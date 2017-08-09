The 49ers are making players do ladder drills up an insane man-made hill

Running sucks. Running hills suck more. But running ladder drills up a 35-foot man-made hill sounds like torture.

Correction: It is torture, the 49ers are making their players do it, and we can confirm:

The Hill.

Hightower, Tartt, Coyle and Harold, who did not participate in team drills, got some time in on the beast. pic.twitter.com/295Sz8sVs4 — Jennifer Lee Chan (@jenniferleechan) August 7, 2017

“The Hill,” which is 60 feet long and has a 30-degree incline, was installed by strength and conditioning coach Ray Wright and looks every bit as painful as it sounds. Earlier this week, the 49ers made players who did not participate in team drills run the ladder on the ramp.

This hill is significantly larger than the hill that existed on the practice field in 2009 during Mike Singletary’s tenure as head coach, which looks like a small mound of grass compared to the Leaning Tower of Pisa on the right:

Just for visual reference: Singletary Hill 📷 @sfgate circa 2009

vs.

Shanahan Hill 📷 @MaioccoNBCS circa 2017 pic.twitter.com/7i84HZD9hB — Jennifer Lee Chan (@jenniferleechan) July 28, 2017

There’s no doubt the reviews for Shanahan Hill won’t be positive, but nevertheless, owner Jed York took a turn up the monster. And if the boss is doing it, you better not complain.