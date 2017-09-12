Delta Downs cancels $1M Jackpot, blames Hurricane Harvey

VINTON, La. (AP) Delta Downs is canceling the $1 million Jackpot race for 2-year-olds on Nov. 18 that offers qualifying points for next year’s Kentucky Derby.
The Louisiana track said Tuesday it’s canceling seven other stakes races during the first half of its meet that starts Oct. 18 because of the region-wide impact of Hurricane Harvey.
Delta Downs general manager Steve Kuypers says the track is disappointed to cancel races but it’s an appropriate decision given the tremendous damage caused by Harvey and the focus on recovery.
The 1 1/16-mile Jackpot is the track’s signature race. It offered Kentucky Derby qualifying points to the top four finishers.
The track will still run a pair of $150,000 races on Nov. 18. Also canceled is the $500,000 Delta Downs Princess for 2-year-old fillies, which offered qualifying points for the Kentucky Oaks on Derby eve. The one-mile race was set to have its purse increased by $100,000 this year.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Sporting Chance won the $350,000 Hopeful Stakes at Saratoga, giving Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas a record eighth victory in the Grade 1 race two days after his 82nd birthday.
Lukas’ previous win in the race came four years ago for the same owners, Robert Baker and William Mack, when Strong Mandate won by 9 3/4 lengths. Sporting Chance’s margin of victory on Monday was a neck.
Lukas says he was more surprised by the win than the 2-year-old colt that was racing for just the third time. Lukas jokes that winning the Hopeful so many times “says you’re damn old.”
Sporting Chance paid $13.40 to win.
Champion filly Songbird has been retired five days after she lost for just the second time in 15 career starts.
Owner Rick Porter of Fox Hill Farm said Thursday that he made the decision after an examination showed an enlargement of both of the 4-year-old filly’s hind suspensory ligaments.
Porter said it would be dangerous for Songbird to continue training and veterinarian Larry Bramlage wasn’t optimistic that the situation would improve in time.
Last Saturday, Songbird lost by a neck to longshot Forever Unbridled in the Grade 1 Personal Ensign at Saratoga. Her season debut had been delayed while she recovered from bone bruising last winter.
Songbird had 13 wins and two seconds in 15 career starts and earnings of $4,692,000. She won Eclipse Awards as champion 2-year-old filly in 2015 and champion 3-year-old filly last year. She was trained by Jerry Hollendorfer and ridden by fellow Hall of Famer Mike Smith.
She won 11 straight races in her first two seasons on the track. She won the 2015 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies and finished second to Beholder by a nose in last year’s BC Distaff.
“She meant a lot to every single person in the stable, from the grooms and hot walkers on up to the trainer,” Hollendorfer said.