Paul “Triple H” Levesque on Shinsuke Nakamura’s transition from NXT to WWE’s main roster

I had the chance earlier in the week to chat with Paul “Triple H” Levesque about multiple topics including the Mae Young Classic (story coming next week), the evolution of NXT over the past few months, Samoa Joe’s road to the main event of SummerSlam (you can watch SummerSlam live around the world on WWE Network this Sunday, August 20 at 7 p.m. ET) and about Shinsuke Nakamura’s somewhat difficult transition from NXT to the main roster.
Here’s what Mr. Levesque had to say about Nakamura:
“I cannot over-emphasize the difference WWE and any place else and I mean any place. While Nakamura had success and you can talk about Japan. They do a stadium show here and there, but it’s just a totally different world. It really is. How we approach it, how we do it, while he’s a big star in Japan, the level of what we do and the global nature of what we do is a big transition.
I say this a lot to the talent who are down in NXT and you don’t have to be a football player to get it, but people talk about the difference between college football and the NFL and man it’s just a different game. The speed of it, the way it’s played, all of it. Some guys can make the transition and thrive. Some guys it takes them awhile to acclimate and some guys never do and it just falls apart for them. They go from being this college phenom that becomes the number one overall pick in the draft, but then three years later they’re not in the NFL anymore.
It takes time, but the greats will rise and I think that’s what you’re seeing in [Samoa] Joe, I think that’s what you’re seeing in Nakamura. When fans ask ‘why does somebody like that have to go to NXT?’ because that’s the transition point. They have to learn that. If they went straight in [to the main roster] it would be overwhelmingly difficult and guzzle them. Anybody that’s come through and done it has stated the same thing.”
The concept of “pushing” a talent to the main event or top level in a form of entertainment where the outcome is predetermined seems rather simple because a performer can just be booked to “go over” their opponent and be positioned as a character the audience should be invested in.
But it’s not quite that simple because as we’ve seen with numerous acts in the world of professional wrestling, just because a company wants the audience to care about someone it doesn’t mean that the people will play along.
If you followed Samoa Joe throughout his career prior to his debut on WWE programming, you were aware that he was capable of being a main event level talent. Joe was an integral performer for the then second biggest wrestling promotion in the country during what many would consider the best time period for TNA/IMPACT/GFW.
Before Joe made his way to the Impact Zone in Orlando to work for TNA, he was a key member of an absolutely stacked Ring of Honor roster that included the likes of Bryan Danielson, Claudio “Cesaro” Castagnoli, Chris Hero (Kassius Ohno), Austin Aries and CM Punk (which if you haven’t seen any of Punk and Joe’s matches from ROH, do yourself a favor and watch them ASAP).
The WWE is a different animal than the other wrestling companies in the United States because there are many casual viewers who don’t pay attention to the other numerous promotions that can be viewed right now on your phone, tablet, laptop, smart TV and fridge, and probably even a fidget spinner.
When Joe appeared for the first time on Raw this past February after working in NXT (WWE’s developmental “territory”) for 19 months, he received a nice reaction from the section of the crowd who were familiar with his journey to WWE’s main roster, but a big chunk of the audience watching at home and the casual fans in the building wearing a John Cena shirt instantly thought to themselves:
Those people had no idea what to expect from Samoa Joe. His in-ring style isn’t flashy. It can be downright brutal at times. It doesn’t mean that he isn’t athletic because he can move around at a pace of a cruiserweight, but he isn’t going to do a springboard forearm or a 450. His punches, kicks, and power moves are the reason why he comes off like a legitimate badass in the ring.
Joe’s time in NXT was very different than his run in TNA/IMPACT. Before Kurt Angle left WWE and signed with TNA Wrestling way back in 2006, Samoa Joe was, in storyline, getting a push similar to Goldberg/Brock Lesnar. He didn’t “lose” a one-on-one match for his first 15 months on TNA television, but Angle, a legitimate WWE superstar with plenty left to give the business inside of the ring, went over Joe in Angle’s first match with the company.
The two went onto headline two of TNA’s most successful Pay-Per-View events in terms of buyrates. Sure the draw of Angle’s first in-ring appearance with the company helped hype for their initial match, but the MMA-style battle between the two at Lockdown 2008 was a major success for the promotion and it was a year-and-a-half after the they locked up for the first time.
