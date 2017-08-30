Alabama touchdown favorite against Florida State to highlight college football slate

OddsSharkAug 30, 2017, 9:22 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The Alabama Crimson Tide typically get the job done in tough early-season tests, if not with much room to spare on the scoreboard.

In the most anticipated Week 1 game – preseason No. 1 against No. 3 – Alabama is listed as a seven-point favorite against the Florida State Seminoles with a 49.5-point total for their matchup in Atlanta, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

During the Nick Saban era, Alabama is 6-1 straight-up and 3-4 against the spread during games in September when it was favored by 10 or fewer points.

Alabama, led by sophomore QB Jalen Hurts, is however 8-1 ATS in its last nine games in Week 1. Florida State, which counters with its own sophomore QB in Deondre Francois, has had the total go over| 17 of its last 24 games as an underdog.

The Michigan Wolverines are favored by 3.5 points on the Week 1 college football odds against the Florida Gators, with a 45-point total in their matchup in Arlington. Michigan is 6-2 SU and ATS in its last eight games in Week 1. Florida is 1-7 ATS in its last eight games against the Big Ten.

The Ohio State Buckeyes are 21.5-point road favorites against the Indiana Hoosiers, with a 57.5-point total in their Thursday matchup. Ohio State is 0-6 ATS in its last six games against Indiana. The total has gone under in six of Indiana’s last seven games as an underdog.

The Navy Midshipmen are nine-point favorites against the Florida Atlantic Owls in a Friday matchup. Navy is 6-0 SU and 5-1 ATS in its last six games in September. Florida Atlantic is 0-15 SU and 7-8 ATS in its last 15 games as an underdog of at least 7.5 points.

The USC Trojans are 27-point favorites against the Western Michigan Broncos, with a 58.5-point total. The total has gone under in seven of Southern Cal’s last nine games. Western Michigan is 6-0 ATS in its last six games as an underdog of 27.5 points or more.

The Louisville Cardinals are 24.5-point favorites against the Purdue Boilermakers with a 69-point total in their neutral-site matchup in Indianapolis. The total has gone over in eight of Louisville’s last 10 games as a favorite of 25 points or less. The total has gone over in 10 of Purdue’s last 12 games as an underdog.

The UCLA Bruins are 3.5-point favorites against the Texas A&M Aggies with a 56.5-point total in a Sunday matchup. Texas A&M is 2-6 ATS in its last eight games as an underdog of 3.5 points or less. UCLA is 0-5 ATS in its last five games against the SEC.

The Virginia Tech Hokies are four-point favorites against the West Virginia Mountaineers with a 51.5-point total in a Sunday matchup in Washington, D.C. The favored team is 9-2 SU and 8-3 ATS in its last 11 games in this matchup. Four of the last five games in this matchup have gone under.

And the Tennessee Volunteers are favored by three points against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at sports betting sites, with a 56-point total in their Monday matchup in Atlanta. Tennessee is 1-3 ATS in its last four games as a favorite of 3.5 points or less. The total has gone under in Georgia Tech’s last four games on a Monday.

USC’s Sam Darnold enters season as Heisman Trophy betting favorite

OddsSharkAug 15, 2017, 7:25 PM EDT
Leave a comment

While being Hollywood-adjacent gives Southern Cal’s Sam Darnold a huge platform for a Heisman Trophy campaign, recent history shows being an early favorite often works against a player’s chance of being voted college football’s most outstanding player.

Darnold, the sophomore quarterback for the USC Trojans, is listed as the +400 favorite on the odds to win the 2017 Heisman Trophy at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The top tier of the board also includes Penn State RB Saquon Barkley (+700), Oklahoma Sooners QB Baker Mayfield (+800), Louisville QB and reigning Heisman winner Lamar Jackson (+800),  and Ohio State QB J.T. Barrett (+800).

At the outset of the 2016 season, the board was topped by talents such as Christian McCaffrey and Deshaun Watson. Jackson was listed at +1800 early in the season.

