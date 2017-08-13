AP Photo

Svitolina defeats Wozniacki for Rogers Cup title

Leave a comment
Associated PressAug 13, 2017, 8:38 PM EDT

TORONTO — Elina Svitolina defeated Caroline Wozniacki 6-4, 6-0 to win the Rogers Cup women’s tennis tournament on Sunday.

It was Svitolina’s fifth WTA Tour title of the season.

The 22-year-old Ukrainian used powerful groundstrokes and a big serve to keep the sixth-ranked Wozniacki off balance.

A break at love at 4-4 gave the fifth-ranked Svitolina the edge in the first set. She wasn’t threatened again in the 77-minute match.

Svitolina had a clear edge from the baseline thanks to her impressive retrieving ability. Wozniacki was forced to go for more winners and started making more unforced errors as a result.

Wozniacki, a 27-year-old former world No. 1 from Denmark, varied her shots throughout the match, combining power with more looping topspin returns.

Svitolina wasn’t fazed as her consistency and power game proved to be too much.

It was Svitolina’s fourth victory over a top-10 opponent this week and third win in two days.

She beat ninth-ranked Venus Williams in the third round, topped No. 4 Garbine Muguruza in a rain-delayed quarterfinal Saturday morning and downed No. 2 Simona Halep on Saturday night.

It was Svitolina’s third Premier 5 title of the year.

Svitolina has reached five finals this year and won them all. Wozniacki fell to 0-6 in final appearances this season and is 0-3 in head-to-head matches against Svitolina.

Svitolina will move one spot to a career-high No. 4 when the new rankings are released Monday.

The women’s doubles final was scheduled for later Sunday.

Top-seeded Russians Ekaterina Makarova and Elena Vesnina were to meet eighth-seeded Anna-Lena Groenefeld of Germany and Kveta Peschke of the Czech Republic.

Zverev upsets Federer for Rogers Cup title

AP Photo
Leave a comment
Associated PressAug 13, 2017, 8:41 PM EDT

MONTREAL — Alexander Zverev kept his winning streak alive with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Swiss ace Roger Federer in the Rogers Cup final on Sunday.

The 20-year-old Zverev, the winner last week in Washington, D.C., posted a 10th straight match victory and ended the 36-year-old Federer’s winning streak at 16. The German also tied Federer with a fifth tournament victory this year.

He got even for a loss to Federer at Halle, Germany, on June 25 and evened their career head-to-head record at two wins each.

Zverev used some sharp groundstrokes to keep Federer from taking control early and get the only service break he needed to win the first set.

Zverev escaped a break point at 1-0 in the second set with consecutive aces, then broke a mistake-prone Federer for a 4-3 lead and served out the match.

Zverev, the youngest Rogers Cup finalist since Novak Djokovic in 2007, was coming off an emotional victory over Canadian teenager Denis Shapovalov in the semifinals.

Federer missed a chance to tie Ivan Lendl for second place all time with 94 tournament wins. Jimmy Connors leads with 109.

In the doubles final, fifth-seeded Frenchmen Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut defeated seventh-seeded Rohan Bopanna of India and Ivan Dodig of Croatia 6-4, 3-6, 10-6.

Federer reaches finals of Rogers Cup

AP Photo
Leave a comment
Associated PressAug 12, 2017, 9:56 PM EDT

MONTREAL (AP) Roger Federer continued his longest winning streak in five years by reaching the Rogers Cup final.

The second-seeded Federer used a 6-3, 7-6 (5) victory over unseeded Robin Haase of the Netherlands on Saturday to reach his sixth final of the year and win his 16th consecutive match.

He had considering skipping the event, which would have been disastrous for the promoters with world No. 1 Andy Murray as well as Novak Djokovic and Stan Wawrinka already out with injuries. But Federer decided to play and now has a chance to add to a tally that includes Australian Open and Wimbledon titles this year.

“I’m very happy that I’ve made it here,” he said. “It was a good decision for me. If I would have known I would have gone to the finals, I would have said `yes’ right away. Sometimes you’ve just got to wait and see how you feel. I’m most happy that I’m actually really healthy going into the finals. I haven’t wasted too much energy. I’ve been able to keep points short. I’ve been really clean at net. I think my concentration and just my playing has gone up a notch. I’m just playing better.”

Federer is looking for a third Rogers Cup title but his first in Montreal, having won in 2004 and 2006 in Toronto. A victory would give Federer, currently ranked third in the world, one of the top two seeds at the U.S. Open that begins Aug. 28 in New York.

The 36-year-old has his longest winning streak since 2012.

In Sunday’s final, he will face the winner of the second semifinal between 18-year-old Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., and 20-year-old Alexander Zverev of Germany.

“I think those young players don’t quite know what to expect, and (neither) do I, because nobody quite knows,” said Federer. “Even though, Zverev is a more experienced player than Shapovalov at this stage.

“It’s a huge opportunity for them. It’s exciting. To have a player at 18 or 20 years old in the finals of a Masters 1000 is not something we’ve seen very often. Very rarely, except maybe when Andy, Novak and Rafa (Nadal) were coming up. They were such great teenagers that we maybe saw it more often. Not even I probably achieved finals of a Masters 1000 at that age. It’s very exciting for tennis.”

Haase, who upset seventh-seeded Grigor Dimitrov in the third round, was in his first career semifinal of a Masters Series tournament.

“I hope it gives me a lot of confidence,” Haase said of his performance for the week. “Next week (in Cincinnati), different conditions, different courts, so it’s tournament by tournament. But, in general, to make an achievement like this is good because it shows you can do it.”