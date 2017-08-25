Favored Liverpool vs. Arsenal showdown highlight of Week 3 EPL betting board

Heading into the final round of games before the transfer deadline and an international break, English Premier League futures are a two-horse race.

Manchester City retains top odds at +150 (slightly higher than a week ago) to be the EPL’s outright winner while Manchester United is a close second favorite after dropping to +200 (from +275) at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

From there the board spreads out to Chelsea at +550 and Tottenham Hotspur at +1000. Chelsea could be one of the big movers before the transfer deadline ends next week, as media reports suggest they might be able to pry versatile wing-back Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain away from Arsenal.

Speaking of the Gunners, Liverpool (+110) hosts Arsenal (+230, +255 for a draw on the three-way moneyline) on Sunday in what stands as the week’s feature match. The team’s last three league matches have all seen at least four goals, so the over at -105 is awfully tempting.

Struggling Bournemouth (+900) hosts Manchester City (-350, +450 draw) on Saturday. With Bournemouth yet to show much on the pitch this season, City (-115 at minus 1.5 goals) is capable of covering the goal line by winning by two or more on the road.

Newcastle United (+125) is having a slow start in its return to the top flight, which is why it is plus money at home West Ham United (+220, +230 draw). In a matchup of two teams that have been consistently inconsistent out of the gate, especially with defending, taking the over on a 2.5 total might be better than picking a winner.

Chelsea (-245) hosts Everton (+700, +340 draw) in one of Sunday’s feature matches. With Everton thinned out in the midfield with Ross Barkley (injury) and Morgan Schneiderlin (suspension) both out, that could leave more room for N’Golo Kante to force the issue and help Chelsea get the win.

Huddersfield Town (+275) will try to make it 3-for-3 as they host Southampton (+105, +230 for the draw). Teams are still getting the measure of Huddersfield, forward Elias Kachunga and the Terriers’ counter-pressing style, while Southampton is also adapting to a new manager in Mauricio Pellegrino. It makes sense to ride with the new guys while they’re winning.