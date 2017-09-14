Man City stable, Man United dips in English Premier League futures

OddsSharkSep 14, 2017, 9:53 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Manchester City is still offering plus money in 2017-18 English Premier League futures betting, but perhaps not for long.

In the wake of consecutive blowout wins, Man City is offering +120 on the odds to win the EPL championship at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Cross-town rival and second favorite Manchester United has been revised to +275 after a stumble with a draw against Stoke City. The rivals are level with 10 points through four rounds of the 38-match season.

The top of the board also includes Chelsea (+450), Tottenham Hotspur (+1000) and Liverpool (+1400).

The highlights of Matchweek 5 include Huddersfield Town (+220) retaining good value at home against Leicester City (+125, +230 for the draw). Coming off of a loss, Huddersfield should be more driven and inventive with attacking and setting up striker Steve Mounie. Leicester City has yet to score an away goal.

Although Manchester City (-300) is heavily favored away at fellow unbeaten Watford (+800, +425 draw), it is dragging a negative trend into Vicarage Road. City’s Champions League match against Feyenoord on Wednesday was a 4-0 walkover, and it has won only two of its last seven weekend matches that came after midweek Champions League games. Watford and midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure offer excellent value for the upset, and they are -120 for covering a plus-1.5 goal line.

West Bromwich Albion (+130) hosts West Ham United (+230, +215 draw). West Brom’s top priority will be containing West Ham’s Andy Carroll and that might lead to a type of low-scoring game where the under on the 2.5 total hits.

The only three-way moneyline where each side is less than 2/1 for the outright win involves winless (and goal-less) Crystal Palace (+190) at home against Southampton (+150, +215 draw). If Ruben Loftus-Cheek (groin) and/or James Tomkin (groin) are good to go, then Palace will have a strong chance of evening out its luck and getting the win.

In its first outing without injured midfielder Paul Pogba, Manchester United (-310) hosts Everton (+900, +400 draw) on Sunday. With three full days’ recovery time since their Champions League game on Tuesday, United should have the juice to outpace Everton, which is on a three-match winless streak. United is at even money on the goal line (minus-1.5).

And Chelsea (-135) carries a three-win streak into a home fixture against Arsenal (+345, +280 draw). With Eden Hazard back and striker Alvaro Morata on a hot streak, Chelsea should help ensure the over hits on the 3.0 total.

Premier League: Manchester City Favored Over Liverpool

OddsSharkSep 8, 2017, 12:23 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Manchester City is due – overdue, really – for a better result against Liverpool as they clash in the feature game of matchweek 4 of the EPL season.

Manchester City is a -120 favorite against +315 underdog Liverpool with a 3.0 total in their matchup, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The tie pays +285 on the three-way moneyline. Liverpool has owned his matchup, winning four of the last five with one draw.

Man City, which is the favorite to be the EPL outright champion, will be without wing-back Raheem Sterling (suspension), but certainly has the pace and skill to break down the high press Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp likes to use to give his team opportunities on the counter-attack.

Man City’s Sergio Aguero also has five goals in his last six home outings against Liverpool, and the striker has a favorable matchup with Liverpool being reliant on young fullbacks Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez. The teams’ scoring punch suggests the over will go down easily.

Defender Vincent Kompany (calf) is an injury concern for Man City.

Depleted Everton (+265) is a big home underdog against Tottenham Hotspur (+105, +235 draw), which it is winless against in its last nine matchups. With Spurs’ Harry Kane overdue to break through for a goal, the over on the 2.5 total might be a more solid play than trying to pick an outcome.

The tightest three-way moneyline is between Brighton and Hove Albion (+160) and visiting West Bromwich Albion (+195, +200 draw). West Brom has conceded just one goal in three games and manager Tony Pulis should have a tight, well-coached side that’s capable of eking out a draw.

Burnley (+125) hosts winless and goal-less Crystal Palace (+235, +215 draw) on Sunday, with CP manager Frank de Boer possibly needing a win to save his job. It’s justifiable to lay chalk here, especially as striker Chris Wood gets more acclimated to being with Burnley.

Swansea City (+135) hosts Newcastle United (+215, also +215 draw) on Sunday. It’s the Swans debut of new signings Wilfried Bony and Renato Sanches, and the emotional boost from those additions makes it hard to pass up a team getting plus money at its home ground.

Bottom-of-the-table West Ham United (-115) will be desperate for some result on Monday against undefeated newcomer Huddersfield Town (-330, +235 draw). Huddersfield under manager David Wagner is hard to play against, and West Ham United could be in trouble if it doesn’t earn an early reward in its home opener.

In outright champion props, Manchester City has come down to +130, with Manchester United (+200) drawing in as the second favorite. The price on Huddersfield Town (+50000) has dropped by two-thirds.

Favored Liverpool vs. Arsenal showdown highlight of Week 3 EPL betting board

OddsSharkAug 25, 2017, 10:10 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Heading into the final round of games before the transfer deadline and an international break, English Premier League futures are a two-horse race.

Manchester City retains top odds at +150 (slightly higher than a week ago) to be the EPL’s outright winner while Manchester United is a close second favorite after dropping to +200 (from +275) at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

From there the board spreads out to Chelsea at +550 and Tottenham Hotspur at +1000. Chelsea could be one of the big movers before the transfer deadline ends next week, as media reports suggest they might be able to pry versatile wing-back Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain away from Arsenal.

Speaking of the Gunners, Liverpool (+110) hosts Arsenal (+230, +255 for a draw on the three-way moneyline) on Sunday in what stands as the week’s feature match. The team’s last three league matches have all seen at least four goals, so the over at -105 is awfully tempting.

Struggling Bournemouth (+900) hosts Manchester City (-350, +450 draw) on Saturday. With Bournemouth yet to show much on the pitch this season, City (-115 at minus 1.5 goals) is capable of covering the goal line by winning by two or more on the road.

Newcastle United (+125) is having a slow start in its return to the top flight, which is why it is plus money at home West Ham United (+220, +230 draw). In a matchup of two teams that have been consistently inconsistent out of the gate, especially with defending, taking the over on a 2.5 total might be better than picking a winner.

Chelsea (-245) hosts Everton (+700, +340 draw) in one of Sunday’s feature matches. With Everton thinned out in the midfield with Ross Barkley (injury) and Morgan Schneiderlin (suspension) both out, that could leave more room for N’Golo Kante to force the issue and help Chelsea get the win.

Huddersfield Town (+275) will try to make it 3-for-3 as they host Southampton (+105, +230 for the draw). Teams are still getting the measure of Huddersfield, forward Elias Kachunga and the Terriers’ counter-pressing style, while Southampton is also adapting to a new manager in Mauricio Pellegrino. It makes sense to ride with the new guys while they’re winning.

 

 