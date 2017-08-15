Del Potro upsets Berdych in first round in Cincinnati

MASON, Ohio — Juan Martin del Potro advanced to the second round of the Western & Southern Open with a 3-6, 7-6 (1), 6-0 upset of 10th-seeded Tomas Berdych on Tuesday.
The 30th-ranked del Potro shook off a first-set loss, jumping out to a 4-1 lead in the second set before settling for a win in the tiebreak, which he led 5-0 and clinched with an ace. He built on his momentum by rolling through the third set against the Wimbledon semifinalist, improving to 12-0 in first-round matches this season.
Berdych was playing his first match since withdrawing from last week’s Rogers Cup in Montreal with a rib injury.
Ninth-seeded David Goffin became the first seeded man to be knocked out in Cincinnati, falling to Nick Kyrgios, 6-2, 6-3 in a first-round match. Kyrgios will meet qualifier Alexandr Dolgopolov in the second round after Dolgopolov defeated Kevin Anderson 6-4, 7-6 (6).
In women’s first-round action, Karen Khachanov beat Diego Schwartzman 6-1, 1-6, 6-3, and Ashleigh Barty beat Varvara Lepchenko, 6-4, 6-4 in a matchup of two qualifiers.
MASON, Ohio — Wimbledon champion Roger Federer has withdrawn from the Western & Southern Open, which he has won seven times.
Tournament officials announced Federer’s withdrawal on Monday, the first full day of matches at the event in Cincinnati.
The 19-time major champion says he “tweaked” his back last week at the Rogers Cup, where he lost Sunday to Alexander Zverev in the final.
The Swiss star, No. 3 in the ATP Tour rankings, becomes the fifth of the top six players to skip Cincinnati because of injuries. He joins top-ranked Andy Murray, No. 4 Stan Wawrinka, fifth-ranked Novak Djokovic and sixth-ranked Marin Cilic, the defending champion.
Federer’s withdrawal means Rafael Nadal will return to No. 1 when new ATP rankings are released on Aug. 21. The Spaniard will be No. 1 for the first time since July 6, 2014.
Nadal has spent 141 weeks as the men’s No. 1 player.
MONTREAL — Alexander Zverev kept his winning streak alive with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Swiss ace Roger Federer in the Rogers Cup final on Sunday.
The 20-year-old Zverev, the winner last week in Washington, D.C., posted a 10th straight match victory and ended the 36-year-old Federer’s winning streak at 16. The German also tied Federer with a fifth tournament victory this year.
He got even for a loss to Federer at Halle, Germany, on June 25 and evened their career head-to-head record at two wins each.
Zverev used some sharp groundstrokes to keep Federer from taking control early and get the only service break he needed to win the first set.
Zverev escaped a break point at 1-0 in the second set with consecutive aces, then broke a mistake-prone Federer for a 4-3 lead and served out the match.
Zverev, the youngest Rogers Cup finalist since Novak Djokovic in 2007, was coming off an emotional victory over Canadian teenager Denis Shapovalov in the semifinals.
Federer missed a chance to tie Ivan Lendl for second place all time with 94 tournament wins. Jimmy Connors leads with 109.
In the doubles final, fifth-seeded Frenchmen Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut defeated seventh-seeded Rohan Bopanna of India and Ivan Dodig of Croatia 6-4, 3-6, 10-6.