagle (15 inch)

Beagle (13 inch)

Rhodesian Ridgeback

Norwegian Elkhound

Basenji

Portuguese Podengo Pequeno

Black & Tan Coonhound

Bluetick Coonhound

Redbone Coonhound

Treeing Walker Coonhound

Bloodhound

Basset Hound

Dachshund (Smooth)

Dachshund (Longhaired)

Dachshund (Wirehaired)

Toy Group:

Italian Greyhound

Chinese Crested

Toy Poodle

Pomeranian

Smooth Coat Chihuahua

Long Coat Chihuahua

Miniature Pinscher

Toy Manchester Terrier

Havanese

Maltese

Shih Tzu

Cavalier King Charles Spaniel

English Toy Spaniel (B&PC)

English Toy Spaniel (KC&R)

Japanese Chin

Papillon

Silky Terrier

Affenpinscher

Pug

Pekingese

Working Group

Doberman Pinscher

German Pinscher

Black Russian Terrier

Giant Schnauzer

Standard Schnauzer

Rottweiler

Bernese Mountain Dog

Greater Swiss Mountain Dog

Alaskan Malamute

Siberian Husky

Samoyed

Akita

Boxer

Great Dane

Bullmastiff

Mastiff

Tibetan Mastiff

Cane Corso

Dogue de Bordeaux

Portuguese Water Dog

Newfoundland

Leonberger

Saint Bernard

Great Pyrenees

Kuvasz

Anatolian Shepherd Dog

Sporting Group:

English Setter

Gordon Setter

Irish Setter

Irish Red & White Setter

Pointer

German Shorthaired Pointer

Weimaraner

Vizsla

Wirehaired Vizsla

Brittany

German Wirehaired Pointer

Wirehaired Pointing Griffon

Lagotto Romagnolo

Spinone Italiano

Flat-Coated Retriever

Golden Retriever

Labrador Retriever

Nova Scotia Duck Tolling Retriever

Chesapeake Bay Retriever

Irish Water Spaniel

English Springer Spaniel

Welsh Springer Spaniel

Field Spaniel

Clumber Spaniel

Sussex Spaniel

English Cocker Spaniel

Cocker Spaniel (ASCOB)

Cocker Spaniel (Parti-Color)

Cocker Spaniel (Black)

Beverly Hills Dog Show presented by Purina to air on April 16th on USA Network

By NBC SportsApr 10, 2017, 10:57 AM EDT
Leave a comment

It’s another exciting and dazzling red-carpet runway, star-studded celebrity event from the world of Rodeo Drive, Hollywood and Universal Studios.

But this one is different. The stars from NBCUniversal Entertainment’s biggest television hits are expected to be on hand to share top billing with the beloved four-legged stars of this show.

It’s USA Network’s primetime debut of the inaugural “Beverly Hills Dog Show presented by Purina” at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Easter Sunday, April 16, 2017.

Fittingly, the seven Best In Show finalists will walk a glitzy fashion show-esque runway in the finals of the competition, making it unlike any dog show ever before. Best In Show will be the culmination of a delightful two-hour television presentation featuring personalities from the world of entertainment helping with a celebration of dogs. Those celebrated dogs will include more than 1,000 dogs from more than 200 eligible breeds expected for the competition, the stars’ own dogs, and also other dogs with interesting and happy stories to share, from Beverly Hills and from the dog show as well.

Created by NBC Sports Group in a multi-year agreement with the Kennel Club of Beverly Hills and Purina, the new program will be hosted from the Fairplex in Pomona, Calif. by well-known breeder-owner-handler, judge and author David Frei, alongside award-winning actor, author and Broadway star (and Beverly Hills resident) John O’Hurley.

Three faces familiar to dog show television viewers will also be part of the team: NBC’s Mary Carillo as a features and backstage reporter, and the figure skating royalty duo of Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir, will be red carpet hosts and feature reporters, too.

Yes, NBC’s National Dog Show presented by Purina on Thanksgiving Day has a new member of the family. The addition of the Beverly Hills Dog Show gives USA / NBC Universal and Purina an East-West pairing and presents the only dog show West of the Mississippi River to be nationally televised.

To accommodate the telecast, KCBH moved its dates to March 4-5 for back-to-back shows, and changed its venue from Long Beach to the Fairplex. The Easter telecast will be taped and produced from the Saturday show.

“We look forward to working with our partners to create a special event on Easter night around the new Beverly Hills Dog Show,” said Jon Miller, President of Programming for NBC Sports and NBCSN. “Coupled with the National Dog Show on NBC on Thanksgiving Day, we are excited to establish another holiday tradition with a new dog show competition.”

Established in 1965, the Kennel Club of Beverly Hills is one of the world’s most recognizable kennel clubs. KCBH touches on and influences many audiences through its community activities that promote interest in dogs, responsible dog ownership, and canine health.

“How great is this, to be adding this venerable event from the West to our family?” said Frei. “Now, even more people will have the chance to share their wonderful dogs with our millions of viewers across the country.”

“We are thrilled about becoming a part of the dog show tradition on USA Network and NBC,” said Tom Powers, president of the Kennel Club of Beverly Hills. “Our goal is to make this a real celebration of all the dogs in our life.”

“We’re excited to strengthen our partnership with NBC to continue delivering engaging and family friendly dog show programming for pet lovers with this new concept that combines the best of the entertainment and dog show worlds,” said Sean Fitzgerald, Vice President, Purina Professional Engagement Team. “We’re proud that the new Beverly Hills Dog Show Presented By Purina will serve as a reminder of Purina’s belief that pets make our lives bigger and better.”

NBC Sports Group and USA Network have for years produced television’s most-compelling dog show competitions. In 2002, NBC Sports Group created a holiday tradition introducing television’s most-watched canine competition “The National Dog Show Presented by Purina.” Anchored by Frei and O’Hurley, the 2016 show on NBC reached more than 26 million viewers over its debut broadcast at noon on Thanksgiving Day followed by a primetime encore with millions of viewers the next night. For more than 30 years, USA Network televised the “Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show”, with Frei co-hosting the competition for 27 years (1990-2016).

The National Dog Show, televised for the 15th consecutive year in 2016, provides a great model for the Beverly Hills Dog Show, with Kennel Club of Philadelphia President Wayne Ferguson and club members providing encouragement and support for their California counterparts.

In addition to the Easter Night debut of the “Beverly Hills Dog Show presented by Purina”, USA Network will present an encore on April 17, and NBC will air a daytime encore on Sunday, April 23.

-Kennel Club of Beverly Hills