Darnold is certainly worthy of 2018 NFL draft hype, but as a pocket passer likely will need numbers in the range of 4,000 yards and 40 TD passes to have a shot. Doing so will require quickly building rapport with a USC receiving corps that lost the sure hands that latched on to 44 per cent of Darnold’s 2016 yardage, so how Darnold gets up to speed with ballyhooed frosh WR Joseph Lewis will be essential.

Similarly, Mayfield has also lost his three best skill-position complements to the NFL. Being a finalist as a sophomore or junior, as Mayfield was, usually doesn’t portend winning; it often just means a player has hit his ceiling with Heisman voters. The debate over how Jackson’s game will translate to the NFL could also give voters pause about picking him again, unless he somehow tops his 2016 total of 51 total touchdowns (passing and rushing).

The last three running backs selected all gained at least 1,650 yards, and if he stays healthy Barkley is capable of exceeding that total in a Penn State spread offense where QB Trace McSorley (+3300) will keep opponents from putting eight defenders in the box. The Big Ten has not had a Heisman winner in the last 10 seasons, its longest drought since a 15-year span a generation ago (1976-90).

Five of the last 10 Heisman winners have hailed from the SEC, which has by far the largest media footprint of any conference in the nation. With some further research, one can zero in on playing a hunch on the Heisman Trophy betting lines between one of the many SEC running backs on the board, including Alabama’s Bo Scarbrough (+1400), Louisiana State’s Derrius Guice (+1200) and Georgia’s Nick Chubb (+2500).

Of those three, Guice, who averaged almost 162 yards across his eight starts in 2016, might be the most likely to get credit for his team’s success. It’s hard to imagine another ‘Bama back winning so soon after the 1,943-yard season Derrick Henry had while winning the Heisman in 2015.

Three of the last six winners, including Jackson, played for teams that heretofore had never had a Heisman winner. That is more of a cluster than a trend, since prior to Baylor’s Robert Griffin III in 2011, the last player to bring his team its first Heisman was in 1994.

Alabama favored on college football futures, but undervalued teams abound

OddsSharkAug 9, 2017, 3:48 PM EDT
Leave a comment

College football is overdue for a season that’s a departure from its hierarchical norms, which could pay off big-time for bettors who take a team that’s just a little outside the radar screen.

With the season due to kick off in a few weeks, the Alabama Crimson Tide (+275) are the heavy favorite on the odds to win the national championship at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Coach Nick Saban’s juggernaut still averaged nearly 39 points per game last season while breaking in then-freshman QB Jalen Hurts and, of course, they always reload on defense. Alabama’s schedule is also set up in a way that allow them plenty of time to recover if they lose to the Florida State Seminoles (+700) in their season opener in Atlanta on September 2.

The top tier of the board also includes the Ohio State Buckeyes (+600) and senior QB J.T. Barrett, who likely have the best shot at an undefeated regular season of any Power 5 team.

The prices on the USC Trojans (+700) and aforementioned Florida State probably reflects those programs’ traditions and their current raw talent – both USC and FSU have dynamic redshirt sophomore QBs in Deondre Francois and Sam Darnold, respectively – more than their on-field consistency.

It’s pragmatic to go with any of the big four. College football hasn’t seen a first-time national champion since the 1996 Florida Gators. However, if that’s not stirring enough, there are some darkhorses.

The Oklahoma State Cowboys (+5000) have a prolific offense behind QB Mason Rudolph and will have home field when they play the Oklahoma Sooners (+1400) in their rivalry game in November. Coach Mike Gundy’s Pokes also signaled last season that they can peak at the end of the year.

The Big 12 also offers the West Virginia Mountaineers (+10000), who are plugging transfer QB Will Grier into what was a top-20 offense. With the Big 12 adding a championship game, that could help it get its first representative in the College Football Playoff.

Out on the west coast, the Oregon Ducks (+7500) have something new to them – a returning starting QB in Justin Herbert – as well as a new coach, Willie Taggart, who was a turnaround artist at his last two stops. Oregon was in the national championship game two years ago, and teams that have been near the top typically have greater capacity to bounce right back up after a losing season.

The reigning champion Clemson Tigers (+2800) will still possess a stout defense, but the loss of QB Deshaun Watson to the NFL is too much to overcome.

 