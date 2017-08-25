Favored Liverpool vs. Arsenal showdown highlight of Week 3 EPL betting board

OddsSharkAug 25, 2017, 10:10 AM EDT
Heading into the final round of games before the transfer deadline and an international break, English Premier League futures are a two-horse race.

Manchester City retains top odds at +150 (slightly higher than a week ago) to be the EPL’s outright winner while Manchester United is a close second favorite after dropping to +200 (from +275) at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

From there the board spreads out to Chelsea at +550 and Tottenham Hotspur at +1000. Chelsea could be one of the big movers before the transfer deadline ends next week, as media reports suggest they might be able to pry versatile wing-back Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain away from Arsenal.

Speaking of the Gunners, Liverpool (+110) hosts Arsenal (+230, +255 for a draw on the three-way moneyline) on Sunday in what stands as the week’s feature match. The team’s last three league matches have all seen at least four goals, so the over at -105 is awfully tempting.

Struggling Bournemouth (+900) hosts Manchester City (-350, +450 draw) on Saturday. With Bournemouth yet to show much on the pitch this season, City (-115 at minus 1.5 goals) is capable of covering the goal line by winning by two or more on the road.

Newcastle United (+125) is having a slow start in its return to the top flight, which is why it is plus money at home West Ham United (+220, +230 draw). In a matchup of two teams that have been consistently inconsistent out of the gate, especially with defending, taking the over on a 2.5 total might be better than picking a winner.

Chelsea (-245) hosts Everton (+700, +340 draw) in one of Sunday’s feature matches. With Everton thinned out in the midfield with Ross Barkley (injury) and Morgan Schneiderlin (suspension) both out, that could leave more room for N’Golo Kante to force the issue and help Chelsea get the win.

Huddersfield Town (+275) will try to make it 3-for-3 as they host Southampton (+105, +230 for the draw). Teams are still getting the measure of Huddersfield, forward Elias Kachunga and the Terriers’ counter-pressing style, while Southampton is also adapting to a new manager in Mauricio Pellegrino. It makes sense to ride with the new guys while they’re winning.

 

 

Manchester United, Chelsea odds move in Premier League futures

OddsSharkAug 17, 2017, 9:32 PM EDT
While one matchweek is the ultimate in small sample sizes, the outcomes have made oddsmakers adjust their prices in English Premier League futures significantly.

Manchester City remain at the top of the board, listed at +130 to be the EPL outright winner at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The big mover was their cross-town rival, as Manchester United have come down slightly to +275 after a four-goal victory in its opener, while Chelsea have doubled to +650 after an embarrassing stumble in their opener at Burnley.

Tottenham Hotspur (+800), which coincidentally will host Chelsea on Sunday, still have an attractive price for bettors looking for the higher-risk but higher-reward play; all the chatter about how they might be less offensively potent whilst displaced to Wembley Stadium overlooks their defense.

The board will be volatile early in the season, especially week to week. If one believes Man United and Romelu Lukaku, Nemanja Matic and Paul Pogba are for real, now might be the best time for believers in Jose Mourinho’s men to get down since the Red Devils won’t face another big power until mid-October.

Conversely, a scan of the fixtures list shows Manchester City will have some big matches in September, including being home to Liverpool and a trip to Chelsea. A stumble might lead to an artificial price rise. Chelsea do present a buy-low opportunity, but they are working without their first-choice starting 11 and have some tough early-season tests.

Among this week’s Premier League fixtures, Manchester United (-275) face short-staffed Swansea (+900, +370 draw) on Saturday. The Red Devils are +105 on the goal line and winning by two should be doable.

Liverpool (-270) host Crystal Palace (+800, +400 draw) in a matchup of teams which each conceded three goals in their openers. The total is an even 3, which means playing the over offers a push as cushion.

On Sunday, Tottenham (+105) host Chelsea (+265, +245 draw). With suspended Gary Cahill off the back line, Chelsea might have trouble containing both Harry Kane and Dede Alli, but with their 0-1 record it will be desperate to batten down and try to get the draw and valuable (in the long run) point.

Newly promoted Huddersfield Town (+140) are still offering plus money for its home opener against Newcastle United (+210, +220 draw) on Sunday. Newcastle had a desultory opening loss, so riding with everyone’s new second-favorite team on sentiment makes some sense.

The matchweek wraps with Manchester City (-355) hosting Everton (+950, +450 draw) on Monday. Everton have won the last three matchups between the teams and offer some upset potential, especially if midfielder Idrissa Gueye contains playmaker Kevin de Bruyne.

Manchester City favored for title, Kane for top scorer on EPL odds

OddsSharkAug 11, 2017, 7:43 AM EDT
Manchester City enters the English Premier League season as the favorite to top the table at the end of next May.

With the EPL season kicking off Friday, Man City is listed at +185 on the odds win the Premier League championship at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Defending champion Chelsea (+325) and Manchester United (+325) are the closest contenders, before a big drop-off to Tottenham Hotspur (+900).

Manchester City have made major roster upgrades and manager Pep Guardiola has had a full season to get a better read on his players’ capabilities. But what’s probably going to make or break the Sky Blues is the health of defender Vincent Kompany, who’s struggled to stay healthy for the last three seasons.

Chelsea remains a solid play, particularly after adding Alvaro Mota to their front line. Odds of greater than 3/1 on a defending champion are hard to pass up. The price on Manchester United, which was sixth last season, might stem from their popularity and the fact that manager Jose Mourinho delivered titles during his second season with each of the other four teams he’s guided (including twice with Chelsea).

Tottenham has been faded in the preseason prognostications, mostly on the assumption they will be thrown off due to using Wembley Stadium as a temporary home due to stadium construction. However, one of the league’s most explosive offenses will be moving to a bigger pitch, and they still have their airtight back line with Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen as centre-backs.

Tottenham’s Harry Kane (+275), the two-time reigning Golden Boot winner, is the chalk pick in top scorer futures. But it is possible the Spurs’ move will affect the volume the chances Kane gets in home games.

Man United’s Romelu Lukaku (+400) should have the supporting cast to have a big season. Man City’s Sergio Aguero (+550) and Gabriel Jesus (+800) could end up cancelling out each other. With Arsenal out of Champions League, Alexandre Lacazette (+1100) might have the extra energy to take a shot.

In first week matches of note, Arsenal (-210) faces Leicester (+550, draw +350) in the lone game on Friday. Arsenal has just one win in its last seven season openers, but it should be different this time since they had a confidence-builder in the Community Shield game against Chelsea last weekend.

Tottenham (-155) opens on the road against Newcastle United (+400, +290 for the tie). Newcastle added little during the transfer period and Tottenham should be capable of beating the 1.0-goal line, which pays +120.

Manchester City (-325) should have a full complement of talent when it takes on Brighton and Hove Albion (+900) on Saturday. City is -110 on the goal line.

Crystal Palace (-130) gets the privilege of welcoming Huddersfield Town (+380, +250 for the draw) to the top flight. This might be an instance where taking the newcomers Huddersfield to eke out a point pays out.

Man United opens at home against West Ham United on Sunday. The Reds are -110 on the goal line (1.5 goals) and will be looking to make a statement with a decisive victory.