Sports world goes all-in on 2017 solar eclipse

Nick Saban may not have had any interest in checking out today’s much-hyped solar eclipse, but he seems to be the only one in the sports world.

At least according to these epic #SolarEclipse2017 sports Twitter moments.

Looking for sponsors like… pic.twitter.com/qxnazL1MGm — Darrell Wallace Jr (@BubbaWallace) August 21, 2017

The NASCAR community was on point with their eclipse celebrations, seriously you’re missing out if you’re not following any of these teams/drivers on Twitter.

Wait a minute….that's no Moon! pic.twitter.com/AGMnsQmi1L — Roush Fenway Racing (@roushfenway) August 21, 2017

But they weren’t the only ones.

he blocked me so someone ask Rovell how much money the sun lost by having its event during the day rather than in primetime — Brandon McCarthy (@BMcCarthy32) August 21, 2017

Justin Rose, Rickie Fowler, Jason Day and Billy Horschel weren’t the only golfers taking in the views (with proper glasses), Tiger Woods bought into the hype too.

Let's take a break from the game today and watch the eclipse in Columbia!#SolarEclipse @nasa #romebraves pic.twitter.com/VKiquxCCGY — Rome Braves (@TheRomeBraves) August 21, 2017

The Rome Braves had their break, but Bartolo Colon watching the eclipse will be your moment of zen.

I just burned my retina looking at game film from last year #solareclipse — Strombone (@strombone1) August 21, 2017

Anyone still think the Earth is flat ? — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) August 21, 2017

And remember, if you were truly amazed by #SolarEclipse2017 goalie Ilya Bryzgalov has some more mind-blowing universal knowledge for you.