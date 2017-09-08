Premier League: Manchester City Favored Over Liverpool

Manchester City is due – overdue, really – for a better result against Liverpool as they clash in the feature game of matchweek 4 of the EPL season.

Manchester City is a -120 favorite against +315 underdog Liverpool with a 3.0 total in their matchup, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The tie pays +285 on the three-way moneyline. Liverpool has owned his matchup, winning four of the last five with one draw.

Man City, which is the favorite to be the EPL outright champion, will be without wing-back Raheem Sterling (suspension), but certainly has the pace and skill to break down the high press Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp likes to use to give his team opportunities on the counter-attack.

Man City’s Sergio Aguero also has five goals in his last six home outings against Liverpool, and the striker has a favorable matchup with Liverpool being reliant on young fullbacks Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez. The teams’ scoring punch suggests the over will go down easily.

Defender Vincent Kompany (calf) is an injury concern for Man City.

Depleted Everton (+265) is a big home underdog against Tottenham Hotspur (+105, +235 draw), which it is winless against in its last nine matchups. With Spurs’ Harry Kane overdue to break through for a goal, the over on the 2.5 total might be a more solid play than trying to pick an outcome.

The tightest three-way moneyline is between Brighton and Hove Albion (+160) and visiting West Bromwich Albion (+195, +200 draw). West Brom has conceded just one goal in three games and manager Tony Pulis should have a tight, well-coached side that’s capable of eking out a draw.

Burnley (+125) hosts winless and goal-less Crystal Palace (+235, +215 draw) on Sunday, with CP manager Frank de Boer possibly needing a win to save his job. It’s justifiable to lay chalk here, especially as striker Chris Wood gets more acclimated to being with Burnley.

Swansea City (+135) hosts Newcastle United (+215, also +215 draw) on Sunday. It’s the Swans debut of new signings Wilfried Bony and Renato Sanches, and the emotional boost from those additions makes it hard to pass up a team getting plus money at its home ground.

Bottom-of-the-table West Ham United (-115) will be desperate for some result on Monday against undefeated newcomer Huddersfield Town (-330, +235 draw). Huddersfield under manager David Wagner is hard to play against, and West Ham United could be in trouble if it doesn’t earn an early reward in its home opener.

In outright champion props, Manchester City has come down to +130, with Manchester United (+200) drawing in as the second favorite. The price on Huddersfield Town (+50000) has dropped by two-thirds.