Joe’s character in TNA took a major turn in 2009 when he returned to television. He was noticeably heavier and had a face tattoo that looked like one Mike Tyson probably passed on.
This was the beginning of a turning point for Joe’s character. His aura began to fade. Despite the company’s attempts to heat him back up, their terrible booking couldn’t save Joe’s starpower. This is where I must mention the storyline in early 2010 when Joe was “abducted.” The storyline was dropped without a resolution.
Joe became just another guy on the roster who was wasting prime years of his career wilting away in a company that was the size of a small jet ski on a similar trajectory of the Titanic.
When I asked Paul “Triple H” Levesque about Samoa Joe’s road to the main event of this year’s SummerSlam (which can be streamed live around the world on WWE Network this Sunday, August 20 at 7pm ET), he began his answer with this vocal paragraph that made me think about the setbacks Joe had during a good chunk of his run in TNA/IMPACT.
“When you’ve been doing this a long time, and Joe has, there’s things that come up and then there’s opportunities and what you do with those opportunities, how you reinvent yourself or refresh yourself and not get in a rut and avoid the status quo of going through the motions and doing your job. It happens to everybody, it just does.”
Joe left TNA/IMPACT in February of 2015 and then debuted in NXT three months later when he “confronted” Kevin Owens. When Joe signed his contract with WWE, he was still allowed to appear on independent shows, which is highly unusual for a WWE performer. After Joe’s NXT debut, his merchandise sales reportedly blew up and he was quickly signed to full-time deal.
Finn Balor “passed the torch” to Joe in NXT after Balor was called up to the main roster, but it was really more of Joe taking the torch from Balor. Even though Joe’s first few months with NXT were a bit shaky at times due to his feud with Owens that wasn’t nearly as good as it should have been, his “heel turn” on Balor and set of matches with Finn represented another key moment in Joe’s career.
“I think he’d been in just cruise mode for a long time in his career. NXT was fresh for him and he was excited about it and he really liked it,” Levesque said. “He would talk about it all of the time about how excited he was, not even looking at doing anything else, just to be in NXT because he felt like he was launching and being on the ground floor of something really exciting.”
After his feud with Balor ended, Joe clashed with Shinsuke Nakamura in a series of matches that were a lot of fun, outside of a stunningly mediocre match in Japan. Joe was way over with the NXT audience, but I seriously thought that Joe may struggle to get a similar reaction on the main roster due to how previous NXT standouts had been presented on Raw and Smackdown.
In order for Joe to seem like the badass who could beat up the toughest guy in the room, he was going to have to be in the ring with guys who could make his offense look hellish.
He “attacked” Seth Rollins on his first night on the main roster, but Rollins suffered a legit MCL tear during the skirmish and their match that was rumored for the Fast Lane PPV was postponed. If Joe’s push was a flame, Rollins’ injury was like a gigantic wet blanket being thrown on top of it.
Even though he was positioned as Triple H’s right hand man in storyline, Joe was put in a mid-card feud with Sami Zayn after Rollins was put on the shelf. This was a step down for Joe. Sami was coming out of a feud with Braun Strowman that greatly helped BRAUUUUUUNNNNNNN, but did little for Zayn, which was by design.
Zayn is one of the best sellers in WWE, so he made Joe’s strikes seem deadly, but after injuring Rollins in his first night on the main roster, it seemed like “The Samoan Submission Machine” toned down the impact of his offense just a bit, which is a big deal for a character who needs his striking to look dangerous.
Even though WrestleMania was a seven hour marathon, Joe didn’t appear on the show. He watched backstage with Finn Balor who was still recovering from a serious shoulder/arm injury he sustained at SummerSlam:
Joe would eventually get his match with Rollins at Payback in May, but their encounter failed to help either guy as they wrestled a forgettable match with a questionable finish. Both guys were then placed into a Fatal-Five Way match at Extreme Rules with the winner getting a shot at Brock Lesnar’s Universal title at Great Balls of Fire.
There were reports that Lesnar was scheduled to work with all five guys in the match throughout the rest of the calendar year. Out of the five performers in the match (Joe, Balor, Roman Reigns, Bray Wyatt, Seth Rollins), Joe instantly stood out because his program with Lesnar would not only be fresh for the character, but it was one of the final dream matches that hadn’t happened yet.
