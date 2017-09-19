National Dog Show Month starts in October

The Kennel Club of Philadelphia has finalized dates for this year’s National Dog Show Month in Philadelphia, the Delaware Valley’s annual canine extravaganza culminating in two all-breed dog shows to be held on Saturday and Sunday, November 18 – 19, 2017 at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, Oaks (Saturday’s show is the National Dog Show presented by Purina® aired nationally on Thanksgiving Day).
*** FACTS ***
The National Dog Show on November 18 – 19, 2017 is one of only three shows in the United States that is “benched,” meaning that all dogs (estimated 2,000) from among some 200 breeds are located all day long in specific areas to interact with the public.
Tickets are $16 for adults, $7 for children 4-12 years. Children three and under are admitted free.* Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, 100 Station Ave, Oaks, PA
* Temple University research shows that the average family spends three and one-half hours at the show, making the National Dog Show one of the best entertainment values in the region.
*** EVENTS ***
National Dog Show Charity Walk
Sunday October 15, 9 a.m. – Noon.
Wilson Farm Park, 500 Lee Road, Wayne, PA.
- Kicks off National Dog Show Month in Philadelphia.
National Dog Show Art Exhibit
Friday October 27, 6-8 p.m.
Saturday October 28, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Sunday October 29, noon-4 p.m.
Exhibit B Gallery, 105 N Main St., Souderton, Pennsylvania, PA.
- Features the works of Delaware Valley artists depicting man’s best friend.
National Dog Show Press Preview
Thursday November 9, starting at 11 a.m.
Petplan Pet Insurance, 3805 West Chester Pike, Suite 240, Newtown Square, PA.
- New Breeds, NDS Therapy Dog Ambassador Team and more.
- Petplan will provide lunch and gift bags, and will make donations to Philadelphia Ronald McDonald House for everyone who takes a ride down its two-story, indoor sliding board.
The Perfect Dog Theatrical Production
Friday November 10, 7:00 p.m.
Saturday November 11, 7:00 p.m.
Sunday November 12, 2:00 p.m.
Thursday November 16, 7:00 p.m. with special guest John O’Hurley
Footlighters Theater, 58 Main Avenue, Berwyn, PA.
- Children’s musical inspired by John O’Hurley book. B Sharp Productions is the producer.
National Dog Show Gala
Friday November 17, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Valley Forge Casino, 1160 First Avenue, King of Prussia, PA.
- Benefitting Philadelphia Ronald McDonald House, Philadelphia Animal Welfare Society and Pennsylvania Veterinary Foundation.
- Special Performance by John O’Hurley from his one-man show, “A Man with Standards”
Kennel Club of Philadelphia’s National Dog Shows
Saturday & Sunday, November 18-19, All Day
Greater Philadelphia Expo Center at Oaks, 100 Station Avenue, Oaks, PA.
- Features dogs from some 200 breeds plus agility dogs, search and rescue dogs, diving dogs in daytime competition and demonstrations as part of the century-old Philadelphia tradition.
- Saturday’s show is the National Dog Show presented by Purina® aired nationally on Thanksgiving Day from noon – 2 p.m.