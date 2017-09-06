AP Photo

Vandeweghe reaches first U.S. Open semifinal

Associated PressSep 6, 2017, 9:36 PM EDT
Leave a comment

NEW YORK — CoCo Vandeweghe’s elimination of top-seeded Karolina Pliskova to reach the U.S. Open semifinals made it three down, one to go for American women.

The 20th-seeded Vandeweghe overpowered 2016 runner-up Pliskova 7-6 (4), 6-3 in a little more than 1+ hours on Wednesday at Flushing Meadows to give the host country at least three of the four semifinal spots.

Pliskova’s loss also means that she will be replaced at No. 1 in the rankings by Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza.

Venus Williams and Sloane Stephens earned berths in the final four a day earlier, setting up the first all-U.S. semi in New York since 2004.

There was a chance of a clean sweep later Wednesday: 15th-seeded Madison Keys of the U.S. was scheduled to face 418th-ranked Kaia Kanepi of Estonia at night in the last women’s quarterfinal.

“It would be even more exciting for you guys,” Vandeweghe told reporters, “to write about if there are two all-American semis.”

Not since 1981 have there been four Americans in the women’s semifinals at the U.S. Open – and it hasn’t happened at any Grand Slam tournament since Wimbledon four years after that.

“American tennis,” Stephens said, “is headed in the right direction.”

The 25-year-old Vandeweghe, a niece of former NBA player and current league executive Kiki Vandeweghe, certainly has her career pointed the right way. She reached her first Grand Slam semifinal at the Australian Open in January and now had made it that far at the U.S. Open for the first time.

Vandeweghe was the junior champion in New York in 2008, but never had success in the main draw until now: Of her previous eight appearances, half ended in the first round, half in the second.

One difference this time at the U.S. Open: Vandeweghe switched coaches midway through the season, teaming up in June with 1987 Wimbledon champion Pat Cash, who was nominated Tuesday for the International Tennis Hall of Fame.

The biggest way in which he’s helped, Vandeweghe said, “is channeling my intensity and tenacity out onto the court and putting it into a singular focus.”

How?

“You will have to ask him how he’s been able to do that. I don’t really know. Maybe it’s like some Jedi mind trick,” said Vandeweghe, who still did not hide her emotions on court, such as when she cracked a racket against the ground after a second consecutive double-fault in the opening set.

Regardless, pretty much everything Vandeweghe did worked against Pliskova, who leads the tour in aces in 2017 but found her top means of attacking opponents neutralized Wednesday.

Vandeweghe wound up with more aces, 5-2, and even produced three service winners.

“My best asset today was making her continually play on her service games. Whether it was not a great return that just got over the net, I know as a big server it’s really annoying when your serve keeps coming back,” Vandeweghe said. “I know that’s what my main focus was – just to get it back, not have her have a free point too easily.”

Pliskova did not exactly heap praise on her opponent afterward.

“Now I can say I was not playing my best tennis this tournament,” she said. “She can play much worse than she was playing today. I can play much better than I was playing today. I didn’t feel the best.”

Pliskova, who is from the Czech Republic, also offered this assessment of Vandeweghe: “She just (has) one plan, so either it’s working or it’s not.”

Pliskova moved up to No. 1 in the rankings after Wimbledon, despite losing in the second round there, and she sounded nonchalant about that brief stay at the top ending. Muguruza, who lost in the fourth round at the U.S. Open, will be the 24th woman to spend time at No. 1 when she rises from No. 3 on Monday.

“I mean, I don’t care,” Pliskova said. “I don’t think something is going to change if you are No. 2. Like, I don’t see any difference between this. So for me, no changes.”

 

Stephens reaches first Grand Slam semifinal in four years

AP Photo
Associated PressSep 5, 2017, 11:55 PM EDT
Leave a comment

 

Sloane Stephens reached her first Grand Slam semifinal since 2013 by beating 16th-seeded Anastasija Sevastova 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (4) at the U.S. Open.

