Best fantasy football waiver wire pick-ups for Week 3

Welcome to the 3rd edition of Waiver Wired for the 2017 season. Luckily we did not see the big injuries of last week, but the sheer volume of departures made it almost as painful. Five of the top six tight ends in average ADP will enter the week at least questionable, and Greg Olsen is set to miss at least six weeks because of a broken foot. At receiver, both Jordy Nelson and Randall Cobb are questionable for Week 3 while Corey Coleman is set to miss at least a month and a half with another broken hand. Running back did not escape the carnage, either, with Rob Kelley and Jordan Howard questionable with a rib and shoulder injury respectively, while Sam Bradford sat out Week 2 and may have to miss more time with a knee injury, although the Vikings are hopeful he will be good to go this week. All of that means the competition on the wire and in FAAB bidding might be a bit more competitive this week, especially at tight end.

As a reminder, the drop list consists of players who are no longer must-owns, recommended adds are available in at least 50 percent of Yahoo leagues, the watch list consists of players who are worthy of a roster spot if possible, and deep cuts are players owned in five percent or fewer of Yahoo leagues.

The Drop List

QB: Eli Manning

RB: Bilal Powell, LeGarrette Blount

WR: Corey Coleman, Mike Wallace

TE: Greg Olsen

Manning is not getting any help from his offensive line or pass catchers, but he also deserves blame for the Giants’ slow start. Unfortunately for Manning, things do not get any easier, with the Eagles, Bucs, Chargers, Broncos, and Seahawks next up on the schedule before the bye. Unless something changes, he will not be usable in any of those matchups. The running back cuts are risky, but it does not look like either of these guys is going to be worthy of a start in the near future. Powell is in what now looks like a three-way timeshare for the worst offense in the league while Blount played behind Wendell Smallwood in Week 2. Perhaps the Jets come to their senses or Blount starts routinely falling into the end zone, but neither is a must-hold if something enticing is sitting out on the wire. Coleman would have been Kenny Britt before the injury, but Britt has to be held to see if he can do anything with the young receiver out – the safe bet is on no. Teams with an open IR spot should hold onto Coleman, but he was at best a WR3 when healthy and could miss multiple months. Olsen is a tougher case because he has been a high-end option at a thin and getting thinner position, but he struggled down the stretch last year, did not open this season strong, and is now going to miss at least six weeks.

Quarterbacks

Carson Palmer owned in 60 percent of Yahoo leagues. No. 1 QB if available

1. Jay Cutler

2. Joe Flacco

Running Backs

Buck Allen owned in 56 percent of Yahoo leagues. No. 2 RB if available

1. Chris Carson

2. Darren Sproles

3. Chris Johnson

4. Chris Thompson

5. Samaje Perine

6. Wendell Smallwood

7. Alvin Kamara

8. Alex Collins

9. D’Onta Foreman

Wide Receivers

1. Danny Amendola

2. J.J. Nelson

3. Rashard Higgins

4. Jermaine Kearse

5. Kendall Wright

6. Marqise Lee

7. Allen Hurns

8. Mohamed Sanu

9. Jaron Brown

10. Devin Funchess

Tight Ends

1. Cameron Brate

2. Ben Watson

3. Jared Cook

4. Ed Dickson

5. Evan Engram

6. Austin Seferian-Jenkins

7. Zach Miller

Defense/Special Teams

1. Green Bay Packers

2. Philadelphia Eagles

3. Jacksonville Jaguars

Looking Ahead: Atlanta Falcons

Kickers

1. Graham Gano

2. Dustin Hopkins

3. Blair Walsh

Looking Ahead: Phil Dawson