Mayweather vs. McGregor odds move closer to parity as fight nears

OddsSharkAug 24, 2017, 12:06 AM EDT

While no one can say with certainty how Conor McGregor will fare in a boxing ring when it matters, his price is lower than that of Buster Douglas before his epic heavyweight upset of Mike Tyson back in 1990.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. is a -400 betting favorite to defeat the +300 underdog McGregor in their boxing match on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

A deluge of action on McGregor from bettors looking for a big payout has continually squeezed the lines closer and closer since the first rumblings about McGregor, the two-division UFC champion, making a combat sports cross-over to fight the 49-0 Mayweather. At one point, Mayweather was a -2250 favorite with McGregor coming back at +950.

It’s a scheduled 12-round match, with the fighters slated to compete at 154 pounds and wear 10-ounce gloves, which are 2½ times heaver than what McGregor wears in the UFC.

While everyone has an opinion about how the bout might play out, straight-up wagering might not be the way to go on Saturday. The 40-year-old Mayweather, who has been laid off just two weeks shy of two years, still has to show he has the timing that has made him one of the greatest defensive boxers of all time.

With McGregor getting mixed reviews on the boxing skills he’s exhibited in sparring sessions, Mayweather at -125 for a victory by knockout, technical knockout or disqualification on the betting props for Saturday’s fight offers a fair return.

Mayweather winning by decision – the way he wins most of his fights against full-time boxers  – pays +250. McGregor is at +350 on the KO/TKO/DQ prop and +1200 for a win by decision, which is far and away the least likely outcome.

McGregor, at age 26, is much younger and has fought much more recently than Mayweather and will also come in with a reach advantage. Mayweather has had some difficulty in the past adapting to southpaws, so there might be some openings for McGregor to land some shots early.

McGregor will also keep face if he goes the distance, win or lose, so that aforementioned +250 on Mayweather by decision could pan out as a safe play.

Those who are true believers in “Mystic Mac” can also take him to win in the first four rounds, which pays out at odds of +500.

As far as odds on how many rounds the fight will go, the under is plus money up until 6.5 rounds, and does not drop to 2/1 until under 4.0 rounds, which pays +200. There is plus money on the over starting at 8.0 rounds.

Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor superfight betting props expand at sportsbooks

OddsSharkJul 28, 2017, 2:30 PM EDT

Four weeks out from the most hyped fight in recent memory, there’s plenty of betting fodder on offer – just not in the straight-up wagering.

The price on Floyd Mayweather remains high, with “Money” a -600 favorite to defeat +400 underdog Conor McGregor in their scheduled August 26 boxing match at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

The line on Mayweather is actually better than it has been in some of his recent fights against actual boxers, which might reflect (a) the public’s adululation of McGregor is too good to pass up and (b) a dawning realization that Mayweather has been out of the ring for nearly two full years.

Ultimately, of course, it is McGregor who is stepping out of his comfort zone in the Octagon to cross over into the sweet science. Mayweather is the greatest defensive boxer of all time and a victory by decision (or technical decision) goes for +200 in the method-of-victory prop. Of course, making that bet assumes an awful lot about the aerobic threshold of McGregor, whose average match time in his MMA career is five minutes, 18 seconds.

During the two fighters’ press tour, McGregor predicted that Mayweather would not survive until the fifth round. The “inside four rounds” special on McGregor pays out +700 if he fulfils his prediction (against -1500 on any other outcome). McGregor does have the reach advantage at 74 inches to McGregor’s 72 and will try to use his powerful left hand to score a quick victory.

The method-of-victory on McGregor winning by knockout or technical knockout pays out +500 – or in other words, a compromise between picking a straight win or picking him to stop Mayweather early. The total on PPV views remains 4.99 million (-250 over, +170 under).

Last, but not least, there is prop on whether there will be a rematch before the end of 2018, which offers +450 on a boxing rematch, +2500 on an MMA fight and -600 on the two deciding once was enough.

Manny Pacquiao loses WBO welterweight title on points to Jeff Horn

Associated PressJul 2, 2017, 6:57 AM EDT

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) Manny Pacquiao lost his WBO welterweight world title to Jeff Horn in a stunning, unanimous points decision in a Sunday afternoon bout billed as the Battle of Brisbane in front of more than 50,000 people.

The 11-time world champion entered the fight at Suncorp Stadium as a hot favorite but got more than he bargained for against the 29-year-old former schoolteacher.

Still, Pacquiao dominated the later rounds and the result could have gone his way.

Pacquiao’s long-time trainer Freddie Roach predicted the fight would be short and sweet but Horn – unbeaten in his 17 previous professional fights – applied pressure by winning some of the early rounds and Pacquiao needed treatment during the 6th and 7th rounds for a cut on the top of his head that resulted from a clash of heads.

The judges scored the fight 117-111, 115-113 and 115-113, with Horn immediately calling out Floyd Mayweather Jr., after the fight, declaring himself “no joke.”

Roach had said earlier in the week that he’d think about advising Pacquioa to retire if he lost the fight, but that would depend on how he fought.

Pacquiao’s camp had talked about a rematch with Mayweather if he got past Horn, hoping to avenge his loss on points in the 2015 mega fight. That seems to be a distant chance now.

Pacquiao, who entered the fight with a record of 59-6-2, 38 knockouts, was defending the WBO title he won on points against Jessie Vargas last November.