The 83rd-ranked Stephens has won 13 of her past 15 matches. She was one of four American women in the quarterfinals at Flushing Meadows, the most since five made it that far 15 years ago.

Sevastova beat Maria Sharapova in the fourth round and was trying to reach the first major semifinal of her career. She received treatment from a trainer late in the first set Tuesday for a problem with her upper right leg.

Stephens went 11 months between tournaments because of surgery on her left foot in January, returning to competition at Wimbledon in July.

Her ranking was 934th before she reached consecutive semifinals at hard-court tournaments in Toronto and Cincinnati in August.

Her only previous trip to the final four at a major tournament came at the Australian Open four years ago.

 

No. 1 Nadal crushes Dolgopolov, returns to US Open quarters

AP Images
Associated PressSep 4, 2017, 4:41 PM EDT
Leave a comment

NEW YORK (AP) Rafael Nadal easily returned to the U.S. Open quarterfinals for the first time in four years by routing Alexandr Dolgopolov 6-2, 6-4, 6-1 on Monday.

Nadal turned in his most powerful performance yet on a dominant day for the No. 1 seeds, and moved a victory away from a potential semifinal showdown with longtime rival Roger Federer.

Shortly after top-seeded Karolina Pliskova overwhelmed American Jennifer Brady 6-1, 6-0 in just 47 minutes, Nadal punished an opponent who had beaten him in two of the previous three meetings.

He never gave the unseeded Dolgopolov a chance on Monday, breaking serve six times in the 1 hour, 41 minute match.

Federer was trying to keep alive his hopes of the long-awaited first matchup at the U.S. Open with Nadal when he brought an 11-0 record against No. 33 seed Philipp Kohlschreiber into their night matchup.

Nadal hadn’t reached the quarterfinals in Flushing Meadows since the last of his two U.S. Open titles in 2013. He advanced to face No. 9 David Goffin or unseeded teenager Andrey Rublev.

Nadal had dropped the first set in the two previous rounds but he was locked in from the start of his 50th U.S. Open victory, never losing serve and facing just two break points.

The second match of the day at Arthur Ashe Stadium started perhaps a little earlier than expected, thanks to the ease of Pliskova’s victory.

Two days after having to fight off a match point to advance, the Czech ran her unseeded opponent off the court as fans were still just filing into the grounds at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

The Czech won 22 of 24 points on her first serve, broke Brady’s serve six times and advanced to face either No. 20 CoCo Vandeweghe or unseeded Lucie Safarova.

“Sometimes you just need to have some of those matches where you can just really get through it. You don’t even know why, but the game improves so much,” Pliskova said. “So I didn’t change anything. I didn’t even practice yesterday. So there is nothing really what I did different. But I just felt much better.”

Pliskova was the runner-up to Angelique Kerber at Flushing Meadows last year and needs to get back to the final in order to remain atop the WTA rankings.

She wouldn’t have much problem if she plays as she did in a nearly flawless fourth-round performance, looking nothing like the player who nearly went home a round earlier.

Pliskova also played the first match on Ashe on Saturday. She dropped the first set and had to fight off a match point in the second before rallying to beat No. 27 Zhang Shuai 3-6, 7-5, 6-4.

This time, she raced to a 4-0 lead against an obviously nervous opponent, then won the second set in even more lopsided fashion. She won 25 points to just seven for Brady in the second set.

“I felt like she was playing pretty well today. I didn’t play my best. Maybe I gave her the opportunity to play well,” Brady said. “But, you know, I think she was hitting her spots and her serves well. She came out playing, I felt, like the No. 1 player.”

Former champion Juan Martin del Potro, the No. 24 seed, faced sixth-seeded Dominic Thiem, with the winner getting Federer if the five-time champion can improve his 31-1 record in night matches at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Women’s No. 4 Elina Svitolina meets No. 15 seed Madison Keys in the nightcap.

Keys and Vandeweghe are trying to join fellow Americans Venus Williams and Sloane Stephens into the women’s quarters.

More AP tennis coverage: – https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis