College Football Week 2 Odds Roundup: Ohio State TD Favorite vs. Oklahoma

One year after handling the Big 12’s best on the road by a margin of three touchdowns, the Ohio State Buckeyes face another challenge from the Oklahoma Sooners.

Ohio State, led by QB J.T. Barrett, is listed as a 7-point favorite against Oklahoma with a 64.5-point total at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Ohio State is 6-1 against the spread in its last seven games against the Big 12. However, the Buckeyes are just 5-9 ATS at Ohio Stadium since the start of the 2015 season.

The total has gone over in seven of Oklahoma’s last eight games on the road.

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are 4.5-point favorites against the Georgia Bulldogs on the Week 2 college football odds with a 57.5-point total. Notre Dame is 6-2 ATS in its last eight games at home in September.

The USC Trojans are 6.5-point favorites against the Stanford Cardinal with a 55-point total. Stanford is 7-2 straight-up in its last nine games against USC. Southern Cal is 8-2 SU and 6-4 ATS in its last 10 home games as a favorite of 6.5 or fewer points.

The Alabama Crimson Tide are heavy 43.5-point chalk against the Fresno State Bulldogs. Fresno State is 0-5 SU in its last five games against the SEC, but 6-1 ATS in its last seven games overall. The total has gone under in six of Alabama’s last seven games at home.

The TCU Horned Frogs are 3.5-point road favorites against the Arkansas Razorbacks with a 59-point total. TCU is 3-7 ATS in its last 10 games. Arkansas is 8-1 ATS in its last nine games against the Big 12.

The Michigan Wolverines are 34.5-point favorites against the Cincinnati Bearcats with a 48.5-point total. Cincinnati is 2-8 ATS in its last 10 games in September. The total has gone over in Michigan’s last four home games in September.

The Penn State Nittany Lions are 21-point favorites against the Pittsburgh Panthers with a 67-point total. Pittsburgh is 4-1 ATS in its last five games against Penn State. The total has gone over in five of Penn State’s last six games in September.

The Louisville Cardinals are 9.5-point road favorites against the North Carolina Tar Heels with a 62.5-point total. Louisville is 4-0 ATS in its last four games against North Carolina, but North Carolina is 11-3 SU in its last 14 home games.

The Oregon Ducks are 14-point favorites against the Nebraska Cornhuskers with a 69-point total. Nebraska is 2-4-1 ATS in its last seven games against the Pac 12. Oregon is 3-7 ATS in its last 10 games.

And the UCLA Bruins are 23-point favorites against the Hawaii Warriors with a 62-point total. Hawaii is 4-6 ATS in its last 10 September road games according to the OddsShark College Football Database. UCLA is 4-11 ATS in its last 15 games.