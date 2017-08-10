Getty Images

Nadal, Federer win opening matches at Rogers Cup

Leave a comment
Associated PressAug 10, 2017, 12:25 PM EDT

MONTREAL (AP) Top-seeded Rafael Nadal and No. 2 Roger Federer cruised to easy victories Wednesday in their opening matches at the Rogers Cup.

Nadal breezed past Borna Coric of Croatia 6-1, 6-2 to advance to the third round, while Federer routed Canadian Peter Polansky, 6-2, 6-1 in 53 minutes.

Nadal, a three-time Rogers Cup winner who is back in the hunt for the No. 1 ranking after winning his 10th French Open title this year, will play Canadian teenager Denis Shapovalov, who downed 2009 U.S. Open champion Juan Martin De Potro 6-3, 7-6 (4) in a second-round match on a gusty Wednesday afternoon.

The 18-year-old Shapovalov became the youngest player to reach the round of 16 of a Master Series tournament since Nadal in 2004 at Miami.

Federer, a two-time Rogers Cup champion ranked third in the world, has had a surprise resurgence this season by posting his 18th and 19th career Grand Slam wins at the Australian Open and Wimbledon. He played his first match of the hardcourt season that leads to the U.S. Open.

“I think this tournament I’m trying to play with confidence that I gained through the grass-court season,” Federer said. “I have to adjust my game a little bit just because the bounce of the ball is so much higher here than at Wimbledon, and there’s wind, which in Wimbledon we didn’t have much of.

“It’s just really to see how it goes this week, and then learn from this week, how I need to then play in Cincinnati (next week) and the U.S. Open.”

The Swiss star, who turned 36 on Tuesday, next faces Spain’s David Ferrer, a 7-6 (7), 3-6, 6-1 winner over 15th-seeded American Jack Sock.

Polansky, ranked No. 116 in the world after some strong results in challenger events, upset No. 75 Vasek Pospisil of Canada in the first round on Monday.

It was his second meeting with Federer. At the 2014 Rogers Cup, he lost 6-2, 6-0.

“Even though I lost, this is one of the most memorable experiences of my life along with the match I played against him in Toronto,” Polansky said. “His transition from the baseline to the net, it’s a joke.

“You blink and he’s at the net. You hit balls pretty hard at him and he’s handling them like it’s no problem. Guys I’m used to playing, if I hit really hard, they’ll kind of block it but he’s constantly moving forward like a freight train.”

Sixth seed Milos Raonic, another Canadian, faced France’s Adrian Mannarino later Wednesday.

In other results, third-seeded Dominic Thiem of Austria was upset 6-4, 6-7 (7), 7-5 by Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman, and fifth-seeded Kei Nishikori of Japan, a finalist last year, was ousted 6-7 (4), 7-6 (7), 7-5 by Gael Monfils. It was the Frenchman’s first win in four meetings with Nishikori.

Seventh-seeded Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov topped German Mischa Zverev 6-3, 3-6, 6-3. No. 12 Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain downed American Ryan Harrison 7-5, 6-2, and Robin Haase of the Netherlands defeated lucky loser Ernesto Escobedo 6-4, 6-1.

Murray out of Cincinnati event because of hip injury

Getty Images
Leave a comment
Associated PressAug 9, 2017, 3:30 PM EDT

LONDON– Andy Murray has pulled out of next week’s Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati because of an ongoing hip injury.

The top-ranked Murray has not played since his Wimbledon quarterfinal loss to Sam Querrey on July 12.

Murray said in a post on his Facebook page Wednesday that he is working hard to be fit for the U.S. Open, which starts on Aug. 28.

Bouchard loses in 1st round of Rogers Cup

Getty Images
Leave a comment
Associated PressAug 9, 2017, 2:24 AM EDT

TORONTO (AP) Eugenie Bouchard was eliminated in the first round of the Rogers Cup on Tuesday, losing to Donna Vekic in straight sets.

The 23-year-old Bouchard, who made a name for herself when she reached the Wimbledon final in 2014 after two straight Grand Slam semifinal appearances, has failed to make it past the second round in six straight tournaments. The Canadian was a wild-card entry this week.

Making her main draw debut at the Rogers Cup, Vekic broke the 70th-ranked Bouchard six times in her 6-3, 6-4 victory. The 21-year-old Vekic, ranked 51st in the world, will face No. 3 seed Angelique Kerber in the second round.

“I think I just made too many unforced errors, you know. I’m obviously a bit low in confidence right now,” Bouchard said. “It’s tough to get through tough matches when you’re in a moment like that.”

Bouchard broke Vekic for a 2-1 lead in the second set, but lost her next serve and bounced her racket off the ground in frustration. Each player held serve over the next five games before Bouchard hit the net down 40-30 to give Vekic the match.

Bianca Andreescu, coming off a quarterfinal run at the Citi Open in Washington, D.C., last week, lost 6-4, 6-1 to 55th-ranked Timea Babos of Hungary in her Rogers Cup main-draw debut.

The 17-year-old Andreescu, ranked 144th in the world, was the last remaining Canadian in the women’s singles draw.

Also Tuesday, 18-year-old American Catherine Bellis rallied from down a set to defeat Julia Goerges 4-6, 6-3, 6-2. She will face eighth-seeded Svetlana Kuznetsova in the second round.

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Agnieska Radwanska, Ekaterina Makarova, Elena Vesnina, Ashleigh Barty, Caroline Garcia and Magdalena Rybarikova also advanced. In second-round play Tuesday, fifth-seed Elina Svitolina beat Daria Kasatkina.