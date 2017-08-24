2016 Wimbledon finalist Raonic pulls out of US Open

NEW YORK (AP) Milos Raonic has become the latest top tennis player to pull out of the U.S. Open, saying he had a procedure on his left wrist.
The 11th-ranked Canadian, the runner-up at Wimbledon last year, announced his withdrawal from this season’s last Grand Slam tournament on Instagram on Wednesday night.
Raonic says he had “portions of the bone that have been causing the discomfort” removed Wednesday.
The U.S. Open starts Monday.
Raonic joins 12-time major champion Novak Djokovic, 2016 U.S. Open champion Stan Wawrinka and 2014 finalist Kei Nishikori in missing the tournament because of injuries.
Also sitting out the action at Flushing Meadows: 23-time major champion Serena Williams, who is pregnant, and two-time Australian Open winner Victoria Azarenka, who is dealing with a custody case involving her baby son.
FRANKFURT, Germany — Boris Becker has been hired for the new position of head of men’s tennis by the German tennis federation.
The six-time Grand Slam champion will advise all top male players from the country and help its Davis Cup team.
The federation announced Becker’s appointment Wednesday, as well as Barbara Rittner’s move from Fed Cup captain to head of women’s tennis.
Jens Gerlach takes over Germany’s Fed Cup team.
Becker won three titles at Wimbledon – including at age 17 in 1985 – two at the Australian Open and one at the U.S. Open. He also reached No. 1 in the ATP rankings.
He played his last Grand Slam tournament in 1999. Becker turns 50 in November.
—
More AP tennis coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Top-seeded Agnieszka Radwanska survived a second-set comeback bid from Eugenie Bouchard to advance to the quarterfinals of the Connecticut Open on Tuesday.
The 10th-ranked Radwanska, who won the title in New Haven last year, defeated Bouchard 6-3, 7-5 in 1 hour, 45 minutes. The Polish veteran is 4-0 in her career against the Canadian, who needed a wild card to enter the tournament.
Bouchard fought off two match points but was broken while serving to force a tiebreak.
Also advancing were Australia’s Daria Gavrilova, who needed 2 hours, 12 minutes to defeat Timea Babos of Hungary 7-5, 7-6 (6), and Elise Mertens of Belgium, a straight-sets winner over Russia’s Daria Kasatkina.
The Connecticut Open is the final women’s tuneup for the U.S. Open, which begins on Monday.