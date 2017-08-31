Notre Dame Opens Season As Large Favorite Against Temple Owls

Aug 31, 2017
The betting lines for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish’s season opener are set right in “statement victory” range for a team aiming to turn the page on a subpar season.

The Fighting Irish and quarterback Brandon Wimbush are listed as 18.5-point favorites against the Temple Owls with a 55-point total in their matchup on Saturday, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Over the past seven years under coach Brian Kelly, Notre Dame is 15-2 straight-up and 7-9-1 against the spread in home games where it was favored by at least 14.0 points, according to the OddsShark College Football Database. The Fighting Irish are also just 2-4 both SU and ATS in their last six games at Notre Dame Stadium.

The big line also stems from Temple, which was 10-4 SU and 12-2 ATS in 2016 while winning the American Athletic Conference, being a team in transition with first-year coach Geoff Collins and a still-open quarterback competition. The Owls have a promising true freshman QB in Troy Centeio, but it might be too soon to expect him to handle a full game, especially a season opener at Notre Dame.

Temple’s year-over-year roster turnover exacted a toll on its offensive line, pass rush and front seven. The Owls, who are 6-1 ATS in their last seven road games, do have a shot at slowing Notre Dame down if RB Ryquell Armstead and their well-stocked receiving corps keep the first-down chains moving regularly.

Notre Dame was 4-8 SU and ATS last season, but looks loaded on offense, where Wimbush will be working with a receiving corps of Equanimeous St. Brown (6-foot-5), Miles Boykin (6-4), and Chase Claypool (6-4) that has more height than a low-major college basketball team. Notre Dame has four offensive linemen back, which in the long run might help with improving a rushing attack that ranked a dismal 80th in the country last season.

On the other side of the ball, Notre Dame’s defense against Temple’s offense, both units have been overhauled significantly since last season. Whichever one settles down first could dictate the flow of the game – and how high the combined total rises.  As noted, Temple will probably use at least two quarterbacks, but the Fighting Irish, with linchpins such as LB Nyles Morgan and CB-S Julian Clarke, will also line up in a 4-2-5 defense for the first time. Notre Dame brought in a new defensive coordinator, Mike Elko, after finishing 62nd in points allowed in 2016.

Notre Dame is 7-3 SU and 6-3-1 ATS in its last 10 home games in September. The total has gone under in four of Temple’s last five road games on the college football betting lines.

Alabama touchdown favorite against Florida State to highlight college football slate

Aug 30, 2017
The Alabama Crimson Tide typically get the job done in tough early-season tests, if not with much room to spare on the scoreboard.

In the most anticipated Week 1 game – preseason No. 1 against No. 3 – Alabama is listed as a seven-point favorite against the Florida State Seminoles with a 49.5-point total for their matchup in Atlanta, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

During the Nick Saban era, Alabama is 6-1 straight-up and 3-4 against the spread during games in September when it was favored by 10 or fewer points.

Alabama, led by sophomore QB Jalen Hurts, is however 8-1 ATS in its last nine games in Week 1. Florida State, which counters with its own sophomore QB in Deondre Francois, has had the total go over| 17 of its last 24 games as an underdog.

The Michigan Wolverines are favored by 3.5 points on the Week 1 college football odds against the Florida Gators, with a 45-point total in their matchup in Arlington. Michigan is 6-2 SU and ATS in its last eight games in Week 1. Florida is 1-7 ATS in its last eight games against the Big Ten.

The Ohio State Buckeyes are 21.5-point road favorites against the Indiana Hoosiers, with a 57.5-point total in their Thursday matchup. Ohio State is 0-6 ATS in its last six games against Indiana. The total has gone under in six of Indiana’s last seven games as an underdog.

The Navy Midshipmen are nine-point favorites against the Florida Atlantic Owls in a Friday matchup. Navy is 6-0 SU and 5-1 ATS in its last six games in September. Florida Atlantic is 0-15 SU and 7-8 ATS in its last 15 games as an underdog of at least 7.5 points.

