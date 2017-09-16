AP Images

Davis Cup: France wins doubles, leads Serbia 2-1 in semis

Associated PressSep 16, 2017, 4:22 PM EDT
Leave a comment

LILLE, France (AP) Two-time Grand Slam champions Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert beat Filip Krajinovic and Nenad Zimonjic 6-1, 6-2, 7-6 (3) to give France a 2-1 lead over Serbia in the Davis Cup semifinals on Saturday.

Apart from a scare in the third set when the Serb pair won four games in a row, Mahut and Herbert were in control on the indoor clay court and put France one win away from its 18th Davis Cup final.

“We are super happy and very proud,” said Herbert, who won both Wimbledon and the U.S Open with Mahut. “It’s never easy to serve for the match, I felt weaker at the worst time.”

The French had been flawless on their service games until 5-2 in the third set when Herbert was broken after he hit a double fault. The Serbian duo broke again following two beautiful winners from Krajinovic – a perfect lob and passing shot – but the French proved stronger in the tiebreaker.

Mahut, who has been hampered by a calf injury in recent weeks, thanked the medical staff for enabling him to play.

“They did not count their hours to put me back on my feet,” he said. “This victory is also theirs.”

Friday’s singles rubbers had been played on outdoor clay but organizers decided to close the roof at the Pierre Mauroy stadium in the northern city of Lille because of forecasts of bad weather.

In Sunday’s first reverse singles, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga can clinch the tie for France with victory over Dusan Lajovic. If he fails, the tie will be decided in the final reverse singles between Lucas Pouille and Laslo Djere.

Belgium and Australia were level at 1-1 in the other semifinal ahead of the doubles match in Brussels.

Tsonga level for France in Davis Cup semifinals

AP Photo
Associated PressSep 15, 2017, 3:31 PM EDT
Leave a comment

LILLE, France (AP) France and Serbia are leveled at 1-1 in their Davis Cup semifinal after Jo-Wilfried Tsonga dispatched 22-year-old debutant Laslo Djere in straight sets on Friday following Lucas Pouille’s shock defeat in the opening singles match.

In the absence of Novak Djokovic, Viktor Troicki and Janko Tipsarevic, the French were expected to enjoy a calm weekend in the northern city of Lille. But Dusan Lajovic made the most of Pouille’s inconsistent display to give Serbia a 1-0 lead on the red clay of the Pierre Mauroy Stadium.

The 80th-ranked Lajovic made a strong start and capitalized on Pouille’s mistakes to prevail 6-1, 3-6, 7-6 (7), 7-6 (5). The Frenchman never found the right tempo, made wrong tactical choices, and hit a total of 70 unforced errors.

Playing with the French Davis Cup team for the first time this season, Tsonga made a successful return in the team competition and won 7-6 (2), 6-3, 6-3.

In the other semifinal in Brussels, David Goffin produced a hard-fought win against Australian John Millman to earn the hosts an early lead. Goffin won a tight baseline battle that lasted 3 and 1/2 hours against Millman, triumphing 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (4) to extend his Davis Cup record to 14 wins from 15 matches.

Australia, a 28-time champion, is chasing a spot in the final for the first time since it won the title in 2003, while Belgium is trying to reach the final for only the third time.

“Physically I’m not at my best, but I knew for the team and the fans that I had to leave my heart out on the court,” said Goffin, who has been hampered by a knee injury recently. “To give one point to your country is the best feeling you can have.”

Both semifinals are played on clay.

In Lille, the 22nd-ranked Pouille dropped his serve immediately and looked nervous throughout the first set wrapped up by Lajovic in 25 minutes.

The Serbian took all the risks and reduced Pouille to a spectator’s role with deep groundstrokes and kicked serves that caught his opponent out.

“The biggest advantage for me was to win the first set,” Lajovic said. “It’s always important in Davis Cup.”

Lajovic had cramps in his right foot towards the end of the fourth set and needed some help from Serbia player and captain Nenad Zimonjic to put his shoe back on after hitting an overhead winner for a 5-4 lead in the fourth-set tiebreaker.

“It would have been extremely difficult to play five sets,” Lajovic said.

Pouille was impatient too often, trying to shorten the points instead of making his opponent run. The Frenchman upped his game to level at one set apiece and hit some beautiful points, including an overhead after chasing a drop shot that prompted loud cheers in the stands.

But the relief did not last. The Frenchman’s inconsistent serve came back to haunt him in the last two sets and Lajovic sealed the match at the net with a backhand volley, raising both arms in triumph.

Belgium’s Arthur de Greef and Ruben Bemelmans are expected to team up against Australians John Peers and Jordan Thompson in Saturday’s doubles, with French pair Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut facing Filip Krajinovic and Zimonjic in Lille.

Martinez fired from Spain’s Fed Cup and Davis Cup teams

AP Photo
Associated PressSep 14, 2017, 9:21 PM EDT
Leave a comment

MADRID (AP) The Spanish Tennis Federation says Conchita Martinez has been fired as the Fed Cup and Davis Cup captain.

The federation says on Thursday that its board of directors unanimously decided to “make a change in the leadership of its professional teams … in order to face new challenges in 2018.”

Spanish media said Martinez’s contract ends in December.

She has been head of the Fed Cup team since 2013, and of the Davis Cup team since 2015.

Martinez, the former Wimbledon champion and winner of five Fed Cups as a player, failed to lead the team to a World Group win as captain. She led the men’s team back into the World Group last year and to the quarterfinals this year.

The federation announcement comes three days after Spain became the first country since the United States 14 years ago to top the WTA and ATP singles rankings. Garbine Muguruza made her debut at No. 1 on Monday, joining U.S. Open champion Rafael Nadal.

Martinez worked with Muguruza when she won Wimbledon in July.

The federation says it will announce new captains in the upcoming days.