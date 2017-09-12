Best Fantasy Football waiver wire pick-ups for Week 2

By NBC SportsSep 12, 2017, 8:55 PM EDT
Leave a comment

By Rotoworld.com

Welcome to the 2nd edition of Waiver Wired for the 2017 season. The opening weekend did not produce a large number of injuries, but that will not help ease the pain of David Johnson, Allen Robinson, and Danny Woodhead owners. Kevin White owners were already in pain at having Kevin White on their team, but his injury is yet another blow. Unfortunately for Robinson and White, their seasons are already over, although there is a slight chance White makes a late-season return. Johnson’s and Woodhead’s timelines are less certain, but both likely will miss significant time. All of that added to several surprise performances creates a hectic situation on the Week 2 wire.

As a reminder, the drop list consists of players who are no longer must-owns, recommended adds are available in at least 50 percent of Yahoo leagues, the watch list consists of players who are worthy of a roster spot if possible, and deep cuts are players owned in five percent or fewer of Yahoo leagues.

The Drop List
QB: Andy Dalton
RB: Eddie Lacy, Darren McFadden
WR: Allen Robinson, Kevin White
TE: C.J. Fiedorowicz

There were concerns about how Dalton would fare behind a bad offensive line, and at least through one week, those seem legitimate. With the Texans coming to town on Thursday night, Dalton is almost impossible to trust this week, and he is not good enough to stash on the bench. Even with Thomas Rawls out, Lacy only played seven snaps against the Packers. He looks done. McFadden was a surprise inactive Week 1, and it looks like Alfred Morris has earned the backup job behind Ezekiel Elliott. There are not any receivers owned in enough leagues I feel comfortable calling a drop, so I will take the cop out with the injured guys. After suffering a concussion Week 1, Fiedorowicz is unlikely to play on a short week, and he is not good enough to stash.

Quarterbacks
1. Alex Smith
2. Sam Bradford
3. Tyrod Taylor

Running Backs
1. Tarik Cohen
2. Buck Allen
3. Chris Carson
4. James White
5. Kerwynn Williams
6. Alvin Kamara
7. Chris Johnson
8. Darren Sproles
9. Andre Ellington

Wide Receivers
1. Corey Davis
2. Kenny Golladay
3. Cooper Kupp
4. Nelson Agholor
5. Danny Amendola
6. Paul Richardson
7. Marqise Lee
8. Zay Jones
9. Kendall Wright
10. Markus Wheaton
11. Allen Hurns

Tight Ends
1. Cameron Brate
2. Jared Cook
3. Charles Clay
4. Julius Thomas

Defense/Special Teams
1. Ravens
2. Bengals
3. Raiders
Looking Ahead: Packers

Kickers
1. Giorgio Tavecchio
2. Cairo Santos
3. Phil Dawson
Looking Ahead: Graham Gano

Watch Live: New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys on NBC

By NBCSports.comSep 7, 2017, 7:07 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Dallas Cowboys host the New York Giants in a battle of NFC East rivals on Sunday Night Football.

Despite going 13-3 and earning the No. 1 seed in the playoffs last year, the Cowboys lost twice to the Giants in 2016, including a loss in Week 1. Dallas hopes to not have a repeat of last year and will rely on sophomores Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott to carry the load.

The Giants will rely on their strong defense led by DB Landon Collins and DE Jason Pierre-Paul to try and get after Prescott and bottle up Elliott. On offense, New York is all about Eli Manning and the passing attack. Odell Beckham Jr. is expected to suit up, but it remains to be seen how big of a role he will have after injuring his ankle in the preseason. As a result, look for new additions WR Brandon Marshall and rookie TE Evan Engram, to go along with sophomore WR Sterling Shepard to step up for Manning.

Football Night in America

Start time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC

Live stream: NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Giants vs. Cowboys

Start time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC

Live stream: NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

The 49ers are making players do ladder drills up an insane man-made hill

AP Images
By Eric HeAug 9, 2017, 3:52 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Running sucks. Running hills suck more. But running ladder drills up a 35-foot man-made hill sounds like torture.

Correction: It is torture, the 49ers are making their players do it, and we can confirm:

“The Hill,” which is 60 feet long and has a 30-degree incline, was installed by strength and conditioning coach Ray Wright and looks every bit as painful as it sounds. Earlier this week, the 49ers made players who did not participate in team drills run the ladder on the ramp.

This hill is significantly larger than the hill that existed on the practice field in 2009 during Mike Singletary’s tenure as head coach, which looks like a small mound of grass compared to the Leaning Tower of Pisa on the right:

There’s no doubt the reviews for Shanahan Hill won’t be positive, but nevertheless, owner Jed York took a turn up the monster. And if the boss is doing it, you better not complain.