In many ways, Brock Lesnar is the perfect opponent for Samoa Joe. Lesnar really stands out when he has someone to brawl with and well, if you made it this far in the column, you know that someone like Lesnar is a great foil for Joe in the ring, but you probably didn’t realize just how great Paul Heyman and Joe would work together on the microphone.
The brawling between Lesnar and Joe was always going to look good because Joe is a veteran and a professional, but the intensity Joe showed while storming the hallways to “fight” Lesnar in the interview room got him over with the casual audience and more importantly, Lesnar himself.
“Joe coming up to the [main] roster was just the opportunity and the thing that needed to happen to him in order to re-light that fire in him. It took him awhile. We talk about it all of the time, he’s a great guy, I love working with him. When the timing came for the opportunity on the main roster it was like, while NXT had lit that fire in him, the opportunity on the main roster was like pouring gas on him.”
– Paul “Triple H” Levesque
Here’s a guy in Joe who, in storyline, isn’t scared of Brock. He can step into the ring and credibly stand across the ring from Lesnar, which garnered a big reaction from hardcore fans who were aware of Joe’s past. This keyed the casual audience to pay attention because something important was about to happen.
When Lesnar pinned Joe clean with one F5, it was a bit concerning. The match and especially the finish felt rushed, but when the opening beats of Joe’s music hit the next night on Raw, the halo effect from being in a competitive match with Brock Lesnar immediately appeared.
The “Joe, Joe, Joe” chants from the crowd immediately caught on and you can tell Joe noticed the decibel level of the crowd because he snaps his head and raises his eyebrows before starting his promo:
According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, the main event for SummerSlam was at one point going to be Lesnar (C) vs. Strowman, but then it was changed to Reigns vs. Lesnar (C), which was originally scheduled to be the main event of WrestleMania 34, but then the main event was changed into a Fatal-Four Way between Lesnar, Reigns, Joe and Strowman.
Now at one point, it was clear that the Raw women’s championship was building towards a Fatal-Four Way, but then it was changed to Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley (before Bayley suffered a shoulder injury). Now this is speculation on my behalf as an educated viewer, but there has to be a correlation between the match styles changing for the women and men.
There are already quite a few multi-person matches booked for SummerSlam, so it makes sense to switch one in order to switch another, but why did this change happen?
Was it that Lesnar expressed his desire to fight Jon Jones and Vince McMahon decided to change the next nine months of main event storyline plans and then that eventually led him down a path where he just mixed the four guys in the two most important feuds on his main show?
Or is it that Samoa Joe took the ball when it was given to him and made the best out of a great opportunity to propel himself in the eyes of the fans and the decision makers backstage?
(Side note: Braun Strowman has also “taken the ball” and succeeded, but his situation is a bit different than Joe’s. Strowman is Vince’s long-term pet project.)
It’s likely a combination of both, but there are people behind the scenes trying to help Samoa Joe’s stock. SI’s Justin Barrasso reported that Heyman has literally advocated for Joe to win the Universal title at SummerSlam.
But this is Vince McMahon we’re talking about here, so you just never know.
Whatever the case, Joe is in a position to win one of WWE’s world championships and cement himself as a legitimate main event player because as Triple H told me:
Before Jinder Mahal defends the WWE Championship against Shinsuke Nakamura at SummerSlam (live worldwide Sunday, August 20th at 7 p.m. ET on the WWE Network), I had the chance to chat with him about how life has changed since becoming a world champion, what he thought of his Punjabi Prison match against Randy Orton and what he has to say to the people who think that the only reason he’s champion is due to WWE’s desire to expand in India.
Me: “It’s one thing to wake up the next day after winning the WWE Championship as opposed to waking up three months into your title reign, how have you changed as your time with the title continues to increase?”
Mahal: “I just try to improve every week. Improve on everything, my promos, my body, my conditioning, my in-ring [work]. It’s my goal to be champion for a long time. I want to headline WrestleMania. I want to be a Hall of Famer one day and I know I can’t accomplish those things without improving every week.
The main thing is I have a chip on my shoulder. I was released from WWE, so every day that I’m in WWE now is a blessing. I want to take advantage of the opportunity and I can’t become complacent.”
“Being a champion means there is a different level of pressure now to carry segments, which can include a lot of dialog. What adjustments did you have to make in order to succeed as a focal point of a segment as opposed to someone who is just hanging around in the background?”
