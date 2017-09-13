Clemson’s road winning streak on the line as betting favorite at Louisville

Defending national champion Clemson’s road winning streak, built with a quarterback who’s now in the NFL, could be on shaky ground against the Louisville Cardinals, who are a tough out on home turf.

Clemson, now with Kelly Bryant at quarterback, is listed as a three-point road favorite against Louisville with a 56 total in their Week 3 matchup at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Clemson is 10-0 straight-up and 4-6 against the spread over its last 10 home games, with the over hitting in seven of those contests. Louisville, led by reigning Heisman Trophy-winning QB Lamar Jackson, is 9-1 SU in its last 10 home games as well as 7-1 ATS in its last eight Week 3 matchups.

The Florida Gators are 5.5-point favorites against the Tennessee Volunteers on the Week 3 college football odds with a 49 total. Tennessee is 1-11 SU and 4-6-2 ATS in its last 12 games against Florida. The total has gone over in seven of Florida’s last 10 games at home against teams with winning records.

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are 13.5-point road favorites against the Boston College Eagles, with a 51 total. The total has gone under in Notre Dame’s last seven games against Boston College. Boston College is 2-8 ATS in its last 10 games at home.

The USC Trojans are 16.5-point favorites against the Texas Longhorns, with a 67 total. Southern Cal is 11-0 SU in its last 11 games. Texas is 5-2 ATS in its last seven games against the Pac-12 conference.

The LSU Tigers are seven-point road favorites against the Mississippi State Bulldogs, with a 51.5 total. LSU is 14-6 ATS in its last 20 games against Mississippi State. The total has gone under in seven of Mississippi State’s last 10 games at home.

The Alabama Crimson Tide are 28.5-point favorites against the Colorado State Rams, with a 53.5 total. Colorado State is 8-3 ATS in its last 11 games. The total has gone under in seven of Alabama’s last eight home games according to the OddsShark College Football Database.

The Ohio State Buckeyes are 30-point favorites against the Army Black Knights, with a 53 total. Army is 7-2 ATS in its last nine games in September. The total has gone under in five of Ohio State’s last seven games in September.

The Wisconsin Badgers are 17-point road favorites against the BYU Cougars, with a 41 total. Wisconsin is 8-0 SU and 4-4 ATS in its last eight road games as a favorite of 14 or more points. Brigham Young is 2-8 SU and 7-3 ATS in its last 10 games as the underdog.

The Oklahoma State Cowboys are 14-point road favorites against the Pittsburgh Panthers, with a 64.5 total. Oklahoma State is 7-3 ATS in its last 10 games as a road favorite. Pittsburgh is 3-11 ATS in its last 14 games at home.

And the UCLA Bruins are three-point road favorites against the Memphis Tigers, with a 70.5 total. UCLA is 8-2 SU and 4-6 ATS in its last 10 games as a road favorite. Memphis is 4-6 ATS in its last 10 home games.

For more info, picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news check out the new OddsShark podcast with Jon Campbell and Andrew Avery. Subscribe on iTunes, or check it out at OddsShark.libsyn.com.