The USC Trojans are 27-point favorites against the Western Michigan Broncos, with a 58.5-point total. The total has gone under in seven of Southern Cal’s last nine games. Western Michigan is 6-0 ATS in its last six games as an underdog of 27.5 points or more.

The Louisville Cardinals are 24.5-point favorites against the Purdue Boilermakers with a 69-point total in their neutral-site matchup in Indianapolis. The total has gone over in eight of Louisville’s last 10 games as a favorite of 25 points or less. The total has gone over in 10 of Purdue’s last 12 games as an underdog.

The UCLA Bruins are 3.5-point favorites against the Texas A&M Aggies with a 56.5-point total in a Sunday matchup. Texas A&M is 2-6 ATS in its last eight games as an underdog of 3.5 points or less. UCLA is 0-5 ATS in its last five games against the SEC.

The Virginia Tech Hokies are four-point favorites against the West Virginia Mountaineers with a 51.5-point total in a Sunday matchup in Washington, D.C. The favored team is 9-2 SU and 8-3 ATS in its last 11 games in this matchup. Four of the last five games in this matchup have gone under.

And the Tennessee Volunteers are favored by three points against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at sports betting sites, with a 56-point total in their Monday matchup in Atlanta. Tennessee is 1-3 ATS in its last four games as a favorite of 3.5 points or less. The total has gone under in Georgia Tech’s last four games on a Monday.

USC's Sam Darnold enters season as Heisman Trophy betting favorite

Aug 15, 2017
While being Hollywood-adjacent gives Southern Cal’s Sam Darnold a huge platform for a Heisman Trophy campaign, recent history shows being an early favorite often works against a player’s chance of being voted college football’s most outstanding player.

Darnold, the sophomore quarterback for the USC Trojans, is listed as the +400 favorite on the odds to win the 2017 Heisman Trophy at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The top tier of the board also includes Penn State RB Saquon Barkley (+700), Oklahoma Sooners QB Baker Mayfield (+800), Louisville QB and reigning Heisman winner Lamar Jackson (+800),  and Ohio State QB J.T. Barrett (+800).

At the outset of the 2016 season, the board was topped by talents such as Christian McCaffrey and Deshaun Watson. Jackson was listed at +1800 early in the season.

Darnold is certainly worthy of 2018 NFL draft hype, but as a pocket passer likely will need numbers in the range of 4,000 yards and 40 TD passes to have a shot. Doing so will require quickly building rapport with a USC receiving corps that lost the sure hands that latched on to 44 per cent of Darnold’s 2016 yardage, so how Darnold gets up to speed with ballyhooed frosh WR Joseph Lewis will be essential.

Similarly, Mayfield has also lost his three best skill-position complements to the NFL. Being a finalist as a sophomore or junior, as Mayfield was, usually doesn’t portend winning; it often just means a player has hit his ceiling with Heisman voters. The debate over how Jackson’s game will translate to the NFL could also give voters pause about picking him again, unless he somehow tops his 2016 total of 51 total touchdowns (passing and rushing).

The last three running backs selected all gained at least 1,650 yards, and if he stays healthy Barkley is capable of exceeding that total in a Penn State spread offense where QB Trace McSorley (+3300) will keep opponents from putting eight defenders in the box. The Big Ten has not had a Heisman winner in the last 10 seasons, its longest drought since a 15-year span a generation ago (1976-90).

Five of the last 10 Heisman winners have hailed from the SEC, which has by far the largest media footprint of any conference in the nation. With some further research, one can zero in on playing a hunch on the Heisman Trophy betting lines between one of the many SEC running backs on the board, including Alabama’s Bo Scarbrough (+1400), Louisiana State’s Derrius Guice (+1200) and Georgia’s Nick Chubb (+2500).

Of those three, Guice, who averaged almost 162 yards across his eight starts in 2016, might be the most likely to get credit for his team’s success. It’s hard to imagine another ‘Bama back winning so soon after the 1,943-yard season Derrick Henry had while winning the Heisman in 2015.

Three of the last six winners, including Jackson, played for teams that heretofore had never had a Heisman winner. That is more of a cluster than a trend, since prior to Baylor’s Robert Griffin III in 2011, the last player to bring his team its first Heisman was in 1994.