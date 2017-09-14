Man City stable, Man United dips in English Premier League futures

Manchester City is still offering plus money in 2017-18 English Premier League futures betting, but perhaps not for long.

In the wake of consecutive blowout wins, Man City is offering +120 on the odds to win the EPL championship at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Cross-town rival and second favorite Manchester United has been revised to +275 after a stumble with a draw against Stoke City. The rivals are level with 10 points through four rounds of the 38-match season.

The top of the board also includes Chelsea (+450), Tottenham Hotspur (+1000) and Liverpool (+1400).

The highlights of Matchweek 5 include Huddersfield Town (+220) retaining good value at home against Leicester City (+125, +230 for the draw). Coming off of a loss, Huddersfield should be more driven and inventive with attacking and setting up striker Steve Mounie. Leicester City has yet to score an away goal.

Although Manchester City (-300) is heavily favored away at fellow unbeaten Watford (+800, +425 draw), it is dragging a negative trend into Vicarage Road. City’s Champions League match against Feyenoord on Wednesday was a 4-0 walkover, and it has won only two of its last seven weekend matches that came after midweek Champions League games. Watford and midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure offer excellent value for the upset, and they are -120 for covering a plus-1.5 goal line.

West Bromwich Albion (+130) hosts West Ham United (+230, +215 draw). West Brom’s top priority will be containing West Ham’s Andy Carroll and that might lead to a type of low-scoring game where the under on the 2.5 total hits.

The only three-way moneyline where each side is less than 2/1 for the outright win involves winless (and goal-less) Crystal Palace (+190) at home against Southampton (+150, +215 draw). If Ruben Loftus-Cheek (groin) and/or James Tomkin (groin) are good to go, then Palace will have a strong chance of evening out its luck and getting the win.

In its first outing without injured midfielder Paul Pogba, Manchester United (-310) hosts Everton (+900, +400 draw) on Sunday. With three full days’ recovery time since their Champions League game on Tuesday, United should have the juice to outpace Everton, which is on a three-match winless streak. United is at even money on the goal line (minus-1.5).

And Chelsea (-135) carries a three-win streak into a home fixture against Arsenal (+345, +280 draw). With Eden Hazard back and striker Alvaro Morata on a hot streak, Chelsea should help ensure the over hits on the 3.0 total.