Best Fantasy Football waiver wire pick-ups for Week 2

By Rotoworld.com

Welcome to the 2nd edition of Waiver Wired for the 2017 season. The opening weekend did not produce a large number of injuries, but that will not help ease the pain of David Johnson, Allen Robinson, and Danny Woodhead owners. Kevin White owners were already in pain at having Kevin White on their team, but his injury is yet another blow. Unfortunately for Robinson and White, their seasons are already over, although there is a slight chance White makes a late-season return. Johnson’s and Woodhead’s timelines are less certain, but both likely will miss significant time. All of that added to several surprise performances creates a hectic situation on the Week 2 wire.

As a reminder, the drop list consists of players who are no longer must-owns, recommended adds are available in at least 50 percent of Yahoo leagues, the watch list consists of players who are worthy of a roster spot if possible, and deep cuts are players owned in five percent or fewer of Yahoo leagues.

The Drop List

QB: Andy Dalton

RB: Eddie Lacy, Darren McFadden

WR: Allen Robinson, Kevin White

TE: C.J. Fiedorowicz

There were concerns about how Dalton would fare behind a bad offensive line, and at least through one week, those seem legitimate. With the Texans coming to town on Thursday night, Dalton is almost impossible to trust this week, and he is not good enough to stash on the bench. Even with Thomas Rawls out, Lacy only played seven snaps against the Packers. He looks done. McFadden was a surprise inactive Week 1, and it looks like Alfred Morris has earned the backup job behind Ezekiel Elliott. There are not any receivers owned in enough leagues I feel comfortable calling a drop, so I will take the cop out with the injured guys. After suffering a concussion Week 1, Fiedorowicz is unlikely to play on a short week, and he is not good enough to stash.

Quarterbacks

1. Alex Smith

2. Sam Bradford

3. Tyrod Taylor

Running Backs

1. Tarik Cohen

2. Buck Allen

3. Chris Carson

4. James White

5. Kerwynn Williams

6. Alvin Kamara

7. Chris Johnson

8. Darren Sproles

9. Andre Ellington

Wide Receivers

1. Corey Davis

2. Kenny Golladay

3. Cooper Kupp

4. Nelson Agholor

5. Danny Amendola

6. Paul Richardson

7. Marqise Lee

8. Zay Jones

9. Kendall Wright

10. Markus Wheaton

11. Allen Hurns

Tight Ends

1. Cameron Brate

2. Jared Cook

3. Charles Clay

4. Julius Thomas

Defense/Special Teams

1. Ravens

2. Bengals

3. Raiders

Looking Ahead: Packers

Kickers

1. Giorgio Tavecchio

2. Cairo Santos

3. Phil Dawson

Looking Ahead: Graham Gano