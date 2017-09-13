Clemson’s road winning streak on the line as betting favorite at Louisville

OddsSharkSep 13, 2017, 7:51 PM EDT
Defending national champion Clemson’s road winning streak, built with a quarterback who’s now in the NFL, could be on shaky ground against the Louisville Cardinals, who are a tough out on home turf.

Clemson, now with Kelly Bryant at quarterback, is listed as a three-point road favorite against Louisville with a 56 total in their Week 3 matchup at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Clemson is 10-0 straight-up and 4-6 against the spread over its last 10 home games, with the over hitting in seven of those contests. Louisville, led by reigning Heisman Trophy-winning QB Lamar Jackson, is 9-1 SU in its last 10 home games as well as 7-1 ATS in its last eight Week 3 matchups.

The Florida Gators are 5.5-point favorites against the Tennessee Volunteers on the Week 3 college football odds with a 49 total. Tennessee is 1-11 SU and 4-6-2 ATS in its last 12 games against Florida. The total has gone over in seven of Florida’s last 10 games at home against teams with winning records.

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are 13.5-point road favorites against the Boston College Eagles, with a 51 total. The total has gone under in Notre Dame’s last seven games against Boston College. Boston College is 2-8 ATS in its last 10 games at home.

The USC Trojans are 16.5-point favorites against the Texas Longhorns, with a 67 total. Southern Cal is 11-0 SU in its last 11 games. Texas is 5-2 ATS in its last seven games against the Pac-12 conference.

The LSU Tigers are seven-point road favorites against the Mississippi State Bulldogs, with a 51.5 total. LSU is 14-6 ATS in its last 20 games against Mississippi State. The total has gone under in seven of Mississippi State’s last 10 games at home.

The Alabama Crimson Tide are 28.5-point favorites against the Colorado State Rams, with a 53.5 total. Colorado State is 8-3 ATS in its last 11 games. The total has gone under in seven of Alabama’s last eight home games according to the OddsShark College Football Database.

The Ohio State Buckeyes are 30-point favorites against the Army Black Knights, with a 53 total. Army is 7-2 ATS in its last nine games in September. The total has gone under in five of Ohio State’s last seven games in September.

The Wisconsin Badgers are 17-point road favorites against the BYU Cougars, with a 41 total. Wisconsin is 8-0 SU and 4-4 ATS in its last eight road games as a favorite of 14 or more points. Brigham Young is 2-8 SU and 7-3 ATS in its last 10 games as the underdog.

The Oklahoma State Cowboys are 14-point road favorites against the Pittsburgh Panthers, with a 64.5 total. Oklahoma State is 7-3 ATS in its last 10 games as a road favorite. Pittsburgh is 3-11 ATS in its last 14 games at home.

And the UCLA Bruins are three-point road favorites against the Memphis Tigers, with a 70.5 total. UCLA is 8-2 SU and 4-6 ATS in its last 10 games as a road favorite. Memphis is 4-6 ATS in its last 10 home games.

Must See: Is this the catch of the year in college football?

By John PaschallSep 9, 2017, 9:52 PM EDT
Many players have tried to copy Odell Beckham Jr.’s incredible one-handed touchdown grab against the Cowboys.

And many have failed.

But Georgia’s Terry Godwin put up one heck of an effort that would’ve made OBJ proud.

On a fade in the end zone, Godwin put up one hand and came down with the ball in impressive fashion to tie up the game against Notre Dame in the second quarter.

So what if there was a slight bobble. Godwin’s catch is one for the 2017 college football highlight reel.

College Football Week 2 Odds Roundup: Ohio State TD Favorite vs. Oklahoma

OddsSharkSep 7, 2017, 10:31 AM EDT
One year after handling the Big 12’s best on the road by a margin of three touchdowns, the Ohio State Buckeyes face another challenge from the Oklahoma Sooners.

Ohio State, led by QB J.T. Barrett, is listed as a 7-point favorite against Oklahoma with a 64.5-point total at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Ohio State is 6-1 against the spread in its last seven games against the Big 12. However, the Buckeyes are just 5-9 ATS at Ohio Stadium since the start of the 2015 season.

The total has gone over in seven of Oklahoma’s last eight games on the road.

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are 4.5-point favorites against the Georgia Bulldogs on the Week 2 college football odds with a 57.5-point total. Notre Dame is 6-2 ATS in its last eight games at home in September.

The USC Trojans are 6.5-point favorites against the Stanford Cardinal with a 55-point total. Stanford is 7-2 straight-up in its last nine games against USC. Southern Cal is 8-2 SU and 6-4 ATS in its last 10 home games as a favorite of 6.5 or fewer points.

The Alabama Crimson Tide are heavy 43.5-point chalk against the Fresno State Bulldogs. Fresno State is 0-5 SU in its last five games against the SEC, but 6-1 ATS in its last seven games overall. The total has gone under in six of Alabama’s last seven games at home.

The TCU Horned Frogs are 3.5-point road favorites against the Arkansas Razorbacks with a 59-point total. TCU is 3-7 ATS in its last 10 games. Arkansas is 8-1 ATS in its last nine games against the Big 12.

The Michigan Wolverines are 34.5-point favorites against the Cincinnati Bearcats with a 48.5-point total. Cincinnati is 2-8 ATS in its last 10 games in September. The total has gone over in Michigan’s last four home games in September.

The Penn State Nittany Lions are 21-point favorites against the Pittsburgh Panthers with a 67-point total. Pittsburgh is 4-1 ATS in its last five games against Penn State. The total has gone over in five of Penn State’s last six games in September.

The Louisville Cardinals are 9.5-point road favorites against the North Carolina Tar Heels with a 62.5-point total. Louisville is 4-0 ATS in its last four games against North Carolina, but North Carolina is 11-3 SU in its last 14 home games.

The Oregon Ducks are 14-point favorites against the Nebraska Cornhuskers with a 69-point total. Nebraska is 2-4-1 ATS in its last seven games against the Pac 12. Oregon is 3-7 ATS in its last 10 games.

And the UCLA Bruins are 23-point favorites against the Hawaii Warriors with a 62-point total. Hawaii is 4-6 ATS in its last 10 September road games according to the OddsShark College Football Database. UCLA is 4-11 ATS in its last 15 games.