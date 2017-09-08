Premier League: Manchester City Favored Over Liverpool

OddsSharkSep 8, 2017, 12:23 AM EDT
Manchester City is due – overdue, really – for a better result against Liverpool as they clash in the feature game of matchweek 4 of the EPL season.

Manchester City is a -120 favorite against +315 underdog Liverpool with a 3.0 total in their matchup, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The tie pays +285 on the three-way moneyline. Liverpool has owned his matchup, winning four of the last five with one draw.

Man City, which is the favorite to be the EPL outright champion, will be without wing-back Raheem Sterling (suspension), but certainly has the pace and skill to break down the high press Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp likes to use to give his team opportunities on the counter-attack.

Man City’s Sergio Aguero also has five goals in his last six home outings against Liverpool, and the striker has a favorable matchup with Liverpool being reliant on young fullbacks Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez. The teams’ scoring punch suggests the over will go down easily.

Defender Vincent Kompany (calf) is an injury concern for Man City.

Depleted Everton (+265) is a big home underdog against Tottenham Hotspur (+105, +235 draw), which it is winless against in its last nine matchups. With Spurs’ Harry Kane overdue to break through for a goal, the over on the 2.5 total might be a more solid play than trying to pick an outcome.

The tightest three-way moneyline is between Brighton and Hove Albion (+160) and visiting West Bromwich Albion (+195, +200 draw). West Brom has conceded just one goal in three games and manager Tony Pulis should have a tight, well-coached side that’s capable of eking out a draw.

Burnley (+125) hosts winless and goal-less Crystal Palace (+235, +215 draw) on Sunday, with CP manager Frank de Boer possibly needing a win to save his job. It’s justifiable to lay chalk here, especially as striker Chris Wood gets more acclimated to being with Burnley.

Swansea City (+135) hosts Newcastle United (+215, also +215 draw) on Sunday. It’s the Swans debut of new signings Wilfried Bony and Renato Sanches, and the emotional boost from those additions makes it hard to pass up a team getting plus money at its home ground.

Bottom-of-the-table West Ham United (-115) will be desperate for some result on Monday against undefeated newcomer Huddersfield Town (-330, +235 draw). Huddersfield under manager David Wagner is hard to play against, and West Ham United could be in trouble if it doesn’t earn an early reward in its home opener.

In outright champion props, Manchester City has come down to +130, with Manchester United (+200) drawing in as the second favorite. The price on Huddersfield Town (+50000) has dropped by two-thirds.

Favored Liverpool vs. Arsenal showdown highlight of Week 3 EPL betting board

OddsSharkAug 25, 2017, 10:10 AM EDT
Heading into the final round of games before the transfer deadline and an international break, English Premier League futures are a two-horse race.

Manchester City retains top odds at +150 (slightly higher than a week ago) to be the EPL’s outright winner while Manchester United is a close second favorite after dropping to +200 (from +275) at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

From there the board spreads out to Chelsea at +550 and Tottenham Hotspur at +1000. Chelsea could be one of the big movers before the transfer deadline ends next week, as media reports suggest they might be able to pry versatile wing-back Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain away from Arsenal.

Speaking of the Gunners, Liverpool (+110) hosts Arsenal (+230, +255 for a draw on the three-way moneyline) on Sunday in what stands as the week’s feature match. The team’s last three league matches have all seen at least four goals, so the over at -105 is awfully tempting.

Struggling Bournemouth (+900) hosts Manchester City (-350, +450 draw) on Saturday. With Bournemouth yet to show much on the pitch this season, City (-115 at minus 1.5 goals) is capable of covering the goal line by winning by two or more on the road.

Newcastle United (+125) is having a slow start in its return to the top flight, which is why it is plus money at home West Ham United (+220, +230 draw). In a matchup of two teams that have been consistently inconsistent out of the gate, especially with defending, taking the over on a 2.5 total might be better than picking a winner.

Chelsea (-245) hosts Everton (+700, +340 draw) in one of Sunday’s feature matches. With Everton thinned out in the midfield with Ross Barkley (injury) and Morgan Schneiderlin (suspension) both out, that could leave more room for N’Golo Kante to force the issue and help Chelsea get the win.

Huddersfield Town (+275) will try to make it 3-for-3 as they host Southampton (+105, +230 for the draw). Teams are still getting the measure of Huddersfield, forward Elias Kachunga and the Terriers’ counter-pressing style, while Southampton is also adapting to a new manager in Mauricio Pellegrino. It makes sense to ride with the new guys while they’re winning.

 

 

Manchester United, Chelsea odds move in Premier League futures

OddsSharkAug 17, 2017, 9:32 PM EDT
While one matchweek is the ultimate in small sample sizes, the outcomes have made oddsmakers adjust their prices in English Premier League futures significantly.

Manchester City remain at the top of the board, listed at +130 to be the EPL outright winner at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The big mover was their cross-town rival, as Manchester United have come down slightly to +275 after a four-goal victory in its opener, while Chelsea have doubled to +650 after an embarrassing stumble in their opener at Burnley.

Tottenham Hotspur (+800), which coincidentally will host Chelsea on Sunday, still have an attractive price for bettors looking for the higher-risk but higher-reward play; all the chatter about how they might be less offensively potent whilst displaced to Wembley Stadium overlooks their defense.

The board will be volatile early in the season, especially week to week. If one believes Man United and Romelu Lukaku, Nemanja Matic and Paul Pogba are for real, now might be the best time for believers in Jose Mourinho’s men to get down since the Red Devils won’t face another big power until mid-October.

Conversely, a scan of the fixtures list shows Manchester City will have some big matches in September, including being home to Liverpool and a trip to Chelsea. A stumble might lead to an artificial price rise. Chelsea do present a buy-low opportunity, but they are working without their first-choice starting 11 and have some tough early-season tests.

Among this week’s Premier League fixtures, Manchester United (-275) face short-staffed Swansea (+900, +370 draw) on Saturday. The Red Devils are +105 on the goal line and winning by two should be doable.

Liverpool (-270) host Crystal Palace (+800, +400 draw) in a matchup of teams which each conceded three goals in their openers. The total is an even 3, which means playing the over offers a push as cushion.

On Sunday, Tottenham (+105) host Chelsea (+265, +245 draw). With suspended Gary Cahill off the back line, Chelsea might have trouble containing both Harry Kane and Dede Alli, but with their 0-1 record it will be desperate to batten down and try to get the draw and valuable (in the long run) point.

Newly promoted Huddersfield Town (+140) are still offering plus money for its home opener against Newcastle United (+210, +220 draw) on Sunday. Newcastle had a desultory opening loss, so riding with everyone’s new second-favorite team on sentiment makes some sense.

The matchweek wraps with Manchester City (-355) hosting Everton (+950, +450 draw) on Monday. Everton have won the last three matchups between the teams and offer some upset potential, especially if midfielder Idrissa Gueye contains playmaker Kevin de Bruyne.