Meet offers Breeders’ Cup, Kentucky Derby, Oaks qualifiers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) Churchill Downs’ opening weekend features stakes races awarding points toward the Kentucky Derby and Oaks along with berths in the Breeders’ Cup.
The $200,000 Grade 2 Pocahontas for 2-year-old fillies and $150,000 Grade 3 Iroquois for juvenile colts headline four stakes races on Saturday. The winners of both 1 1/16-mile stakes automatically qualify for the Breeders’ Cup at Del Mar on Nov. 4 and earn 10 points toward the Derby and Oaks.
Dale Romans meanwhile can surpass Hall of Famer Bill Mott as Churchill’s winningest trainer with three horses entered on Friday’s 10-race opening card. Romans’ 699 career wins are just two behind the 63-year-old Mott, who has held the mark for 31 years.
Racing will occur Thursdays to Sundays through Oct. 1 with a 12:45 p.m. first post most days.
VINTON, La. (AP) Delta Downs is canceling the $1 million Jackpot race for 2-year-olds on Nov. 18 that offers qualifying points for next year’s Kentucky Derby.
The Louisiana track said Tuesday it’s canceling seven other stakes races during the first half of its meet that starts Oct. 18 because of the region-wide impact of Hurricane Harvey.
Delta Downs general manager Steve Kuypers says the track is disappointed to cancel races but it’s an appropriate decision given the tremendous damage caused by Harvey and the focus on recovery.
The 1 1/16-mile Jackpot is the track’s signature race. It offered Kentucky Derby qualifying points to the top four finishers.
The track will still run a pair of $150,000 races on Nov. 18. Also canceled is the $500,000 Delta Downs Princess for 2-year-old fillies, which offered qualifying points for the Kentucky Oaks on Derby eve. The one-mile race was set to have its purse increased by $100,000 this year.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Sporting Chance won the $350,000 Hopeful Stakes at Saratoga, giving Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas a record eighth victory in the Grade 1 race two days after his 82nd birthday.
Lukas’ previous win in the race came four years ago for the same owners, Robert Baker and William Mack, when Strong Mandate won by 9 3/4 lengths. Sporting Chance’s margin of victory on Monday was a neck.
Lukas says he was more surprised by the win than the 2-year-old colt that was racing for just the third time. Lukas jokes that winning the Hopeful so many times “says you’re damn old.”
Sporting Chance paid $13.40 to win.