“Self-confidence is the main key. If you’re unsure about yourself, they can sense it, the crowd can sense it. I just have to remind myself that I got this, whatever it may be, a promo, a match, or headlining a Pay-Per-View.
In the couple years I was in WWE [prior to my release] I never even had the opportunities to compete for a singles championship. I started listening to a lot of motivational books and self-help books and I listened to guys like Eric Thomas and C.T. Fletcher, who is a YouTube phenomenon. I listen to these guys who just get in a mindset of being in beast mode.
I just have to remind myself of what I have. There is a reason why I’m in this position. I’ve worked hard to be here and I’ve prepared for this opportunity.”
“Let’s talk about the Punjabi Prison match against Randy Orton at Battleground. Now that you’ve had a chance to actually sit down and watch it, how do you think it went?”
“The Punjabi Prison really is unlike any other match in WWE. To me, the structure is more impressive in person than the Elimination Chamber and Hell in a Cell. It is so solid. I was hitting it as hard as I could and it was not budging at all.
I thought the match went well, but when we were in the first cage, the crowd couldn’t see well because of the two cages, so they weren’t too lively. The atmosphere makes a match and the crowd was flat during the match and the whole Pay-Per-View.
I think me and Randy worked very, very hard. Out of the three Punjabi Prison matches, I think ours was the best one. When I was in the ring during the match, I didn’t feel that great about it because of how the crowd was reacting, but when I watched it back on TV, I thought it was a really good match.”
“When The Great Khali surprisingly came out at the end of the match, did you find yourself becoming a fan again for a split second?”
“Yeah actually that happens a lot where I catch myself being a fan. A few weeks ago I was facing Shinsuke at a live event and I got lost in his entrance for a moment. I had to remind myself where I was (laughs).
A couple of weeks ago John Cena was making his entrance and the crowd was electric. I grew up watching John Cena. I was still in my teenage years while he was establishing himself as one of the all-time greats.
When Khali’s music hit, it was another one of those moments. A lot of people in the U.S.A. don’t give Khali the credit he deserves. In India, Khali is even more than what [Hulk] Hogan was in the 80s. He’s on a whole different level. He transcends even more than the Bollywood actors do. They’re fans of Great Khali. I would say he’s the biggest wrestling name in the world due to India’s population.”
“When you and Khali were standing on the ramp together after the Punjabi Prison match, something hilarious happened when he pulled the title out of your hands and held it up to the crowd. What was going through your mind when he did that?”
“It’s our title. It’s India’s title. We’re very proud. Every Indian I see will say something to me about the WWE Championship or they’ll say that you helped put us on the map.
The hardest bump I took that night is when Khali patted my back. If you go back and look, you can see that I had to stick my elbows out so he couldn’t do it again. His hand is so heavy.”
“There’s a perception that the only reason you’re currently the WWE Champion is due to the company’s desire to expand in India. How do you feel about the idea that you’re here because of a situation and not because of the hard work you put in?”
“WWE has wanted to expand in India for years. They wanted to expand in India when I first debuted and they didn’t put the title on me right away. I wasn’t pushed to the moon, I was in 3MB in fact. I was there to enhance other talent, but I believe that I’m ready, that I’m worthy of the WWE Championship. I consider myself one of the best conditioned and most improved athletes in WWE and I’m just getting started.
Obviously, Vince McMahon and the powers that be see something in me. They have the confidence in me to hold the championship and I have to prove it to them that I can be responsible with it. I’m not going to embarrass the company. I’m straight business and I’m here to improve.
If they gain more viewership in India because of me, that’s awesome. That’s what WWE is, it’s a business. If they can improve business, they’re going to do that. The point of any champion is to sell tickets, [in this case] sell WWE Network subscriptions, and sell merchandise.
They’re not just going to put the championship on anybody, you have to be worthy of the championship.”
“What are your thoughts about working with Shinsuke Nakamura at SummerSlam?”
”I’m excited. It’s going to be unpredictable, I don’t know what to expect. The crowd at Barclays [Center] can be very unpredictable.
I grew up watching SummerSlam and to think that I’m in the title match, I’m in one of the main events at SummerSlam is just mind-blowing. I know I’m going to rise to the occasion. I know Shinsuke is taking this opportunity very seriously. It’s one of the biggest matches of his career and it’s definitely the biggest match of my career thus far.
I need these SummerSlams and WrestleManias to establish and solidify my legacy because I want to go down in history as one of the all-time greats.”