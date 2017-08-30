Alabama touchdown favorite against Florida State to highlight college football slate

The Alabama Crimson Tide typically get the job done in tough early-season tests, if not with much room to spare on the scoreboard.

In the most anticipated Week 1 game – preseason No. 1 against No. 3 – Alabama is listed as a seven-point favorite against the Florida State Seminoles with a 49.5-point total for their matchup in Atlanta, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

During the Nick Saban era, Alabama is 6-1 straight-up and 3-4 against the spread during games in September when it was favored by 10 or fewer points.

Alabama, led by sophomore QB Jalen Hurts, is however 8-1 ATS in its last nine games in Week 1. Florida State, which counters with its own sophomore QB in Deondre Francois, has had the total go over| 17 of its last 24 games as an underdog.

The Michigan Wolverines are favored by 3.5 points on the Week 1 college football odds against the Florida Gators, with a 45-point total in their matchup in Arlington. Michigan is 6-2 SU and ATS in its last eight games in Week 1. Florida is 1-7 ATS in its last eight games against the Big Ten.

The Ohio State Buckeyes are 21.5-point road favorites against the Indiana Hoosiers, with a 57.5-point total in their Thursday matchup. Ohio State is 0-6 ATS in its last six games against Indiana. The total has gone under in six of Indiana’s last seven games as an underdog.

The Navy Midshipmen are nine-point favorites against the Florida Atlantic Owls in a Friday matchup. Navy is 6-0 SU and 5-1 ATS in its last six games in September. Florida Atlantic is 0-15 SU and 7-8 ATS in its last 15 games as an underdog of at least 7.5 points.

The USC Trojans are 27-point favorites against the Western Michigan Broncos, with a 58.5-point total. The total has gone under in seven of Southern Cal’s last nine games. Western Michigan is 6-0 ATS in its last six games as an underdog of 27.5 points or more.

The Louisville Cardinals are 24.5-point favorites against the Purdue Boilermakers with a 69-point total in their neutral-site matchup in Indianapolis. The total has gone over in eight of Louisville’s last 10 games as a favorite of 25 points or less. The total has gone over in 10 of Purdue’s last 12 games as an underdog.

The UCLA Bruins are 3.5-point favorites against the Texas A&M Aggies with a 56.5-point total in a Sunday matchup. Texas A&M is 2-6 ATS in its last eight games as an underdog of 3.5 points or less. UCLA is 0-5 ATS in its last five games against the SEC.

The Virginia Tech Hokies are four-point favorites against the West Virginia Mountaineers with a 51.5-point total in a Sunday matchup in Washington, D.C. The favored team is 9-2 SU and 8-3 ATS in its last 11 games in this matchup. Four of the last five games in this matchup have gone under.

And the Tennessee Volunteers are favored by three points against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at sports betting sites, with a 56-point total in their Monday matchup in Atlanta. Tennessee is 1-3 ATS in its last four games as a favorite of 3.5 points or less. The total has gone under in Georgia Tech’s last four games on a Monday.