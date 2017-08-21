Sports world goes all-in on 2017 solar eclipse

Nick Saban may not have had any interest in checking out today’s much-hyped solar eclipse, but he seems to be the only one in the sports world.
At least according to these epic #SolarEclipse2017 sports Twitter moments.
The NASCAR community was on point with their eclipse celebrations, seriously you’re missing out if you’re not following any of these teams/drivers on Twitter.
But they weren’t the only ones.
Justin Rose, Rickie Fowler, Jason Day and Billy Horschel weren’t the only golfers taking in the views (with proper glasses), Tiger Woods bought into the hype too.
The Rome Braves had their break, but Bartolo Colon watching the eclipse will be your moment of zen.
And remember, if you were truly amazed by #SolarEclipse2017 goalie Ilya Bryzgalov has some more mind-blowing universal knowledge for you.
GILGO BEACH, N.Y. (AP) The son of World Wrestling Entertainment CEO Vince McMahon has been rescued unhurt from a helicopter that made an emergency landing in the ocean waters off New York.
Shane McMahon was the passenger in the Robinson R 44 helicopter that came down in the Atlantic Ocean off Long Island’s Gilgo Beach late Wednesday morning. The red aircraft could be seen bobbing on its bright yellow pontoons as small boats circled.
Shane McMahon is also a WWE executive. His mother is Linda McMahon, who heads the Small Business Administration in President Donald Trump’s White House.
The Federal Aviation Administration says the helicopter had taken off from Westchester County Airport in White Plains. The pilot issued a mayday call before going into the water.
It’s not yet clear what went wrong.
Playing tag is probably one of the most common activities played during elementary school recess. Chasing each other around asphalt playgrounds in a game of tag is simple and, frankly, quite a work out. But now this simple sport is becoming a social-media craze thanks to World Chase Tag.
The organization describes chase tag as “High Intensity Interval training (HIIT), that’s great for aerobic fitness, agility, balance and core strength.”
World Chase Tag has their own set of rules and terminology for different types of matches, whether it’s a Chase Tag Team Chase Off, Chase Tag Multiplayer or Chase Tag Chase Off.
In a game of cat-and-mouse, two people chase after each other in a spotlit arena with obstacles like platforms and bars. Athletes run, jump and slide in attempt to either chase or run away from the other while crowds cheer on from the sidelines.
World Chase Tag meet ups have taken place in several countries like London, India and Japan, and prize money is even offered to the two athletes with the best chase (based on viewer voting).
Who said recess games are only for kids?