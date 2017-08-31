Getty Images

Champion filly Songbird retired after 2nd loss in 15 starts

Associated PressAug 31, 2017, 9:16 PM EDT
Champion filly Songbird has been retired five days after she lost for just the second time in 15 career starts.

Owner Rick Porter of Fox Hill Farm said Thursday that he made the decision after an examination showed an enlargement of both of the 4-year-old filly’s hind suspensory ligaments.

Porter said it would be dangerous for Songbird to continue training and veterinarian Larry Bramlage wasn’t optimistic that the situation would improve in time.

Last Saturday, Songbird lost by a neck to longshot Forever Unbridled in the Grade 1 Personal Ensign at Saratoga. Her season debut had been delayed while she recovered from bone bruising last winter.

Songbird had 13 wins and two seconds in 15 career starts and earnings of $4,692,000. She won Eclipse Awards as champion 2-year-old filly in 2015 and champion 3-year-old filly last year. She was trained by Jerry Hollendorfer and ridden by fellow Hall of Famer Mike Smith.

She won 11 straight races in her first two seasons on the track. She won the 2015 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies and finished second to Beholder by a nose in last year’s BC Distaff.

“She meant a lot to every single person in the stable, from the grooms and hot walkers on up to the trainer,” Hollendorfer said.

Steps taken to improve horse safety after 17 deaths NY track


Associated PressAug 22, 2017, 2:13 PM EDT
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (AP) Additional safety measures are being implemented at Saratoga Race Course after the deaths of 17 horses on the grounds so far this year.

The New York state Gaming Commission announced Monday the enhanced measures include more veterinarians at the track during training hours.

The agency says the steps are being taken along with the New York Thoroughbred Horsemen’s Association and the New York Racing Association, which operates Saratoga, Belmont and Aqueduct.

The 17 horse deaths as of Monday are one more than the 2016 total. This year’s deaths include eight on the main track or turf course and at the Oklahoma Track, the training facility.

Eight others have occurred during races since the season began July 21. The other death was a non-racing fatality.

Collected holds off Arrogate in $1 million Pacific Classic

Associated PressAug 20, 2017, 1:54 PM EDT
DEL MAR, Calif. (AP) Collected beat 3-5 favorite Arrogate by a half-length in the $1 million Pacific Classic on Saturday, giving Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert a 1-2 finish at Del Mar.

Ridden by Martin Garcia, Collected ran 1 1/4 miles for the first time in 2:00.70 at the seaside track north of San Diego. He paid $8, $2.80 and $2.20 as the 3-1 second choice.

The 4-year-old chestnut colt held off the furious late rush of Arrogate, the richest thoroughbred in racing history who was trying to bounce back from a stunning fourth-place finish in the San Diego Handicap last month on the same track. That defeat snapped Arrogate’s seven-race winning streak.

“It was just a mistake to run him in the San Diego,” Baffert said. “I was so eager, like everybody else, to watch him run again.”

Arrogate returned $2.60 and $2.10 as the overwhelming 3-5 favorite. He has seven wins in 10 career starts and earnings of over $17 million.

Accelerate, who beat Arrogate by 15 1/4 lengths in the San Diego, was another 3 3/4 lengths back in third. He paid $2.20.

Baffert earned his fifth Pacific Classic victory, one behind the late Bobby Frankel. He watched the race on the big video board in the paddock rather than in the stands and stared at the screen with arms folded when Arrogate came up short yet again.

“He ran a good race, but we expect to see something else,” Baffert said.

Collected led all the way, while Accelerate chased him in second and Arrogate stalked them both in the third spot.

Coming down the stretch, Arrogate rallied hard with Hall of Fame jockey Mike Smith furiously working his whip on both sides.

“Better than the last one, but it’s not good enough,” Smith said. “He’s not running his A race. I’m not even sure he’s running his B race, to be honest with you, and he’s still only getting beat a little bit.”

Collected became the first 4-year-old to win since Richard’s Kid in 2009. The colt is 4-0 this year.

Curlin Road, co-owned by Colorado Avalanche defenseman Erik Johnson, finished fourth in the seven-horse field. Hard Aces was fifth, followed by Royal Albert Hall and Donworth, who was second in the San Diego.

In other stakes:

– Hunt found a hole on the rail and rallied to win the $250,000 Del Mar Handicap by 3 1/4 lengths to earn a berth in the BC Turf in November. Ridden by Flavien Prat, Ireland-bred Hunt ran 1 3/8 miles on turf in 2:14.93 and paid $8.80 to win at 3-1 odds. Itsinthepost, the 5-2 favorite, was second. Flamboyant was another head back in third.